DC Preview: Justice League vs. The Legion of Super-Heroes #5
With the reveal of who is behind the great darkness that is tearing the galaxy apart, the Justice League and the Legion of Super-Heroes are at odds over how to handle the incomprehensible evil that has brought them together. This time-spanning epic stars all your favorite superheroes from two different time periods! Batman! Saturn Girl! Superman! Brainiac 5! Naomi!…and dozens more race into battle to save the galaxy from being pulled apart! But at what cost? Will everyone survive this?
DC Preview: Batman: Fortress #4
With the fate of Earth on the line, desperate times call for desperate measures…and the team-up of Batman and Lex Luthor is the definition of desperate! With the world hanging in the balance, can this bizarre dynamic duo locate the Fortress of Solitude before the alien invaders do?. Batman:...
Marvel Preview: Star Wars: Darth Vader #26
INTO THE SAND! We all know about Anakin Skywalker’s aversion to finely ground particulate matter. But what does sand mean to the Dark Lord of the Sith? When Sabé, Vader’s unlikely new ally, goes missing, Vader must confront his own dark heart in the maelstrom of a terrible sandstorm—while tapping into one of his earliest skills in a wildly unexpected way!
Marvel Preview: Genis-Vell: Captain Marvel #2
IN THE EYE OF A TITAN! The clock is ticking as Rick must find Genis before they both blink out of existence! Wait…who’s that big face on the cover? Find out who else is searching for Genis and what DEATH has to do with it!. Written by: Peter...
Marvel Preview: Defenders: Beyond #2
The adventure begins—in the path of the Beyonder? When Loki, Blue Marvel, America Chavez, Taaia and Tigra land rather unexpectedly in the Second Cosmos, they find their lives in the hands of its cosmic overseers—unless Loki can figure out the right trick to save them all. Written by:...
EXCLUSIVE DC Preview: Worlds Without a Justice League – Wonder Woman #1
AIPT had your exclusive look at the cover art for Worlds Without a Justice League – Wonder Woman #1, and today we have a first look at the interior pages. Written by Tini Howard with art by Leila Del Duca, you can purchase it in comic book shops on September 13th. The one-shot explores Wonder Woman’s time trapped by Pariah, where she’s given the chance to live in a world that matches Wonder Woman’s every dream and desire.
Marvel Preview: Fantastic Four #46
Not a dream. Not a hoax. This is real. Thanks to the knowledge of the Watchers, the lost daughter of Nathaniel Richards has been found. It’s time to finally meet the mysterious sister of Reed Richards. But is it time to welcome her into the family? It’s a day of amazing adventures both in her world, and in the world of the Fantastic Four. Guest-starring Namor, King of Atlantis.
Image Comics Preview: Hell to Pay #1
Announced in December 2020, Charles Soule and Will Sliney’s new action-adventure Hell to Pay #1 is coming this November!. “Hell to Pay is a combination of a lot of things I love and one thing I don’t: supernatural adventure, treasure hunt stories, and the harsh consequences of late-stage capitalism! I think there’s a lot to say about money—everyone on earth is affected by cash in one way or another. Looking at it through a demonic lens is a fun way to play with the concept,” said Soule last December.
Marvel Preview: Wolverine: Patch #5
LAW’S OUT, CLAWS OUT! S.H.I.E.L.D. makes landfall in MADRIPOOR to put an end to the jungle warfare between COY, NEMIKOVA, and the KRASNYS! But will even their MANDROID battle suits be enough to quell the conflict? NICK FURY may lay down the law, but PATCH only plays by his own rules…
Marvel Preview: Avengers Forever #8
THE FISTS OF THE UNWORTHY THOR! Meet the most broken Thor in the Multiverse. One who watched Asgard burn, watched Midgard be defiled and was helpless to stop it, as he’s a Thor who cannot lift his own hammer. In desperation, Thor will turn to another of the Earth’s great powers, becoming a pupil of the Thunderer of mystical K’un-Lun, the guardian of the immortal Iron Fist.
X-Men Monday #168 – Alyssa Wong Talks ‘Deadpool’
Welcome, X-Fans! Don’t let this week’s feature image fool you — Deadpool wants you to think he’s taken over, but this is still very much another uncanny edition of X-Men Monday at AIPT!. But in comics, that’s right, Deadpool’s back! Well, OK, Marvel’s Merc with a...
Fantastic Five: The best comics of the week of August 17, 2022
It’s Friday, and you know what that means: it’s time for Fantastic Five, where we here at AIPT give props to the best comics of the week! This week has a little bit of everything: some indies, some Big Two, some #1s, and some milestones. Let’s check ’em out!
Are the X-Men in trouble? Marvel teases an S.O.S. is coming January 2023
Marvel Comics has sent press a teaser that is incredibly cryptic but appears to be X-Men related. Accompanying the graphic is the text below. COMING IN JANUARY 2023… S.O.S. Stay tuned next week for more information about a new age for mutants coming to the X-Men books next year.
Marvel’s RPG ‘Marvel Multiverse’ gets core rulebook and ‘Cataclysm of Kang’ adventure in 2023
Marvel Comics has revealed the official role-playing game core rulebook and a new adventure book coming in Summer 2023. Written by Matt Forbeck with covers by Iban Coello, fans can get their hands on the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playin Game: Core Rulebook in June 2023 and the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: The Cataclysm of Kang in July 2023.
Marvel Preview: Damage Control #1
FROM THE CREATOR OF TV’S THE GOLDBERGS! Marvel’s Unsung Heroes finally get sung! After the mega-powered battles and Hulk-level catastrophes, Damage Control is always there to clean up the mess and get things back to normal. But Damage Control is much more than just a glorified cleanup crew, and this new series will pull back the curtain and reveal the secret inner workings that were previously only available to people with Clearance Level Eight. And we’ll witness it all through the eyes of Gus: a fresh-faced, eager newcomer to the company who has no idea how chaotic his life is about to become. Adam F. Goldberg (TV’s The Goldbergs) and Hans Rodionoff team up with Will Robson to take you into the secret labyrinth of Damage Control, where it’s totally common to run into familiar faces like Moon Knight! Nightcrawler! She-Hulk! And more! Plus: A second story by DAMAGE CONTROL creator Dwayne McDuffie’s McSpouse, Charlotte Fullerton, as the Damage Control crew must clean up after the Infinity Gauntlet!
Marvel signals the end for ‘Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War’ #5 out 9/28
Marvel Comics has revealed every variant cover for Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #5, the final issue in the Fortnite/Marvel crossover. Written by Christos Gage and Epic Games’ Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard with art by Sergio Davíla, fans can buy Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #5 on September 28th. Retailers have until August 22nd to put their orders in.
‘The Barn: Part II’ review: Retro slasher is a fun watch for horror fans
The Barn: Part II is a classic slasher making its world premiere at the Popcorn Frights Film Festival. Three years have passed since the first film and the Halloween ban has been lifted in Helen’s Valley. The sorority girls of Gamma Tau Psi are holding an offsite haunted house. When uninvited trick-or-treaters from the past decide to drop in, the blood begins to flow.
DC Preview: DC: Mech #2
Wonder Woman and the Green Lanterns have arrived to help Batman and the Flash stop the invader from the stars known as Superman. The last time mechs from space arrived, they tried to destroy Earth—these heroes won’t let that happen again, despite Superman’s protests that he’s on their side. Hawkwoman, the war mother of Earth, will intervene to prove to Earth’s heroes Superman is on their side as Darkseid and Lex Luthor prepare their next moves in response to Superman’s arrival…
Talkin’ Tauntauns Podcast episode 118: LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation
We dive into the recently-released LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation special, the third LEGO special taking place after the sequel trilogy. And spoiler alert, it’s a lot of fun. Talkin’ Tauntauns is hosted by AIPT’s Jim Lehane and Nicole Herviou. Join us as we discuss the latest news in...
New Black Myth: Wukong gameplay revealed
Black Myth: Wukong is back with another look at its gameplay, and this time the developers have also shared a six-minute cutscene from the game. The gameplay video features fights against two different enemies in a forest before ending with an exciting boss battle. Various abilities of the protagonist are shown off, including transformations into a flying insect and some type of giant rock monster.
