Bedford teen throws punches and goes to jail on charge of domestic battery
MITCHELL – A Bedford teen was arrested on Monday after Mitchell Police officers were called to a battery at 903 West Grissom Avenue at just after 4 p.m. When officers arrived they were met by two females who were outside of the home and flagged the officers down. As...
Bedford man arrested after sending Facebook messages in violation of protective order
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Thursday, August 8th after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy received a complaint of a violation of a protective order. When police arrived at the station they spoke to two females in the squad room. One female said at 1:53 a.m. that morning she received a Facebook message from 41-year-old Jason Evans.
Bedford Police arrest a woman after responding to a verbal domestic fight
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Thursday afternoon after Bedford Police officers were called to 2111 H Street after a report of a verbal domestic fight. Officers saw 45-year-old Shannon Rishforth and another woman arguing in front of the home upon their arrival. One woman told police that...
Intoxicated Bedford woman strikes man with fist and tv remote, arrest made
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Friday after Bedford Police officers received a report of a physical fight at 802 O Street. When police arrived they found a male and female on the porch who appeared to “be disheveled.”. The female was 47-year-old Maria Kindall, of Bedford...
Bedford man breaks protective order and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Thursday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home at 202 Graves Addition Road. A woman reported she had an active protective order in place against 28-year-old Tyler Frazier. The woman told the deputies, Frazier had attempted to call...
Bedford Board of Works and Safety vote to demote Police Captain following department regulation violation
BEDFORD – The Bedford Board of Works and Safety met in a special meeting Tuesday morning, to consider the recommendation to demote Police Captain Timothy Chen to Patrol Officer following a department regulation violation. Bedford Police Chief Terry Moore shared that on Monday, Jul 18th, 2022, it was found...
Two police departments join forces to serve an active warrant, two arrested
ORLEANS – Two people were arrested on drug charges after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies and officers with the Mitchell Police Department responded to a home at 11:20 p.m. on Saturday at 4378 Stonington Road in Orleans to serve an active warrant on a male. When police arrived...
Man arrested after pulling knife on another man
SPRINGVILLE – A Bloomington man was arrested Monday, when Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to a residence after a report a man had pulled a knife on the caller. When police arrived at the residence, no address was listed on the probable cause affidavit, they spoke...
Woman arrested after police notice erratic driver on State Road 37
BEDFORD – A West Lafayette woman was arrested on Saturday on drug charges after a Bedford Police officer on routine patrol at 11:54 p.m. conducted a traffic stop at State Road 37 and Dixie Highway. The officer stopped the driver of a black Mitsubishi Eclipse traveling north on State...
Bedford woman arrested after refusing to leave a local hospital
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested after refusing to leave St. Vincent Dunn Hospital on Friday, August 19th. According to a probable cause affidavit, Bedford Police officers responded to the hospital after a report 45-year-old Dara Hagemier, who went to the hospital earlier in the day and was requesting to be evaluated for psychiatric issues.
Police pursuit led to a two hour stand-off on I-65
INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis woman has been arrested after leading police on a vehicle pursuit on I-65 after Indiana State Troopers were called to the scene of a minor rear-end crash southbound on I-65 at the 128-mile marker, near the Boone / Hendricks County Line. Prior to troopers arriving...
Updated -Three dead, two seriously injured in vehicle crash involving Indiana State University football players
RILEY – Three Indiana State University students died and two were seriously injured after their vehicle crashed into a tree in western Indiana early Sunday morning, according to the school and local law enforcement. The five passengers included several football players, the school announced Sunday. At 1:34 a.m., deputies...
Police Log: August 23, 2022
1:41 a.m. Alberto Hernandez, 32, Miami, FL., operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI Endangerment. 12:31 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1600 block of 18th Street. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 12:55 a.m. Fire reported in the 620 block of Q Street. 1:41 a.m. Traffic stop at Mitchell Road and 28th...
No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday at State Road 60 West and US 50 West
BEDFORD – No one was injured in a two-vehicle accident Friday at 5:18 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 60 West and US 50 West. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, Ames Jones, 18, of Noblesville, was driving a red Toyota Corolla and had stopped in the west lane of US 50 West and then attempted to turn onto State Road 60 East.
Bloomington Common Council Interview Committee – Team A will meet on Wednesday, August 24th
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Common Council Interview Committee-Team A will meet on Wednesday, August 24. The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. in the McCloskey Conference Room 135, at City Hall, at 401 North Morton Street. The public may also access the meeting at this link. The committee will meet...
Indianapolis Children’s Choir to Release 13 Octavos
INDIANA – The Indianapolis Children’s Choir (ICC) and Beckenhorst Press are pleased to announce that thirteen octavos will be released this week through the ICC Publishing House. The pieces are being released through the ICC’s newly established publishing arm, under the leadership of Artistic Director & Editor Joshua...
Hunters may apply now online for DNR second round of reserved hunts
INDIANA – Hunters may apply online for the Department of Natural Resources second round of reserved hunts. This year, instead of one application period for all draws, they are split into a few different date windows. The reason for the change is to help hunters more easily plan for their hunts and thereby increase the number of hunters able to participate.
Two new bridges make local road connections over future I-69
INDIANA – Two new bridges over the future I-69 now connect local roads with the Morgan Street and Egbert Road extensions west of S.R. 37. The new overpasses are at Myra Lane and Teeters Road. State and local officials joined First Methodist Church of Martinsville members for a dedication...
Quit tobacco for you and your baby
BLOOMINGTON – In honor of National Breastfeeding Month, it’s important to note the importance of tobacco cessation especially for those with children or who are breastfeeding. “Indiana has a pregnancy smoking rate that is almost double the national average,” said IU Health Community Health Tobacco Prevention Coordinator Kristen...
Two file for North Lawrence Community School Board District 3
BEDFORD – Two people filed for the North Lawrence Community School District 3 race for school board trustees, they are Robert Payne and Tony “Rock” Fleetwood. They will face Scott King who filed earlier. The deadline to file is August 26th at noon. Positions that will be...
