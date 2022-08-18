ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Allies, Pals or Foes? Putin's Russia and Xi's China's Relationship Explored

By James Bickerton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago

Chinese troops will participate in a major Russian military exercise later this month, as relations between the two anti-Western powers led by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping continue to strengthen.

The exercise, which will take place in Russia's eastern military district near the Chinese and North Korean borders, is expected to last from August 30 to September 5 .

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, troops from other countries—including India, Belarus, Mongolia and Tajikistan—will also take part.

In May, Russian and Chinese strategic bombers conducted joint exercises near Japan while U.S. President Joe Biden was visiting Tokyo.

Two Chinese H-6 bombers and two Russian TU-95 bombers flew across the Sea of Japan, with Japan and South Korea both scrambling fighter aircraft in response.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qnZl0_0hLyvH0F00

The deepening unofficial alliance between Russia and China comes as both countries have seen a substantial deterioration in their relations with the West.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the U.S. and its allies imposed stringent economic sanctions and sent a consistent supply of heavy weaponry to the Ukrainian military.

Beijing has refused to either endorse or condemn the invasion and has ramped up trade with Russia as Western companies withdraw.

According to the Chinese Communist Party-controlled publication Global Times , trade between Russia and China increased by 29 percent, year-on-year, during the first seven months of 2022.

Meanwhile, China reacted with fury when U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, which Beijing regards as a renegade province, earlier this month.

In retaliation, China launched its biggest military drills since the 1990s around the island, which Taiwan condemned as a de-facto partial blockade.

Putin came down firmly on the Chinese side, describing Pelosi's visit as a "thoroughly planned provocation."

The Chinese Foreign Ministry welcomed the Russian leaders' remarks, which they said showed "high-level strategic coordination between China and Russia, and the firm support the two countries have rendered each other on issues concerning their core interests."

The Russian Foreign Ministry added: "Russia's principled position remains unchanged: we operate on the premise that there is only one China, and the PRC government is the only legitimate government representing all of China, that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China."

The "PRC government refers" to the Beijing-based communist People's Republic of China, as opposed to the anti-communist Republic of China, which has been restricted to Taiwan since being expelled from mainland China in 1949.

Alexander Gabuev, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, wrote a piece for Foreign Affairs Magazine arguing the conflict between Russia and Ukraine had turned "Moscow into Beijing's junior partner."

He said the war caused the Chinese renminbi to outperform the Euro on the Moscow Stock Market , turning it into "the de facto reserve currency for Russia even without being fully convertible," which increased "Moscow's dependence on Beijing."

Political scientist P. W. Singer and BluePath Labs consultant Thomas Low made a similar argument in a piece for Defense One . They said the Ukraine conflict has "confirmed Russia's subservience to Beijing" as Moscow needs Chinese high-tech and energy markets, having been partially cut off from the west.

A combination of Western sanctions and the poor performance of Russian weapons in Ukraine is likely to weaken Moscow's lucrative arms trade, U.S. Ambassador Mark Green told Newsweek .

Prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Putin met Xi on the opening day of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on February 4.

In a joint statement, the two agreed that there are "no limits" to "friendship" and cooperation between their two countries.

The two leaders pledged to strengthen cooperation in a number of areas including artificial intelligence, space flight and control over the internet, in an implicit challenge to the United States.

The Russian and Chinese Foreign Ministries have been contacted for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Vladimir Putin had doctors rush to his bedside after complaining of ‘severe nausea’, report says

Vladimir Putin’s doctors were rushed to his bedside during the weekend after he complained of “severe nausea” in a late-night health scare, a report claimed. The 69-year-old Russian president required “urgent medical care” which forced his paramedic team to call additional doctors for a medical emergency lasting about three hours, the hugely popular Russian Telegram channel General SVR claimed.
HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

Kim Jong Un says he’s ready to fight US, ‘annihilate’ South Korea

On Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced North Korea’s military is prepared to fight the U.S. military and annihilate the “regime” of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. Kim spoke during a celebration of the 69th anniversary of the armistice that ended the fighting of...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
Salon

Winter is coming: Vladimir Putin faces his "Hitler moment"

It's nice today in Kyiv: Temperatures around 75℉ with intermittent showers throughout the day. Kharkiv will be about the same, 80 degrees with occasional rain and patches of sunshine. It's going to stay pretty warm all week in Ukraine, as a matter of fact. By the weekend, it will be close to 90 and sunny in both cities.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#South China#Relationship Explored#Chinese#Russian#North Korean#Tajikistan#Ukrainian#Western#Global Times
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends His Final Regards to Russia

Elon Musk will not go on vacation to Russia. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report CEO, turned-global influencer with more than 102 million followers on microblog website Twitter, doesn't really care about Moscow. He never hid it. When President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February...
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Russia's hidden messages in Alaska air defense zone intrusions

The U.S. military announced late on Tuesday that a Russian surveillance aircraft had intruded into the U.S. air defense identification zone near Alaska on "two separate occasions, over the past two days." An air defense identification zone is an airspace beyond national borders within which entering aircraft are expected to...
ALASKA STATE
International Business Times

Ukraine Army Successfully Forces Russian Soldiers To Retreat In Four Directions, Inflicts Significant Losses

The Armed Forces of Ukraine on Tuesday successfully forced Russian soldiers to retreat in four different directions as the war entered day 174, a report said. The Ukrainian army prevented Russian soldiers from advancing in the directions of the Southern Buh river and Slovyansk. In the direction of Kramatorsk and Bakhmut, the Russians suffered massive losses due to the fierce defense of the Ukrainian army, forcing them to withdraw, according to the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF).
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

Navy Day: Putin’s New Russian Fleet Has a Message for NATO

This year’s lineup reflects the Russian Navy’s slow-but-deliberate shift away from the hulking cruisers and destroyers of the Soviet era in favor of a leaner and smaller rapid-response force. On Sunday, Russia held a large-scale parade in St. Petersburg to mark Navy Day. This year’s parade featured forty-seven...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Country
South Korea
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Russia
CarBuzz.com

Jeep Is Leaving China Before It's Too Late

Stellantis-owned Jeep has taken the decision to shut its only factory in China over increasing political concerns, said CEO Carlos Tavares. This follows an announcement that the SUV maker would be terminating its 12-year-long partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), a state-owned company that produced Jeeps for the Chinese market.
ECONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
106K+
Post
946M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy