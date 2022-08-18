Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Warrant Issued After Drug, Gun Suspect Fails to Show in Court
A 41-year-old man charged with illegally possessing multiple firearms and narcotics failed to appear in court Tuesday and had a warrant issued for his arrest. Brady Allen Leatherman, 41, of Cathedral City, was charged with 16 felony counts of possession of an undetectable firearm, and one count each of possession of controlled substances while armed, being a convicted felon and narcotic addict in possession of a firearm, possession of any short-barreled rifle or shotgun, and possession of ammunition, according to court records.
mynewsla.com
Man Convicted of Rampage in 2 OC Cities
A 36-year-old man was convicted Tuesday of going on a rampage on a June morning three years ago, attacking four people in two Orange County cities, including a Fullerton police officer. Kenneth Alexander Heimlich was convicted of two counts of robbery, one count of battery with serious bodily injury and...
davisvanguard.org
Manuel and Moses Olaez Murder Trial Ongoing; Manuel Olaez Delivers Personal Testimony
RIVERSIDE, CA – The jury trial of the Olaez brothers—Manuel and Moses—proceeded Monday in the Larson Justice Center for the murder of a 25-year-old man and an attempted murder of a minor in 2016. The court began with the examination of Manuel Olaez, led by Deputy District...
mynewsla.com
Mistrial Declared in Case of LB Man Accused of Fatal Spa Bombing
With jurors unable to reach a verdict, a federal judge in downtown Los Angeles declared a mistrial Monday in the case against a Long Beach man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and injuring two other people by bombing an Aliso Viejo day spa in 2018. Federal prosecutors said they plan...
mynewsla.com
Five Arrested For Allegedly Targeting People With `Splatter’ Pistols
Felony and misdemeanor charges may be filed Tuesday against an 18-year-old man suspected of joining four others in a series of drive-by assaults throughout Banning and Beaumont using a pistol firing “splatter balls.”. Joseph Marc Anthony Gastelum of Banning was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility Thursday...
mynewsla.com
System Outage at Downtown Jail Prevents Timely Inmate Releases
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department jail information management system went offline at Men’s Central Jail in downtown Los Angeles over the weekend, causing some in custody to be held longer than scheduled, according to a report published Monday. The outage occurred at the jail Saturday due to...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in Valencia Fight With Male Juvenile
A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fight involving a teenage boy in Valencia — an altercation that was caught on cell phone video and posted online. Regan Coultas, 46, of Palmdale, was booked on suspicion of felony child abuse, and he remained in custody Tuesday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Body Found Over 30 Years Ago in Thermal Finally Identified
More than 30 years after she disappeared, remains found in the eastern Coachella Valley were confirmed to be those of a Baldwin Park woman who died under suspicious circumstances, authorities said Tuesday. According to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office, the county’s Cold Case Homicide Unit, which is managed by...
mynewsla.com
Mitchell Calls for Relocation of Young Offenders to Probation Camp in Malibu
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Holly Mitchell called on the county Probation Department Tuesday to immediately begin transferring more than four dozen youth offenders out of the much-criticized Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar to a probation camp in Malibu. In a lengthy statement, Mitchell cited “a...
Fontana Herald News
Felon who was released on bail is arrested after allegedly being found with weapons and drugs
A felon who was recently released on bail was arrested for a new felony offense after being found allegedly possessing weapons and drugs, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Aug. 15 at about 6:23 a.m., deputies from the Highland Police Station responded to the 27000 block of...
knewsradio.com
Gang Banger Arrested For Attempted Homicide
Bag of crystal meth confiscated during arrest of a suspect in Hemet Aug 18th 2022. The Sheriffs Department has arrested 3 people linked to a shooting in Coachella on August 15th 2022. The Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force served a search warrant at a home on North State...
mynewsla.com
Charges Likely Against Man Suspected Of Trying To Burn MoVal Store Clerk
Felony charges are expected to be filed Tuesday against a transient suspected of trying to set a Moreno Valley store clerk on fire. Raul Genaro Bautista, 31, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder, arson, possession of an arson device and robbery. Bautista is being held on $1 million bail at the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside.
z1077fm.com
Suspect sought in Morongo Valley armed robbery
Sheriff’s Deputies are currently seeking information on a suspect in an armed robbery at a Morongo Valley business. Sheriff’s say that on Thursday (Aug 18), at 1:30 p.m., they responded to a report of an armed robbery at a business in the 49800 block of Twentynine Palms Highway in Morongo Valley. Their report says that the suspect walked into the business, pointed a gun at the victim, and demanded money and property, including jewelry and collectable coins. After the victim complied with the suspect’s demand, sheriffs say the suspect placed the property in a backpack and fled the location in an unknown direction. The suspect was described as a black male adult, approximately 30-years-old, and 5′ 8″ tall, wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes, and carrying a blue or black sweatshirt over his shoulder and a blue or green backpack.
Homeless man accused of stealing groceries, trying to set store manager on fire in Moreno Valley
The homeless man accused of trying to set a store manager on fire after he tried to stop him for stealing groceries in Moreno Valley has been charged.
vvng.com
Parolee arrested after attempting to rape two women inside a Victorville business
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 34-year-old Pomona man identified as Alfred Vicario was arrested in Victorville after allegedly attempting to rape two women at a business. On Sunday, August 21, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m., deputies from the Victorville Police Department were dispatched to an unknown problem in the...
mynewsla.com
Arraignment Delayed for Suspect in Daytime Robbery at Beverly Grove Home
Arraignment was delayed Monday for a man accused of breaking into a Beverly Grove home, pistol-whipping a 71-year-old woman inside and making off with a cache of high-end jewelry. Dillon Klincke, 31, was charged Friday with felony counts of residential robbery and residential burglary with a person present. The charges...
Fontana Herald News
Man is arrested for allegedly abusing a dog
A man was arrested for allegedly abusing a dog in Montclair, according to the Montclair Police Department. On Aug. 18, officers responded to the 4600 block of of Bandera Street after receiving a report of an animal possibly being abused. Upon arrival, officers located a large dog with obvious signs of trauma.
z1077fm.com
Attempted murder in Landers on Sunday, suspect at large
Helicopters and multiple ground units were searching for a suspect in an attempted murder that took place late Sunday evening (Aug 19th). The Sheriff’s office says that the unnamed victim was taken to Hi Desert Medical Center and is in stable condition. Several residents reported heavy police presence the night of the shooting with blocked off streets near Reche Road and Bellfield in Landers. A helicopter was using its searchlight in the open desert while ground units were reportedly set up at intersections. The suspect is still at large and is wanted for attempted murder.
Fontana Herald News
Man is stabbed to death in Highland on Aug. 18; suspect is arrested
A man was stabbed to death in Highland on Aug. 18, and a suspect was arrested in connection with the case, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At about 2:57 a.m., deputies from the Highland station responded to St. Bernadine Medical Center for a report of a stabbing victim. The victim was pronounced deceased a short time later. He was identified as Joshua Naranjo, a 34-year-old transient.
