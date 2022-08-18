Read full article on original website
wccbcharlotte.com
SLED: York County Woman Arrested For Impersonating Officer
YORK CO., S.C. — Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested a 33-year-old York County woman for impersonating a police officer. Ashley Nicole Wilson of York, S.C. was booked at the Horry County Detention Center for impersonating a SLED Agent. Authorities say this case will be...
counton2.com
4 inmates overdose at North Carolina detention center
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Four inmates overdosed Monday at the Rutherford County Detention Center. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the inmates overdosed on some type of narcotic. Three of the inmates were administered Narcan by officers and then taken to the hospital. They were treated...
Beaufort County man arrested in western NC on indecent liberties, other charges
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A wanted man from Beaufort County has been arrested in Alexander County. Brandon Bowen Warren, 39, was arrested on Aug. 15 by deputies from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. He was served with the outstanding warrants from Martin County for child abuse as well as indecent liberties with a minor and […]
FOX Carolina
Rutherford Co. deputies involved in three chases over weekend
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were involved in multiple pursuits with suspects over the weekend. Deputies said the first chase began on August 20, when deputies tried to stop a motorcyclist for traffic offenses near US 221. The motorcyclist led deputies on a pursuit into South Carolina, where he was taken into custody by deputies from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities in Iredell County being proactive amid uptick in fentanyl cases
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The fentanyl crisis is devastating families across the Carolinas. In Iredell County, the sheriff’s office said it’s seeing an increase in the presence of fentanyl in drugs seized by the department. “If we can’t stop it from getting here, we’re at least going...
WLOS.com
Child, 9, seriously injured in shooting at NC home
GASTONIA, Gaston County — A 9-year-old boy was seriously injured during a shooting at a Gastonia home Friday night. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. and the Gastonia Police Department said they believe the shots were fired outside the home. Police said they are actively working to identify a...
wccbcharlotte.com
Crime Stoppers Offer Reward For Information On West Charlotte Homicide Suspect
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect responsible in the shooting death of 27-year-old Catoine Funderbunk in west Charlotte. Shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday, August 13th, officers responded to an assault with...
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD: Man Shot In South Charlotte Pronounced Dead At Hospital
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 34-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a fatal south Charlotte shooting, detectives say. Police say Taveon Deprea Jones was pronounced dead at a local hospital Monday night. Around 7:19 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with...
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating after 4 inmates overdose at NC jail
RUTHEFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - After four inmates overdosed on drugs at the Rutherford County Detention Center on Monday, officials are investigating. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said all four inmates were given NARCAN. Three of them were transported to Rutherford Regional Medical Center for treatment and have since been released back into the jail’s custody.
‘Major cocaine distributor’ in Lenoir arrested: Sheriff
A major cocaine distributor in Lenoir was arrested after an attempt to flee deputies, the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
Iredell canine search uncovers cocaine, stolen gun, cash: Sheriff
A canine search of a BMW SUV on the interstate in Iredell County uncovered drugs and led to multiple arrests, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said.
wccbcharlotte.com
Detectives Identify Murder Suspect In Fatal West Charlotte Shooting
As a result of continued investigation, detectives identified a 29-year-old man as a suspect in the murder of Daquarius Jackson, 26. On August 16th, detectives located and arrested Johnny Justin Williams without incident. Police charged Williams with 1st Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Commit 1st Degree Murder, Shooting into Occupied Property...
3 South Carolina drug dealers convicted of running ring that sold fentanyl in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three Rock Hill men have been found guilty of running a multi-state drug operation, according to an announcement Tuesday morning from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. Gabriel L’Ambiance Ingram, Darrell Larod Crockett and Carl Michael Mann ran the operation out of the Rock Hill and Charlotte areas. They were convicted […]
Man killed in southeast Charlotte shooting: CMPD
The incident happened on the 3800 block of Marvin Road near North Wendover Road.
fox46.com
Gastonia home where 9-year-old boy was shot has history of violence
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police are still looking for the public’s assistance after a shooting into a home Friday night that sent a child to the hospital with serious injuries. The child, identified by police as a 9-year-old boy, was shot at a home he...
my40.tv
Authorities searching for missing Rutherford County teenager
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenager who's been reported missing. The sheriff's office says 16-year-old Abagail Lynn Cantrell is described as a white female with blue eyes and black hair. She is 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.
CMPD investigates homicide in southeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide Monday night in southeast Charlotte. Officers were called to Marvin Road near North Wendover Road shortly before 7:30 p.m. No further information has been released. Return to this story for updates. (Watch the video below: Officer shot, another returns fire, striking...
Two murder suspects in custody, two more at large
Two suspects are in custody and two more are being sought following a fatal weekend shooting in the Upstate. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting at the Connecticut Village Apartments in Gaffney just after 4PM Sunday.
2 charged following fatal shooting in Cherokee Co.
Two minors were arrested and charged following a fatal shooting Sunday evening in Cherokee County.
wpde.com
3 men guilty of multi-state drug operation; Counterfeit pills sold in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A federal jury in Columbia convicted Gabriel L’Ambiance Ingram, a/k/a “Big Shot”, a/k/a “Big Shot Rock”, a/k/a “Rock”, 33, Darrell Larod Crockett, a/k/a “Unc”, a/k/a “Croc”, 50, and Carl Michael Mann, II, a/k/a “Pike”, 39, all of Rock Hill for multiple drug and gun charges relating to a multi-state drug operation out of the Rock Hill and Charlotte area.
