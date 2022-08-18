Man charged in crash that killed Farmington teen Luke Roux

A 21-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night in connection to a car crash that killed recent Farmington High School graduate Luke Roux in June, according to police.

Jacob Coffey of Farmington was arrested by the Farmington Police Department and charged with first-degree manslaughter, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, reckless driving, red light violation and speeding greater than 60 mph, according to police.

“We would like to extend a thank you to the Farmington Police Department, and all of those involved in the investigation of this case,” the Roux family said in a statement to the Courant on Thursday. “We are confident in our justice system and the facts of the case will speak for themselves. Thank you to the community for continuing to support our family and allowing us this time to grieve and begin our long healing process.”

Roux was killed in a crash on the Colt Highway on his way home from a baseball game on June 25.

Police said Coffey was speeding and ran a red light before hitting Roux’s vehicle. Investigations into the crash revealed Coffey had an elevated blood-alcohol content at the time of the crash, police said.

Both Coffey and Roux were transported from the scene to local hospitals for injuries sustained in the crash. Roux was pronounced dead due to his injuries shortly after the crash at John Dempsey Hospital, police said.

He was on the way home from a summer baseball game the night he died, according to his family.

Roux had just graduated from Farmington High School and was set to attend the University of Connecticut in the fall. He had graduated high school with first honors. Math was his best subject, his family said.

“We hold Luke in our hearts, and we cherish the memories of his unwavering care for others, commitment to excellence in all aspects of his life as well as his generous and beautiful spirit,” the Farmington school district said in a statement following Roux’s death .

He had a passion for sports and esports. He was a hockey, baseball and tennis player and had a newfound passion for disk golf.

He was lauded for his sportsmanship and kindness by his coaches.

“All of Luke’s baseball coaches will tell you the same thing: Luke was a very good player, but more importantly, an ideal teammate and model person,” Aaron Jainchill, Roux’s longtime baseball coach, said after his death. “Luke always put forth his best effort on every play, did whatever was asked of him to help the team and was always positive toward his teammates.”

He also swam and played music, according to his family. He was an “accomplished drummer” who played the violin, keyboard and guitar. He enjoyed progressive rock, but his family said he had an eclectic music taste.

He was known for his discipline and his family said they joked he had a “government-mandated bedtime.” He made conscious decisions regarding his diet, sleep and choices of activity, his family said.

“Luke took great care of himself so that he could be his best so that he could help anyone at any time,” the Roux family wrote . “We would all benefit from living our lives more like Luke did.”

He also had a strong sense of faith, belonging to Bethany Luther Church in West Hartford, according to his family. He lived a “simple life rooted in love and kindness for those around him,” his family said.

The Roux family started the Luke Roux Memorial Fund , which will benefit future graduates of his alma mater, former sports leagues and teams he was a part of, autism awareness and organizations focused on combatting destructive driving.

Coffey was released on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on Aug. 23, according to police.

Coffey’s lawyer, attorney Stephen Mangan of Ericson, Scalise and Mangan in New Britain, declined to comment.

Information from Courant reporter Taylor Hartz was used in this report.