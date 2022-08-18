Read full article on original website
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD: Man Shot In South Charlotte Pronounced Dead At Hospital
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 34-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a fatal south Charlotte shooting, detectives say. Police say Taveon Deprea Jones was pronounced dead at a local hospital Monday night. Around 7:19 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with...
WBTV
CMPD investigate after man shot and killed at northeast Charlotte apartment complex
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One man is dead after a shooting at Belmont at Tryon apartment complex in northeast Charlotte Tuesday afternoon. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to the scene of a shooting around 3:24 p.m. on Sawyers Mill Road, close to North Tryon Street, where a man was found shot. He was pronounced dead at the crime scene.
Man killed in southeast Charlotte shooting: CMPD
The incident happened on the 3800 block of Marvin Road near North Wendover Road.
wccbcharlotte.com
Detectives Identify Suspect In Fatal Northeast Charlotte Shooting
Detectives have identified a 34-year-old man as a suspect in the murder of Dymonte Hall. On August 22nd, detectives located and arrested Rashad Elliott without incident for his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting. Police charged Elliott with 1st Degree Murder, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and Conspiracy to Commit...
CMPD investigates homicide in southeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide Monday night in southeast Charlotte. Officers were called to Marvin Road near North Wendover Road shortly before 7:30 p.m. No further information has been released. Return to this story for updates. (Watch the video below: Officer shot, another returns fire, striking...
SWAT activated to de-escalate east Charlotte situation
The incident began around 3 p.m. on the 12500 block of Leaning Pine Lane near Camp Stewart Road.
Woman hurt when shots fired into southwest Charlotte Showmars, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman was seriously injured when gunshots were fired into a Showmars restaurant in southwest Charlotte Saturday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officials said the incident happened around 9 p.m. on August 20 at the business on the 13000 block of South Tryon Street. Medic said one person […]
SWAT standoff at east Mecklenburg County home ends overnight
MECKLENBURG COUNTY — An hours-long SWAT standoff at a home in east Mecklenburg County ended overnight. A Channel 9 crew at the scene saw the SWAT team and negotiators leaving the scene on Leaning Pine Lane near Camp Stewart Road around 2 a.m. Tuesday. It was not immediately clear if they had a suspect in custody.
1 killed, another hurt in north Charlotte crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was killed and another was seriously hurt in a crash in north Charlotte early Monday morning, according to Medic. Police said the crash happened near the intersection of Matt Garrett Street and Tranquil Oak Place around 12:45 a.m. Monday. One person was pronounced dead on the scene, […]
Murder suspect arrested for summer shooting near University City
A murder suspect is in custody for a summer shooting in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday.
fox46.com
Shooting victim found in SW CLT Showmars parking lot: Medic
CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A shooting victim was found Saturday night suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a southwest Charlotte Showmars, Medic said. Medic responded to calls regarding a shooting victim around 9 p.m. Saturday night near 13000 South Tryon Street in southwest...
Person hospitalized after shooting near Charlotte restaurant, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is in the hospital after a shooting in southwest Charlotte, Medic reports. The agency said it happened around 9 p.m. near the Showmars restaurant on South Tryon Street near Steele Creek Road. Medic said the patient was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
WBTV
Man taken into custody in CMPD bike operation speaks to WBTV
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dirt bikes, bicycles, and risky moves on the streets of Charlotte. Police have been talking about it for months. “I don’t need to have officers sitting in juvenile court over a kid driving recklessly on a bicycle,” said CMPD Captain Bret Balamucki in April 2022.
fox46.com
Gastonia home where 9-year-old boy was shot has history of violence
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police are still looking for the public’s assistance after a shooting into a home Friday night that sent a child to the hospital with serious injuries. The child, identified by police as a 9-year-old boy, was shot at a home he...
wccbcharlotte.com
Crime Stoppers Offer Reward For Information On West Charlotte Homicide Suspect
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect responsible in the shooting death of 27-year-old Catoine Funderbunk in west Charlotte. Shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday, August 13th, officers responded to an assault with...
WBTV
York County deputies ran through realistic, intense active shooter training
Parents with child in the Exceptional Children’s program concerned about vacancies, CMS is recruiting licensed and guest teachers. CMS is still trying to fill 360 teacher positions and as of August 19, 55 positions are for the Exceptional Children’s (EC) program. Panic at Salisbury High football game likely...
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Investigate Shooting Outside Of Rock Hill Waffle House
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man was shot in the neck and leg while leaving a Waffle House in Rock Hill early Saturday morning, police say. Around 3 a.m., Rock Hill Police responded to the Waffle House located on Cherry Road for a reported shooting with a victim. At...
Teenager fatally shot in the Upstate
A fatal Sunday afternoon shooting in the Upstate. A Gaffney teenager was fatally shot Sunday afternoon at the Connecticut Village Apartment complex in Cherokee County.
Man shot while leaving Rock Hill Waffle House, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man is recovering after he was shot outside a Waffle House in Rock Hill early Saturday morning, police said. Rock Hill police were called to a shooting at the Waffle House on Cherry Road around 3 a.m. on Aug. 20. When officers arrived, they were told by a group of people that the victim was taken to Piedmont Medical Center after being shot twice.
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD: SWAT Team Works To De-Escalate & Apprehend Suspect With Outstanding Warrants
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — SWAT Team members are working alongside negotiators to de-escalate and apprehend a suspect with outstanding arrest warrants in the Hickory Grove Patrol Division. Shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a citizen initiated communicating threats call for service on Leaning Pine Lane. Police say...
