Accidents

Deadly crash shuts down I-75 southbound at Bruce B. Downs Thursday morning

By Emily McCain
ABC Action News WFTS
 5 days ago
I-75 southbound reopened Thursday afternoon after it was shut down for several hours following a deadly crash.

The crash, which is under investigation, involves multiple vehicles and happened just after 8:30 a.m. As of 1:30 p.m., the southbound lanes were reopened.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened after an SUV lost control and crashed into a flatbed tractor along the inside lanes of the highway. The two vehicles were redirected to the right side of I-75 and collided with a sedan and another SUV.

After that impact, the two SUVs rotated to the median and came to a final rest. The sedan and flatbed trailer continued to travel to the right shoulder, where the vehicles hit two commercial vehicles that were transporting mobile homes. The commercial vehicles were stopped along the outside shoulder and merge lane leading to Bruce B. Downs, FHP said.

The vehicles hit one of the drivers of the commercial vehicles, a 26-year-old man from Ohio, who was standing outside of the vehicle. He died at the scene.

FHP said the sedan came to a final rest in the outside travel lane and the flatbed trailer came to a rest on the west shoulder.

FHP said several people inside the vehicles involved suffered injuries that aren't life-threatening. They were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Nearly two weeks ago, another crash in the same spot shut down the interstate for several hours. That crash happened after a driver rear-ended a stopped Road Ranger .

