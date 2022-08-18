Read full article on original website
Trump Picks Dr Oz, Mastriano Both Narrowly Lose Pennsylvania Races: Poll
The latest polling has Oz and Mastriano trailing their Democrat rivals in Pennsylvania by 4.9 and 3.9 points respectively.
Mike Pence Weighs In on Liz Cheney's Wyoming Loss
Pence said he has been "disappointed in the partisan taint" of the House January 6 committee where Cheney serves as vice chair.
Republican Sweeney plans to withdraw from Alaska House race
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Republican Charlie Pierce has advanced to the November general election in the race for Alaska governor. Pierce is the mayor of the Kenai Peninsula Borough, who is running with Edie Grunwald. Pierce joins Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy, independent former Gov. Bill Walker and Democrat Les Gara in advancing from last week’s primary. Under a voter-approved process being used in Alaska elections for the first time this year, the top four vote-getters in primary races advance to the general election where ranked choice voting will be used.
Ousted Republican reflects on Trump, democracy and America: ‘The place has lost its mind’
Rusty Bowers stood up to the former president’s demand that he overturn Arizona’s election result. He paid the price but has no regrets
Rep. Carolyn Maloney's 30-year career ends in loss to Nadler
NEW YORK (AP) — Florida Republican Rep. Dan Webster on Tuesday narrowly defeated Laura Loomer, a far-right provocateur in Florida who’s been banned on some social media networks because of anti-Muslim and other remarks. Webster had been in an unexpectedly tight race against Loomer, a nationally known activist who sought to align herself with former President Donald Trump. In other races, redrawn maps shuffling U.S. House districts in New York were threatening the political career of a first-term progressive and ensured the ouster of one of the most powerful Democrats in Congress. The scramble led to contentious races between Democrats in the second-largest blue state in the country, with both challengers and incumbents sensing a rare window to win or lose power in Tuesday’s primary elections.
DCCC chair Maloney fends off challenge from Biaggi in New York House primary
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the chairman of House Democrats’ campaign arm, is projected to fend off a challenge from state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi in the Democratic primary for New York’s 17th Congressional District. The Associated Press called the race at 9:50 p.m. Maloney’s decision to run in the...
Donald Trump backed two Miami-Dade Republicans in Tuesday’s elections. How did they do?
Former President Donald Trump backed two candidates for Miami-Dade County Commission, and both came out ahead Tuesday night.
