ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
wccbcharlotte.com

SLED: York County Woman Arrested For Impersonating Officer

YORK CO., S.C. — Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested a 33-year-old York County woman for impersonating a police officer. Ashley Nicole Wilson of York, S.C. was booked at the Horry County Detention Center for impersonating a SLED Agent. Authorities say this case will be...
counton2.com

4 inmates overdose at North Carolina detention center

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Four inmates overdosed Monday at the Rutherford County Detention Center. According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the inmates overdosed on some type of narcotic. Three of the inmates were administered Narcan by officers and then taken to the hospital. They were treated...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Rutherford Co. deputies involved in three chases over weekend

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were involved in multiple pursuits with suspects over the weekend. Deputies said the first chase began on August 20, when deputies tried to stop a motorcyclist for traffic offenses near US 221. The motorcyclist led deputies on a pursuit into South Carolina, where he was taken into custody by deputies from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gaston County, NC
Gaston County, NC
Government
WLOS.com

Child, 9, seriously injured in shooting at NC home

GASTONIA, Gaston County — A 9-year-old boy was seriously injured during a shooting at a Gastonia home Friday night. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. and the Gastonia Police Department said they believe the shots were fired outside the home. Police said they are actively working to identify a...
GASTONIA, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: Man Shot In South Charlotte Pronounced Dead At Hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 34-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a fatal south Charlotte shooting, detectives say. Police say Taveon Deprea Jones was pronounced dead at a local hospital Monday night. Around 7:19 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after 4 inmates overdose at NC jail

RUTHEFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - After four inmates overdosed on drugs at the Rutherford County Detention Center on Monday, officials are investigating. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said all four inmates were given NARCAN. Three of them were transported to Rutherford Regional Medical Center for treatment and have since been released back into the jail’s custody.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Detectives Identify Murder Suspect In Fatal West Charlotte Shooting

As a result of continued investigation, detectives identified a 29-year-old man as a suspect in the murder of Daquarius Jackson, 26. On August 16th, detectives located and arrested Johnny Justin Williams without incident. Police charged Williams with 1st Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Commit 1st Degree Murder, Shooting into Occupied Property...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WBTW News13

3 South Carolina drug dealers convicted of running ring that sold fentanyl in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three Rock Hill men have been found guilty of running a multi-state drug operation, according to an announcement Tuesday morning from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. Gabriel L’Ambiance Ingram, Darrell Larod Crockett and Carl Michael Mann ran the operation out of the Rock Hill and Charlotte areas. They were convicted […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
my40.tv

Authorities searching for missing Rutherford County teenager

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a teenager who's been reported missing. The sheriff's office says 16-year-old Abagail Lynn Cantrell is described as a white female with blue eyes and black hair. She is 5'4" tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD investigates homicide in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide Monday night in southeast Charlotte. Officers were called to Marvin Road near North Wendover Road shortly before 7:30 p.m. No further information has been released. Return to this story for updates. (Watch the video below: Officer shot, another returns fire, striking...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wpde.com

3 men guilty of multi-state drug operation; Counterfeit pills sold in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A federal jury in Columbia convicted Gabriel L’Ambiance Ingram, a/k/a “Big Shot”, a/k/a “Big Shot Rock”, a/k/a “Rock”, 33, Darrell Larod Crockett, a/k/a “Unc”, a/k/a “Croc”, 50, and Carl Michael Mann, II, a/k/a “Pike”, 39, all of Rock Hill for multiple drug and gun charges relating to a multi-state drug operation out of the Rock Hill and Charlotte area.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy