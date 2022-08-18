ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford man arrested after sending Facebook messages in violation of protective order

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Thursday, August 8th after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy received a complaint of a violation of a protective order. When police arrived at the station they spoke to two females in the squad room. One female said at 1:53 a.m. that morning she received a Facebook message from 41-year-old Jason Evans.
