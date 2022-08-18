One Year Ago Today (August 18, 2021)…Orange County Judge to Consider Reducing Charges in Doctor Rape Case

Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday vetoed a bill that would have allowed Los Angeles to become one of three cities in California to provide supervised injection sites. Newsom said in 2018 he was “very, very open” to the idea of a pilot program to allow legal drug injection sites. But in a statement Monday, Newsom said he was concerned over the “unintended consequences” of the bill, authored by Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, because it would allow an unlimited number of safe injection sites.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO