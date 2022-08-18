A 41-year-old man charged with illegally possessing multiple firearms and narcotics failed to appear in court Tuesday and had a warrant issued for his arrest. Brady Allen Leatherman, 41, of Cathedral City, was charged with 16 felony counts of possession of an undetectable firearm, and one count each of possession of controlled substances while armed, being a convicted felon and narcotic addict in possession of a firearm, possession of any short-barreled rifle or shotgun, and possession of ammunition, according to court records.

CATHEDRAL CITY, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO