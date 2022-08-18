ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: Man Shot In South Charlotte Pronounced Dead At Hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 34-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a fatal south Charlotte shooting, detectives say. Police say Taveon Deprea Jones was pronounced dead at a local hospital Monday night. Around 7:19 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with...
wccbcharlotte.com

Detectives Identify Suspect In Fatal Northeast Charlotte Shooting

Detectives have identified a 34-year-old man as a suspect in the murder of Dymonte Hall. On August 22nd, detectives located and arrested Rashad Elliott without incident for his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting. Police charged Elliott with 1st Degree Murder, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and Conspiracy to Commit...
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD investigates homicide in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide Monday night in southeast Charlotte. Officers were called to Marvin Road near North Wendover Road shortly before 7:30 p.m. No further information has been released. Return to this story for updates. (Watch the video below: Officer shot, another returns fire, striking...
Fox 46 Charlotte

1 killed, another hurt in north Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was killed and another was seriously hurt in a crash in north Charlotte early Monday morning, according to Medic. Police said the crash happened near the intersection of Matt Garrett Street and Tranquil Oak Place around 12:45 a.m. Monday. One person was pronounced dead on the scene, […]
fox46.com

Shooting victim found in SW CLT Showmars parking lot: Medic

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A shooting victim was found Saturday night suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a southwest Charlotte Showmars, Medic said. Medic responded to calls regarding a shooting victim around 9 p.m. Saturday night near 13000 South Tryon Street in southwest...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTV

Man taken into custody in CMPD bike operation speaks to WBTV

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dirt bikes, bicycles, and risky moves on the streets of Charlotte. Police have been talking about it for months. “I don’t need to have officers sitting in juvenile court over a kid driving recklessly on a bicycle,” said CMPD Captain Bret Balamucki in April 2022.
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Investigate Shooting Outside Of Rock Hill Waffle House

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man was shot in the neck and leg while leaving a Waffle House in Rock Hill early Saturday morning, police say. Around 3 a.m., Rock Hill Police responded to the Waffle House located on Cherry Road for a reported shooting with a victim. At...
WCNC

Man shot while leaving Rock Hill Waffle House, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man is recovering after he was shot outside a Waffle House in Rock Hill early Saturday morning, police said. Rock Hill police were called to a shooting at the Waffle House on Cherry Road around 3 a.m. on Aug. 20. When officers arrived, they were told by a group of people that the victim was taken to Piedmont Medical Center after being shot twice.
