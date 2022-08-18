ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sorrento, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Louisiana representative charged with DWI connected to alleged reckless driving

Louisiana State Police Troop A reported the arrest of a state representative following an alleged reckless driving incident. According to an LSP news release, troopers arrested 40-year-old Larry Selders of Baton Rouge shortly after 2 a.m. Aug. 21 after reportedly observing a reckless driver on East Boyd Drive at Burbank Drive in East Baton Rouge Parish.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Area law enforcement agencies assist in federal drug trafficking investigation

A member of a drug trafficking network based and operating in Baton Rouge was sentenced to federal prison. U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe Jr. announced the sentencing of 42-year-old Yascia N. LaFrance of Baton Rouge as part of Operation Hidden Fee, an extensive federal, state, and local investigation by the Middle District Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force aimed at the drug trafficking network.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Sorrento, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Accidents
County
Saint Charles Parish, LA
Saint Charles Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Saint Charles Parish, LA
Accidents
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Nearly all strides in equal voting access in Louisiana have come from federal intervention

EDITOR'S NOTE: This page is part of a comprehensive guide to voting rights across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico. Attempts to reduce the power of the Black vote in Louisiana have been a nearly permanent feature of the state's political environment, beginning with disenfranchisement after the Civil War and then gerrymandering after the Voting Rights Act in 1965.
LOUISIANA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Parish volleyball teams ready to win new district

This season, volleyball will look just slightly different for the three Class 5A teams in Ascension Parish. Dutchtown, East Ascension and St. Amant will all be making the transition from District 4 to District 6. The new district will be almost identical to the last. One change will be the...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy