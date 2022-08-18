Read full article on original website
Police locate woman likely linked to children found dead in suitcases
South Korean police say they believe a possible relative of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand last week is likely in South Korea.Immigration records show that the unidentified woman in her 40s arrived in South Korea in 2018, but there has been no record of her departure since, said Park Seung-hoon, an official at the National Police Agency in Seoul.Park said South Korean police have conveyed the information to New Zealand police after receiving a request for investigative help. But South Korean police currently have no authority to track down the woman's whereabouts or detain...
BBC
Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape
A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
Texas Border Patrol nab 8 illegal immigrants who posed as unaccompanied minors to avoid deportation
Border authorities in Texas last week apprehended at least eight illegal immigrants who they say were posing as unaccompanied minors to avoid being deported. U.S. Border Patrol agents encountered three separate groups of illegal immigrants at the El Paso Station and the Ysleta Station on August 16 and August 17.
How Many See No Merit in Western Civilization?
A Moscow research center has found that 59% of Russians don’t see any value in Western civilization, democracy and culture. These are numbers that have been on the rise in that country since 2000. The Kremlin’s formidable state propaganda machine appears to be winning the hearts and minds of Russians. I asked journalist Oleg Kashin why he thinks this is so.
United Nations diplomat accused of raping NYC neighbor released without charges after claiming immunity
An African government official serving at the United Nations evaded a potential rape charge in New York City by claiming diplomatic immunity despite the victim reporting the alleged brutal assault to police. Charles Dickens Imene Oliha, a 46-year-old career diplomat for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in...
