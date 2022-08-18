Read full article on original website
Related
POLITICO
Power politics in the Golden State
DIABLO IN THE DETAILS: The future of California’s last operating nuclear power plant is melting down climate talks at the end of the legislative session. Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking the Legislature to help extend its life beyond 2025 as the state tries to avoid rolling power outages as it contends with extreme heat and drought. But the governor is facing opposition from some environmentalists and Assembly Democrats who are circulating an alternative proposal to instead spend the money on transmission lines and renewable energy.
Newsom's dodge on safe injection sites in California adds to speculation about his ambition
The rejection of a progressive bill fuels new White House speculation.
POLITICO
Newsom's path to D.C.
THE BUZZ: Struggling to envision Gov. Gavin Newsom’s path to the White House? Let’s trace a map. Imagine an incumbent president who’s lost the base as his party braces for a midterm wipeout. The partisan malaise extends to a pervasively pessimistic electorate. Maybe the president’s doldrums have afflicted his vice president, undercutting the number two’s presumptive successor status. Meanwhile, let’s posit a big-state governor has been trying to enthrall disillusioned voters by thrusting his thumbs in the eyes of Republicans whenever he can (hard to believe, we know).
Newsom vetoes bill to allow supervised drug use in 3 California cities
New law would have permitted a test of the pilot sites in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Oakland.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘The Future We Deserve’: This Florida Gen Z Candidate Thinks He Can Chart a New Path For the Youth
If he wins Rep. Val Demings’s open seat, this blunt-talking activist would be the first Gen Zer and the only Afro-Cuban in Congress.
POLITICO
New York, Florida and Oklahoma walk into a voting booth…
WELCOME TO NEW YORK, WE’VE BEEN WAITING FOR YOU — The New York primaries and special elections are delivering on drama, from contested maps to member-on-member fights. It is finally decision day and the state is looking more competitive than ever. “We’ve gone from a map that looked...
POLITICO
The surprise billing arbitration rules are here
PROGRAMMING NOTE: Morning Pulse won’t publish from Monday, Aug. 29, to Monday, Sept. 5. We’ll be back in your inbox on Tuesday, Sept. 6. With Alice Miranda Ollstein, Megan Messerly and Ruth Reader. WELCOME TO MONDAY PULSE — Hey, everyone, it’s Megan Wilson, the health team’s lobbying reporter....
POLITICO
What's at stake on Florida's primary day
Hello and welcome to Tuesday. Morning Glory— It’s primary day in Florida. More than 2.16 million people have already voted early or voted by mail in the days ahead of today’s election. Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Don’t Look Back In...
RELATED PEOPLE
POLITICO
What you need to know about the Aug. 23 primaries in Florida and New York
On Tuesday, voters in New York will choose which House candidates will advance to the general election. Democrats were counting on a new redistricting map drawn in their favor to build a slate that could help hold the U.S. House, but court action has upended the field. Eyes will also...
Youngkin plans midterm campaign stops — including a 2024 early state
The Virginia governor will campaign on behalf of Nevada Republican gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo, among other stops this fall.
POLITICO
The top Florida races to watch Tuesday, Part 2
Hello and welcome to Monday. COUNTING THEM DOWN— Last Friday, we counted down the bottom half of the top 10 races to watch on Tuesday. Now here’s the top half. Remember this list is focused on statewide, congressional and legislative races in Florida. No. 5— Florida’s 13th Congressional...
DeSantis has his November opponent: Ex-Gov. Crist
Crist defeated state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.
IN THIS ARTICLE
She was Florida Dems’ ‘new hope.’ Then a veteran pol stepped between her and DeSantis.
Whoever advances through Tuesday’s primary will take on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November, and to many Democrats the stakes couldn’t be higher.
POLITICO
The threat of election deniers
Happy Tuesday, Illinois. Anthony Fauci is retiring, and it might take a team to replace him, via POLITICO Nightly. Battleground states across the country — places like Michigan, Pennsylvania and Arizona — are seeing a surge in election deniers gaining the Republican nominations for state and federal offices, according to a Washington Post analysis.
POLITICO
Weekend at Bernie's rally
ON THE STUMP — Bernie Sanders’ summer rallies are as much a show of support for the organized labor movement as they are a show of the staying power of his political movement. That enduring strength was on display on Sunday when Sanders, despite sweltering temperatures and late-summer...
2 men guilty of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
The jury also found the two men guilty of conspiring to obtain a weapon of mass destruction.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DeSantis uses cash and clout to reshape Florida school races
Jacqueline Rosario is one of more than two dozen conservative school board candidates Gov. DeSantis endorsed this election cycle, a move that came with $1,000 donations.
Ethics board: South Dakota Gov. Noem may have ‘engaged in misconduct’
The ethics board said it found sufficient information that Gov. Kristi Noem may have “engaged in misconduct” when she intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license.
Kansas recount confirms results in favor of abortion rights
Voters on Aug. 2 rejected a ballot measure that would have removed protections for abortion rights from the state's constitution.
Comments / 0