Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Two juveniles, 17, arrested in drive-by shooting, Ascension Parish deputies report
Ascension Parish deputies arrested two 17-year-old male suspects after responding to a drive-by shooting at the intersection of Hwy. 3089 and Hwy. 70 near Donaldsonville around 9:40 p.m. Aug. 19. According to a news release, deputies interviewed a male subject who advised that he and his passenger were stopped at...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana representative charged with DWI connected to alleged reckless driving
Louisiana State Police Troop A reported the arrest of a state representative following an alleged reckless driving incident. According to an LSP news release, troopers arrested 40-year-old Larry Selders of Baton Rouge shortly after 2 a.m. Aug. 21 after reportedly observing a reckless driver on East Boyd Drive at Burbank Drive in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Area law enforcement agencies assist in federal drug trafficking investigation
A member of a drug trafficking network based and operating in Baton Rouge was sentenced to federal prison. U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe Jr. announced the sentencing of 42-year-old Yascia N. LaFrance of Baton Rouge as part of Operation Hidden Fee, an extensive federal, state, and local investigation by the Middle District Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force aimed at the drug trafficking network.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Southern Rail Commission coming to Shreveport as passenger rail gains momentum in Louisiana
Louisiana's potential passenger rail expansions across the Interstate 20 corridor and connecting Baton Rouge to New Orleans are gaining steam and will grab the Deep South spotlight when the Southern Rail Commission meets in Shreveport next month. "It gives us a chance to showcase Shreveport and advance our strategy and...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Many top Louisiana charter schools fail to enroll enough low-income students, report shows
Around one in ten of Louisiana's charter schools did not meet a state requirement on enrolling economically-disadvantaged students during the 2021-2022 school year, an audit found, but the state has seen significant improvement over the last few years. The Louisiana Legislative Auditor found that around 18.5% of the charter schools...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Nearly all strides in equal voting access in Louisiana have come from federal intervention
EDITOR'S NOTE: This page is part of a comprehensive guide to voting rights across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico. Attempts to reduce the power of the Black vote in Louisiana have been a nearly permanent feature of the state's political environment, beginning with disenfranchisement after the Civil War and then gerrymandering after the Voting Rights Act in 1965.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Parish volleyball teams ready to win new district
This season, volleyball will look just slightly different for the three Class 5A teams in Ascension Parish. Dutchtown, East Ascension and St. Amant will all be making the transition from District 4 to District 6. The new district will be almost identical to the last. One change will be the...
