One Year Ago Today (August 18, 2021)…Orange County Judge to Consider Reducing Charges in Doctor Rape Case

mynewsla.com
Mitchell Calls for Relocation of Young Offenders to Probation Camp in Malibu
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Holly Mitchell called on the county Probation Department Tuesday to immediately begin transferring more than four dozen youth offenders out of the much-criticized Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar to a probation camp in Malibu. In a lengthy statement, Mitchell cited “a...
Mistrial Declared in Case of LB Man Accused of Fatal Spa Bombing
With jurors unable to reach a verdict, a federal judge in downtown Los Angeles declared a mistrial Monday in the case against a Long Beach man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and injuring two other people by bombing an Aliso Viejo day spa in 2018. Federal prosecutors said they plan...
Man Convicted of Rampage in 2 OC Cities
A 36-year-old man was convicted Tuesday of going on a rampage on a June morning three years ago, attacking four people in two Orange County cities, including a Fullerton police officer. Kenneth Alexander Heimlich was convicted of two counts of robbery, one count of battery with serious bodily injury and...
System Outage at Downtown Jail Prevents Timely Inmate Releases
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department jail information management system went offline at Men’s Central Jail in downtown Los Angeles over the weekend, causing some in custody to be held longer than scheduled, according to a report published Monday. The outage occurred at the jail Saturday due to...
Body Found Over 30 Years Ago in Thermal Finally Identified
More than 30 years after she disappeared, remains found in the eastern Coachella Valley were confirmed to be those of a Baldwin Park woman who died under suspicious circumstances, authorities said Tuesday. According to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office, the county’s Cold Case Homicide Unit, which is managed by...
Arraignment Delayed for Suspect in Daytime Robbery at Beverly Grove Home
Arraignment was delayed Monday for a man accused of breaking into a Beverly Grove home, pistol-whipping a 71-year-old woman inside and making off with a cache of high-end jewelry. Dillon Klincke, 31, was charged Friday with felony counts of residential robbery and residential burglary with a person present. The charges...
Man Arrested in Valencia Fight With Male Juvenile
A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fight involving a teenage boy in Valencia — an altercation that was caught on cell phone video and posted online. Regan Coultas, 46, of Palmdale, was booked on suspicion of felony child abuse, and he remained in custody Tuesday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Five Arrested For Allegedly Targeting People With `Splatter’ Pistols
Felony and misdemeanor charges may be filed Tuesday against an 18-year-old man suspected of joining four others in a series of drive-by assaults throughout Banning and Beaumont using a pistol firing “splatter balls.”. Joseph Marc Anthony Gastelum of Banning was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility Thursday...
Charges Likely Against Man Suspected Of Trying To Burn MoVal Store Clerk
Felony charges are expected to be filed Tuesday against a transient suspected of trying to set a Moreno Valley store clerk on fire. Raul Genaro Bautista, 31, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder, arson, possession of an arson device and robbery. Bautista is being held on $1 million bail at the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside.
Man Fatally Shot in Long Beach; Investigation Underway
Authorities Monday identified a man who was shot to death in Long Beach, and detectives sought the public’s help to solve the crime. Officers were sent the 6700 block of Harbor Avenue about 11:45 p.m. Sunday, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Kacy Lloyd, 48, of Los Angeles, died...
LAPD Chief Has Concerns Over Staffing Levels, Not Meeting Recruitment Goals
The Los Angeles Police Department is not meeting its staffing goals, Chief Michel Moore Tuesday told the Board of Police Commissioners. The department is currently underemployed by 176 officers, Moore said — citing 9,284 sworn officers on staff as of Aug. 13, while the department is authorized to have 9,460.
City Council Votes to Adopt LAPD’s Military Equipment Policy
The Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday to adopt the Los Angeles Police Department’s military equipment-use policy in accordance with state legislation intended to increase the accountability and transparency of law enforcement. The ordinance, which will be held over for a second vote next week, passed 10-3 on Tuesday...
Teen Fatally Struck by Two Vehicles Near Large South LA Party ID’d
The coroner’s office Monday confirmed the identity of a 17-year-old boy struck and killed by two vehicles during a gang-related assault in South Los Angeles on the outskirts of a party that included at least 150 people. Matthew Lobos was a Los Angeles resident. The death occurred shortly before...
Suspected Drug House, Chop Shop Targeted in Sheriff’s Operation
A 71-year-old man suspected of dealing illegal drugs out of his Wildomar home, where a vehicle chop shop was also in operation, was out of custody Monday on a $25,000 bond. Steven Peter Fritz was arrested Friday and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta on suspicion of maintaining a place for distribution of controlled substances, possession of narcotics for sale and being armed while engaged in illicit drug activity.
Long Beach Police: Armed Woman Tries To Snatch Baby in Stroller
Two people are in custody Sunday for allegedly attempting to snatch a baby at gunpoint from two women in Long Beach, authorities said. The women were walking the baby in a stroller in the area of Pine Avenue and 10th Street around noon Saturday when they were approached by an unknown, armed female suspect, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Two Taken Into Custody in Bellflower Following Pursuit
Two robbery suspects were taken into custody in Bellflower after leading authorities on a pursuit Monday. The suspects allegedly robbed a sunglasses store in Lakewood, and authorities began pursing the two in a gray sedan about 4:50 p.m. on the northbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in Long Beach. The sedan...
Gov. Newsom Vetoes Bill Allowing Safe Injection Sites In Los Angeles
Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday vetoed a bill that would have allowed Los Angeles to become one of three cities in California to provide supervised injection sites. Newsom said in 2018 he was “very, very open” to the idea of a pilot program to allow legal drug injection sites. But in a statement Monday, Newsom said he was concerned over the “unintended consequences” of the bill, authored by Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, because it would allow an unlimited number of safe injection sites.
Woman Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Long Beach Identified
Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 48-year-old woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Long Beach. Larita Davis was struck about 1:40 a.m. Monday at East Seventh Street and Campus Drive, and she died at the scene, according to the Long Beach Police Department. The motorist remained at the...
Assault Suspect Surrenders After 7-Hour Standoff at Carson Residence
A man suspected of committing an assault with a deadly weapon — who barricaded himself inside a Carson residence for more than seven hours — has surrendered to a sheriff’s SWAT team, authorities said. “After several hours and many verbal attempts by Carson Station deputies, [a Special...
Man Shot to Death in Montebello
A man was shot and killed in Montebello Monday. Deputies responded at approximately 3:12 p.m. to the 8100 block of East Slauson Avenue , near Rio Hondo, regarding a gunshot victim call and found a man lying between two motorhomes on the ground suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to his back, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
