Read full article on original website
Related
Two men shot to death in Lynn, police investigating
LYNN, Mass. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Lynn Tuesday afternoon. The Essex County DA says two adult men were found shot to death in the area of 98 Rockaway Street shortly before 3:00 p.m. No arrests have been made at this time. The incident is under...
WMUR.com
Police give more details about shooting outside mall in Salem
SALEM, N.H. — Police in Salem on Tuesday released additional information aftera man was shot outside the Rockingham Park Mall on Monday. Police identified the shooting victim as a 19-year-old from Lowell, Massachusetts. Officers responded to a mall parking lot around 6 p.m. Monday for a report of shots...
Worcester investigators seek public help in motorcycle crash
WORCESTER - Investigators are reaching out to the public for information about a serious accident involving a car and motorcycle on Cambridge Street Saturday night. A car making a left turn into a parking lot collided with a motorcycle traveling in the opposite direction, police said. The motorcyclist, a 56-year-old...
NECN
Man Wanted in MBTA Station Rape Is Arrested Weeks Later, Police Say
A man who'd been wanted on suspicion of a rape in an MBTA station earlier this month was arrested Monday, police said. Steven Wade Coffey, 27, had been sought since Sunday, Aug. 14, according to MBTA Transit Police. Coffey is believed to be unhoused but frequents downtown Boston. He was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Bedford police officer injured by ‘erratic’ ATV driver
A New Bedford police officer was injured Sunday night in a collision with an “erratic” ATV driver who police said was attempting to escape capture as police stopped a large group riding off-road vehicles through the city. The New Bedford Police Department said Officer Matthew Couture had exited...
fallriverreporter.com
At least 10 vehicles hit, Trooper nearly killed, after Massachusetts woman goes on rampage
A Massachusetts woman has been arrested after reportedly driving into several cars and nearly killing a Massachusetts State Trooper. According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, early Monday afternoon at about 4:30 p.m., Troopers at the H-6 Barracks received a 911 call from a driver reporting an erratic operator traveling North on I-93 in Milton. The 911 caller reported a car had struck the rear of their vehicle multiple times and then fled the area. Using the description provided by the 911 caller, Troopers were able to locate the vehicle on l-93 North in the area of the Savin Hill overpass.
Lowell teenager shot in mall parking lot in New Hampshire; ‘not a random shooting’, police say
A 19-year-old man from Lowell was shot in the parking lot of the Rockingham Park Mall in Salem, New Hampshire on Aug. 22, the town’s police said. Around 6 p.m. the Salem police responded to reports of shots fired outside the Rockingham Mall. People had fled the scene in cars and “on foot,” the police stated. Once Salem police arrived, they declared the mall to be the scene of the crime based on evidence of the shooting.
WCVB
Suspect in rape at Tufts Medical Center MBTA Station in Boston taken into custody
BOSTON — A man who is accused of committing rape at a Boston MBTA station earlier this month was taken into custody Monday, Transit police said. Steven Wade Coffey, 27, was wanted in connection with an Aug. 4 sexual assault that happened at about 2:30 a.m. at the Tufts Medical Center Station.
liveboston617.org
Single Shot During Block Party Prompts Police Response on Sunday
On Sunday, August 21 2022, at roughly 20:10 hours Boston Police Officers from Districts C-11 and B-2 responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Rosseter Street. According to sources on the scene, the ShotSpotter originally did not pickup anything but did eventually pickup one round. Officers arrived on...
fallriverreporter.com
A Massachusetts man has died after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash
A Massachusetts man is dead after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash. According to the Halifax Police Department, a 62-year-old male pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the 200 block of Plymouth Street (Route 106) on Saturday at approximately 3:00 p.m. has succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigation...
Police: Woman critically assaulted by son in Middletown
A man is facing charges after assaulting his mother over the weekend, according to Middletown police.
Taunton man pleads guilty to charges of supplying fentanyl, cocaine to hospital patient leading to their death
Kevin Malette, 37, of Brockton has pleaded guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge for supplying drugs to a hospital patient which lead to their death, Plymouth District Attorney, Tim Cruz announced today. While on trial in Brockton Superior Court, Malette admitted that on Sept. 19, 2019, when he was a...
Framingham Police Arrest Man, 22, on Drunk Driving Charge After Route 9 Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man after a crash Saturday, August 20. Police were called to Route 9 and Temple Street for a crash after 2 a.m. Police arrested at 2:18 a.m. Nathaniel G. Santiago, 22, of 1400 Worcester Road in Framingham. Santiago was charged with operating...
liveboston617.org
Shooters on Scooters Clip Teen in the Face Overnight
Sunday night at approximately 20:45 hours Boston Police Officers from District B-3 responded to ShotSpotter activation in the area of Stratton Street. The advanced ShotSpotter technology reported that roughly 10 rounds were fired, consistent with the 911 calls received. As officers were responding to the area, an additional 911 was placed stating that a person was shot in the face.
WCVB
Boston police: 11-year-old breaks into store with hammer, steals vape cartridges
BOSTON — An 11-year-old boy used a hammer to break the windows of a 7-Eleven store to steal vape cartridges, Boston police said. At about 4:11 a.m., Boston officers responded to 473 West Broadway St. in South Boston for a report of a breaking and entering in progress. Arriving...
State Police officer Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr., who died due to illness at 53 years old, remembered as ‘devoted father’
Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr., an active Massachusetts State Police officer who died due to an illness, was remembered as a “devoted father” in his obituary. The Massachusetts State Police sergeant died Saturday at the age of 53. He was a life-long resident of Wilmington, Massachusetts, and died “peacefully surrounded by his loving family,” the obituary stated.
fallriverreporter.com
Police arrest homeless man on warrants, other charges, after attempted car break-ins
DARTMOUTH, MA – On Sunday, at approximately 12:00 a.m., Dartmouth Police responded to the area of Country Club Blvd., after receiving a call regarding a man in the area attempting to gain entry into vehicles. While checking the area, Officer Richard Pacheco located a man riding a bicycle. The...
Police: Hammer-wielding child who broke into Boston store caught with bag of stolen vape cartridges
BOSTON — A hammer-wielding child smashed his way into a store in Boston and stole an array of vape cartridges early Monday morning, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a breaking and entering at the 7-Eleven on West Broadway Street in South Boston just after 4 a.m. observed a shattered glass door and found an 11-year-old boy inside the store, according to the Boston Police Department.
thelocalne.ws
Three injured in early morning Topsfield crash
TOPSFIELD — Three people were taken to hospital after a collision in the early hours of Saturday morning. The crash happened at 1:15 a.m. on August 20 on Lockwood Lane, near the intersection of Silverbrook Road, the Topsfield Fire Department said in a statement. On arrival, first responders found...
liveboston617.org
Officers Assigned to the Drug Control Unit Arrest male on Firearm and Drug Charges in Hyde Park
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
80K+
Followers
61K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0