Body Found Over 30 Years Ago in Thermal Finally Identified
More than 30 years after she disappeared, remains found in the eastern Coachella Valley were confirmed to be those of a Baldwin Park woman who died under suspicious circumstances, authorities said Tuesday. According to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office, the county’s Cold Case Homicide Unit, which is managed by...
Warrant Issued After Drug, Gun Suspect Fails to Show in Court
A 41-year-old man charged with illegally possessing multiple firearms and narcotics failed to appear in court Tuesday and had a warrant issued for his arrest. Brady Allen Leatherman, 41, of Cathedral City, was charged with 16 felony counts of possession of an undetectable firearm, and one count each of possession of controlled substances while armed, being a convicted felon and narcotic addict in possession of a firearm, possession of any short-barreled rifle or shotgun, and possession of ammunition, according to court records.
Bicyclist, 69, Crashes Into Truck And Dies in Irvine
A bicyclist was killed Tuesday after crashing into a stopped truck in Irvine, police said. The 69-year-old man was injured at about 7:25 a.m. on Alton Parkway near Technology Drive, and he died at the scene, the Irvine Police Department reported. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
Five Arrested For Allegedly Targeting People With `Splatter’ Pistols
Felony and misdemeanor charges may be filed Tuesday against an 18-year-old man suspected of joining four others in a series of drive-by assaults throughout Banning and Beaumont using a pistol firing “splatter balls.”. Joseph Marc Anthony Gastelum of Banning was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility Thursday...
Man Convicted of Rampage in 2 OC Cities
A 36-year-old man was convicted Tuesday of going on a rampage on a June morning three years ago, attacking four people in two Orange County cities, including a Fullerton police officer. Kenneth Alexander Heimlich was convicted of two counts of robbery, one count of battery with serious bodily injury and...
Man Arrested in Valencia Fight With Male Juvenile
A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fight involving a teenage boy in Valencia — an altercation that was caught on cell phone video and posted online. Regan Coultas, 46, of Palmdale, was booked on suspicion of felony child abuse, and he remained in custody Tuesday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Man Injured During Fight in Palmdale
A man is in the hospital after he was wounded during a fight in Palmdale, authorities said Tuesday. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded to a shots fired call at 10:15 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of West Rancho Vista Boulevard, Lt. Thomas Kim told City News Service.
Suspected Drug House, Chop Shop Targeted in Sheriff’s Operation
A 71-year-old man suspected of dealing illegal drugs out of his Wildomar home, where a vehicle chop shop was also in operation, was out of custody Monday on a $25,000 bond. Steven Peter Fritz was arrested Friday and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta on suspicion of maintaining a place for distribution of controlled substances, possession of narcotics for sale and being armed while engaged in illicit drug activity.
Charges Likely Against Man Suspected Of Trying To Burn MoVal Store Clerk
Felony charges are expected to be filed Tuesday against a transient suspected of trying to set a Moreno Valley store clerk on fire. Raul Genaro Bautista, 31, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder, arson, possession of an arson device and robbery. Bautista is being held on $1 million bail at the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside.
Woman Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Long Beach Identified
Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 48-year-old woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Long Beach. Larita Davis was struck about 1:40 a.m. Monday at East Seventh Street and Campus Drive, and she died at the scene, according to the Long Beach Police Department. The motorist remained at the...
Teen Fatally Struck by Two Vehicles Near Large South LA Party ID’d
The coroner’s office Monday confirmed the identity of a 17-year-old boy struck and killed by two vehicles during a gang-related assault in South Los Angeles on the outskirts of a party that included at least 150 people. Matthew Lobos was a Los Angeles resident. The death occurred shortly before...
Man Fatally Shot in Long Beach; Investigation Underway
Authorities Monday identified a man who was shot to death in Long Beach, and detectives sought the public’s help to solve the crime. Officers were sent the 6700 block of Harbor Avenue about 11:45 p.m. Sunday, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Kacy Lloyd, 48, of Los Angeles, died...
Two Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash in South LA Area ID’d
The man and woman who were killed in South Los Angeles when a motorist allegedly avoiding an attempted police traffic stop sped into an intersection and slammed into their vehicle were publicly identified Monday. Jamarae Keyes, 38, died from blunt force traumatic injuries, the coroner’s office said. His city of...
Hemet Man Arrested for Stealing $10K Worth of Sunglasses
A Hemet man was arrested on suspicion of stealing merchandise from a Cabazon store, authorities said Saturday. Demon Dennis, 49, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Beaumont Avenue and First Street in Beaumont, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. He was being held on $60,000 bail at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.
Two Taken Into Custody in Bellflower Following Pursuit
Two robbery suspects were taken into custody in Bellflower after leading authorities on a pursuit Monday. The suspects allegedly robbed a sunglasses store in Lakewood, and authorities began pursing the two in a gray sedan about 4:50 p.m. on the northbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in Long Beach. The sedan...
Man Killed on Hemet Street, Police Search for Suspects
An investigation was underway Monday into the street slaying of a Hemet man. The victim, whose name was being withheld by detectives, was located about 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North San Jacinto Street, near Latham Avenue, according to Lt. Michael Mouat of the Hemet Police Department.
Two Injured in Beverly Hills Collision
Two people were injured in a collision in Beverly Hills Monday evening. The collision was reported about 8 p.m. at the intersection of North Doheny Drive and Clifton Way, one block north of Wilshire Boulevard, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department. The two people were taken to a hospital...
Woman, 67, Reported Missing in Compton
Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to find a 67-year-old woman with schizophrenia, diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease who was last seen in Compton. Arcelia Looney was last seen about 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 12000 block of Wilmington Avenue, near Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
System Outage at Downtown Jail Prevents Timely Inmate Releases
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department jail information management system went offline at Men’s Central Jail in downtown Los Angeles over the weekend, causing some in custody to be held longer than scheduled, according to a report published Monday. The outage occurred at the jail Saturday due to...
Mistrial Declared in Case of LB Man Accused of Fatal Spa Bombing
With jurors unable to reach a verdict, a federal judge in downtown Los Angeles declared a mistrial Monday in the case against a Long Beach man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and injuring two other people by bombing an Aliso Viejo day spa in 2018. Federal prosecutors said they plan...
