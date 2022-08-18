ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

KATV

Multiple law enforcement agencies escort daughter of fallen officer to first day of school

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Several central Arkansas law enforcement agencies escorted the daughter of a fallen officer to her first day of school on Monday. Members of the Bryant Police Department, Benton Police Department, Saline County Sheriff's Department, and the Arkansas Department of Corrections had the "honor" of escorting Emma Caudell to her first day of school in Bryant, a video posted by Bryant police showed.
BRYANT, AR
KATV

LRPD searching for missing Little Rock woman

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing woman. 26-year-old Amberly Lemus was last seen in the Little Rock area. She stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs around 140 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. If you...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Conway, AR
Arkansas Education
Conway, AR
KATV

LRPD arrest River Market shooting suspect

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police have arrested the suspect involved in the Aug. 19 shooting incident in the River Market. Officials said Darien Williams was arrested Tuesday and charged with terroristic act and first-degree criminal mischief. No one was injured during the shooting incident.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Little Rock Sister Cities, 30 year partnership with Hanam City, South Korea

(Little Rock, KATV) — Little Rock Sister Cities Commission celebrated a 30-year partnership with Hanam City, South Korea last Saturday. Sister Cities works with cities across the world to form networking relationships, exchanges and to keep our communities culturally sound. "The Little Rock Sister Cities Commission is an organization...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Arkansas State Fair returns this fall; Color Me Badd, Tone Loc to headline

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 82nd Arkansas State Fair is returning to the state this October. The state fair will run from Friday, Oct. 14 to Sunday, Oct. 23. "Fairgoers are invited to enjoy a variety of free concerts, delicious food, livestock competitions, thrilling carnival rides, and unique attractions," a Monday news release said.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Benton police investigating shots fired during weekend at Tyndall Park

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department is investigating after receiving receiving reports of shots being fired at a community park over the weekend. According to the agency's social media account, officers from the BNPD responded to a call of shots fired just after 8 p.m. on Sunday following a disturbance at Tyndall Park.
BENTON, AR
KATV

Arkansas mobile boutique travels to customers on demand

(Little Rock, KATV) — Many Arkansans have taken every opportunity to get out of the house since the pandemic, but what about those who are still at home?. One Little Rock entrepreneur brings her business right to your front door whether you can't leave your home or just choose not to.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Summertime Travel in Chickasaw Country

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As we return to travel, it can be overwhelming to try to find the perfect place for everyone in your family. Parenting Contributor, Carly Dorogi, joined us today to share a South Central Oklahoma destination that was perfect for her own family and perhaps yours!
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit to address the Little Rock Touchdown Club

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — American sports analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who provides commentary on college football games for ESPN, is the planned speaker for Monday's Little Rock Touchdown Club meeting. Lunch will begin at 11 a.m. with the program beginning at 12 p.m. It can be streamed below:. According to...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

