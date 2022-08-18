Read full article on original website
KATV
Arkansas School Safety Commission working to ensure students are safe this school year
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As students head back to school this week, the state's school safety commission is working to ensure your student is safe. It's been nearly 90 days since the tragedy that took place in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were shot dead inside of their classroom.
KATV
Multiple law enforcement agencies escort daughter of fallen officer to first day of school
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Several central Arkansas law enforcement agencies escorted the daughter of a fallen officer to her first day of school on Monday. Members of the Bryant Police Department, Benton Police Department, Saline County Sheriff's Department, and the Arkansas Department of Corrections had the "honor" of escorting Emma Caudell to her first day of school in Bryant, a video posted by Bryant police showed.
KATV
LRPD searching for missing Little Rock woman
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing woman. 26-year-old Amberly Lemus was last seen in the Little Rock area. She stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs around 140 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. If you...
KATV
FBI-Little Rock searching for suspect in bank fraud; last seen in Central Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Federal Bureau of Investigations-Little Rock is asking for the public's help in finding an Arkansas man who was involved in wire fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud. According to officials, 25-year-old Johnathan Juan Lawrence and 22 others defrauded Bank of America out of...
KATV
Nonprofit of the Week: Boys and Girls Clubs of Saline County
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Good Morning Arkansas "Nonprofit of the Week" is the Boys and Girls Clubs of Saline County. For more information on the organization, click here.
KATV
Appearing 'paranoid', man is found punching asphalt in Hot Springs; later dies in hospital
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A man died in a hospital after sheriff's deputies found him "acting in a strange manner and punching the asphalt with his hands" Tuesday morning, a news release from the Garland County Sheriff's Office said. According to the GCSO, they were alerted to a man...
KATV
Three Arkansas law enforcement officers suspended following arrest caught on tape
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two Crawford County Sheriff's deputies and one Mulberry Police officer have been suspended after the circulation of a video on social media. Arkansas State Police has opened an investigation into the use of force by the two deputies and officer in the arrest of a South Carolina man.
KATV
LRPD arrest River Market shooting suspect
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police have arrested the suspect involved in the Aug. 19 shooting incident in the River Market. Officials said Darien Williams was arrested Tuesday and charged with terroristic act and first-degree criminal mischief. No one was injured during the shooting incident.
KATV
Little Rock Sister Cities, 30 year partnership with Hanam City, South Korea
(Little Rock, KATV) — Little Rock Sister Cities Commission celebrated a 30-year partnership with Hanam City, South Korea last Saturday. Sister Cities works with cities across the world to form networking relationships, exchanges and to keep our communities culturally sound. "The Little Rock Sister Cities Commission is an organization...
KATV
Arkansas State Fair returns this fall; Color Me Badd, Tone Loc to headline
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 82nd Arkansas State Fair is returning to the state this October. The state fair will run from Friday, Oct. 14 to Sunday, Oct. 23. "Fairgoers are invited to enjoy a variety of free concerts, delicious food, livestock competitions, thrilling carnival rides, and unique attractions," a Monday news release said.
KATV
Benton police investigating shots fired during weekend at Tyndall Park
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department is investigating after receiving receiving reports of shots being fired at a community park over the weekend. According to the agency's social media account, officers from the BNPD responded to a call of shots fired just after 8 p.m. on Sunday following a disturbance at Tyndall Park.
KATV
Arkansas mobile boutique travels to customers on demand
(Little Rock, KATV) — Many Arkansans have taken every opportunity to get out of the house since the pandemic, but what about those who are still at home?. One Little Rock entrepreneur brings her business right to your front door whether you can't leave your home or just choose not to.
KATV
Summertime Travel in Chickasaw Country
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As we return to travel, it can be overwhelming to try to find the perfect place for everyone in your family. Parenting Contributor, Carly Dorogi, joined us today to share a South Central Oklahoma destination that was perfect for her own family and perhaps yours!
KATV
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit to address the Little Rock Touchdown Club
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — American sports analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who provides commentary on college football games for ESPN, is the planned speaker for Monday's Little Rock Touchdown Club meeting. Lunch will begin at 11 a.m. with the program beginning at 12 p.m. It can be streamed below:. According to...
