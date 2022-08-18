ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Republican Sweeney plans to withdraw from Alaska House race

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Republican Charlie Pierce has advanced to the November general election in the race for Alaska governor. Pierce is the mayor of the Kenai Peninsula Borough, who is running with Edie Grunwald. Pierce joins Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy, independent former Gov. Bill Walker and Democrat Les Gara in advancing from last week’s primary. Under a voter-approved process being used in Alaska elections for the first time this year, the top four vote-getters in primary races advance to the general election where ranked choice voting will be used.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
The Associated Press

Rep. Carolyn Maloney's 30-year career ends in loss to Nadler

NEW YORK (AP) — Florida Republican Rep. Dan Webster on Tuesday narrowly defeated Laura Loomer, a far-right provocateur in Florida who’s been banned on some social media networks because of anti-Muslim and other remarks. Webster had been in an unexpectedly tight race against Loomer, a nationally known activist who sought to align herself with former President Donald Trump. In other races, redrawn maps shuffling U.S. House districts in New York were threatening the political career of a first-term progressive and ensured the ouster of one of the most powerful Democrats in Congress. The scramble led to contentious races between Democrats in the second-largest blue state in the country, with both challengers and incumbents sensing a rare window to win or lose power in Tuesday’s primary elections.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy