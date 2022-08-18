DIABLO IN THE DETAILS: The future of California’s last operating nuclear power plant is melting down climate talks at the end of the legislative session. Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking the Legislature to help extend its life beyond 2025 as the state tries to avoid rolling power outages as it contends with extreme heat and drought. But the governor is facing opposition from some environmentalists and Assembly Democrats who are circulating an alternative proposal to instead spend the money on transmission lines and renewable energy.

