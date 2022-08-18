ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

DIABLO IN THE DETAILS: The future of California’s last operating nuclear power plant is melting down climate talks at the end of the legislative session. Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking the Legislature to help extend its life beyond 2025 as the state tries to avoid rolling power outages as it contends with extreme heat and drought. But the governor is facing opposition from some environmentalists and Assembly Democrats who are circulating an alternative proposal to instead spend the money on transmission lines and renewable energy.
Newsom's path to D.C.

THE BUZZ: Struggling to envision Gov. Gavin Newsom’s path to the White House? Let’s trace a map. Imagine an incumbent president who’s lost the base as his party braces for a midterm wipeout. The partisan malaise extends to a pervasively pessimistic electorate. Maybe the president’s doldrums have afflicted his vice president, undercutting the number two’s presumptive successor status. Meanwhile, let’s posit a big-state governor has been trying to enthrall disillusioned voters by thrusting his thumbs in the eyes of Republicans whenever he can (hard to believe, we know).
New York, Florida and Oklahoma walk into a voting booth…

WELCOME TO NEW YORK, WE’VE BEEN WAITING FOR YOU — The New York primaries and special elections are delivering on drama, from contested maps to member-on-member fights. It is finally decision day and the state is looking more competitive than ever. “We’ve gone from a map that looked...
The surprise billing arbitration rules are here

PROGRAMMING NOTE: Morning Pulse won’t publish from Monday, Aug. 29, to Monday, Sept. 5. We’ll be back in your inbox on Tuesday, Sept. 6. With Alice Miranda Ollstein, Megan Messerly and Ruth Reader. WELCOME TO MONDAY PULSE — Hey, everyone, it’s Megan Wilson, the health team’s lobbying reporter....
What's at stake on Florida's primary day

Hello and welcome to Tuesday. Morning Glory— It’s primary day in Florida. More than 2.16 million people have already voted early or voted by mail in the days ahead of today’s election. Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Don’t Look Back In...
The top Florida races to watch Tuesday, Part 2

Hello and welcome to Monday. COUNTING THEM DOWN— Last Friday, we counted down the bottom half of the top 10 races to watch on Tuesday. Now here’s the top half. Remember this list is focused on statewide, congressional and legislative races in Florida. No. 5— Florida’s 13th Congressional...
The threat of election deniers

Happy Tuesday, Illinois. Anthony Fauci is retiring, and it might take a team to replace him, via POLITICO Nightly. Battleground states across the country — places like Michigan, Pennsylvania and Arizona — are seeing a surge in election deniers gaining the Republican nominations for state and federal offices, according to a Washington Post analysis.
Weekend at Bernie's rally

ON THE STUMP — Bernie Sanders’ summer rallies are as much a show of support for the organized labor movement as they are a show of the staying power of his political movement. That enduring strength was on display on Sunday when Sanders, despite sweltering temperatures and late-summer...
