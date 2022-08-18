Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: Serial Road Rager in the Heights has been arrestedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The Houston couple that has given away half a billion dollarsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dogAsh JurbergHouston, TX
“I Was Proud Of Him," Louisiana Father Says Of Son Who Vanished From Houston, TexasThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
A man was shot multiple times in front of his wife as they came home from a bar in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Woodlands Online& LLC
Acting Classes in The Woodlands
Next Level Acting Studios was first established in Hollywood by Deke Anderson, a professional Actor and Director, who spent almost three decades pursuing his career there. Next Level now offers fun, dynamic acting classes and private lessons in Houston and The Woodlands for adults, youths, and teens of all experience levels. Deke’s lengthy Hollywood experience is essentially unparalleled among acting teachers in the Southeast region, and the quality and value of his acting classes is extraordinary.
Woodlands Online& LLC
The 23rd Annual Woodlands Family YMCA Dragon Boat Team Challenge presented by Repsol – Registration is still available for all teams
THE WOODLANDS, TX – For the 23rd year, Dragon Boat races return to The Woodlands, as teams Row for a Cause. The YMCA is proud to announce that Repsol is returning as the presenting sponsor, a partnership that began in 2015. Together, they strive to create a stronger community and restore hope and well-being to all. We Row So Dreams Can Grow. Now more than ever, people are ready to reconnect and have fun.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Howard Hughes Donates to YMCA by Hosting a Health Initiative Among the 300+ Miles of Nature Trails in The Woodlands, Bridgeland and The Woodlands Hill
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Howard Hughes Corporation recently donated $2,000 to the YMCA for its Operation Backpack program as part of a health and wellness initiative. During June, Howard Hughes pledged to donate $1 for every mile walked, jogged or biked by its employees in the over 300 miles of nature trails in The Woodlands, Bridgeland and The Woodlands Hills. June is Great Outdoors Month, highlighting national trails.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Dress White Linen Party for Literacy
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- It is time for the Annual Dress White Linen Fundraising Party hosted by Children’s Books on Wheels (CBOW). CBOW hopes the public attends the Dress White Linen Party event to help fund mobile literacy services throughout the county. Students that have access to books for reading perform better on reading and writing tests than non-reading students with increased opportunity for success in their life. This year’s goal is to raise funds to purchase a van to assist with the distribution of books and referral services to the surrounding communities in Montgomery County. In addition, we will also recognize several individuals and/or business who have made significant contributions within the greater Montgomery County area communities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woodlands Online& LLC
VFW Post 4709 Receives Over 3,500 Lbs of Food Donation From the Primrose School of Conroe
CONROE, TX -- The young students at Primrose School of Conroe, under the direction of Franchise Owner, Jennifer Millington, donated 3,758 pounds of food to VFW Conroe Post 4709. Millington understands that guiding children in character development is as important as their education. In support of this mission, the school partners with a local charitable organization. “We like to stay with the same organization for a few years to create continuity for the children, which allows them to form a relationship with the group,” explains Millington. This teaches the students to give without expecting anything in return.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Dive into Fun at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion's Children's Festival Nov. 12-13
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion is transforming into a giant playground for the annual Children’s Festival presented by Texas Children’s Hospital-The Woodlands and the whole family is invited to dive into the fun! Tickets are now on sale for this year’s festival which will take place on Saturday, November 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, November 13 from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $10 per person and includes all performances and activities.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Registration Open for 12th Annual Woodforest Charity Run
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Woodforest National Bank® (Woodforest) will host the 12th Annual Woodforest Charity Run at Heritage Place Park in downtown Conroe on September 17, 2022. This year's race will include a 10K run sponsored by Insperity Invitational and a 5K run sponsored by Convergint. Plus, there will be the popular “Barkley Shoe Dash” for kids ages 5-7 and 8-12. During the “dash”, young runners begin their race with one shoe, dash 50 yards to retrieve and put on their other shoe from a pile of competing runners’ shoes, then dash 50 yards back across the finish line. Net proceeds benefit The Woodforest Charitable Foundation®. New this year, visit our newly constructed Conroe Downtown location (400 W. Davis St., Conroe, TX 77301) on race day to receive a fun, commemorative item, while supplies last*
Woodlands Online& LLC
Margaritaville Labor Day Weekend
CONROE, TX -- Soak up the last bit of summer over Labor Day weekend at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston, with a night of classical and contemporary country music. Texas’ own Rick Trevino will perform his classic country hits, such as “Running Out of Reason to Run,” “Bobby Ann Mason, “She Can Say I Didn’t Cry,” “Learning as You Go,” and “Un Momento Allá.” A lineup of rising country music stars, including Heather Rayleen, Payton Howie, and Jeff Canada, will join Rick for an evening of boot scootin’ and toe-tapping fun on the lawn at Margaritaville Lake Resort.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woodlands Online& LLC
New Lazy River 5K run/walk offers unique twist on exercise event
The new Lazy River 5K walk/run event takes place Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rob Fleming Aquatic Center, located at 6464 Creekside Forest Drive in The Woodlands, TX 77389. THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Those looking for a twist on the traditional 5K should...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Top 5 Things to Do This Week in The Woodlands – August 22 - 28, 2022
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Quote of the week: “Raindrops keep fallin’ on my head.” – Burt Bacharach. It looks like we’ve got rain in the forecast for every day this week, so we here at Woodlands Online thought it would be cool to show you some of our favorite indoor events this week. Check them out! But just in case the skies clear, be sure to peruse our Events Calendar.
Woodlands Online& LLC
RC Gallegos to compete with US Pizza Team in Chicago this week!
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Before Covid hit the world and shut competitions down RC Gallegos competed with the U.S. Pizza Team in 2019 in Naples, Italy to become #8 in the World with his award-winning plain cheese pie at The Caputo Cup, Pizzaiolo World Championship. RC will compete Wednesday, August 24th in both the Deep Dish and Tavern Style categories with cash prizes, but the bragging rights in your venue carry the highest honor.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Live Music! August 23 - August 27 - Dosey Doe Whiskey Bar
Every Tuesday thru Saturday, Dosey Doe Whiskey Bar features the best music in The Woodlands. Here are the artists playing at Dosey Doe Whiskey Bar this week. Please note that this concert will take place at theDosey Doe Breakfast, BBQ & Whiskey Bar. Don't delay! Tickets purchased at the door...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woodlands Online& LLC
Goose's Acre Run Club
Join our Goose’s Acre Run Club! Sign up Mondays at The Goose and become a Run Club Member!. Our Run Club meets Mondays at The Goose from 5:30P-7:30P for a 5k run around the 3.1 mile Waterway loop, starting and ending at The Goose, followed by a little patio cool down time with a complimentary buffet for Club Members. Additional food & drink specials available as well.
Woodlands Online& LLC
New Bid Posting Aquatic Facility Chemical Delivery for The Woodlands Township
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township is requesting bids for services to provide assorted aquatic facility treatment chemicals for nineteen (19) locations throughout the community that are operated by The Woodlands Township, for a period of twelve (12) months (January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023). Bid Number: C-2022-0221...
Woodlands Online& LLC
31707 W Vista Lake Lane
Bathroom(s): 4.5 Total Area: 4247 Sq. Ft. GORGEOUS Partners in Building custom home in the highly sought-after gated community of Sundance Lakes in The Falls at Imperial Oaks! Every detail in this home has been thoughtfully selected and meticulously maintained. Stunning wide plank wood flooring flows throughout the downstairs of this beautiful home. High ceilings throughout and an abundance of windows allow this home to feel spacious, bright and airy. Open concept living and kitchen areas allow for family closeness. Chef's kitchen has custom cabinetry, a HUGE island, and oversized pantry. A private study with custom barn doors and custom maple cabinetry overlooks the front garden and allows quiet and privacy. This home also offers a downstairs media room PLUS a second bedroom down with an ensuite bath. Custom features adorn every room from the antique brick fireplace and antique barn doors to the custom gated dog room. You have to see to appreciate all of the beautiful and well thought out features of this gorgeous home!
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Condemns Harris County Plan To Defund Law Enforcement
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today denounced Harris County attempts to reduce funding available to two Harris County Constables' Offices for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Last month, the criminal justice division of the Office of the Governor referred complaints of defunding law enforcement, filed by Harris County Constable Mark Herman, representing Precinct 4, and Constable Ted Heap, representing Precinct 5, to the Texas Comptroller for investigation. The Comptroller recently released its finding that the Harris County Commissioners Court acted to significantly reduce resources available to the county's Constables Office.
Woodlands Online& LLC
1000 Oak Stone Lane
Bathroom(s): 4.5 Total Area: 5172 Sq. Ft. Spectacular, opulent 5 bed home on over 1/2 acre corner lot w/ pool/spa, private courtyard, detached extra garage & generator, & many more amenities! Enjoy the welcoming, private courtyard & cozy outdoor fireplace, which accesses the main entrance to the home & a separate entrance to the formal dining room- ideal for alfresco gatherings! Perfect for indoor/outdoor living/entertaining, the dining room is adjacent to the wine room & also opens to the gourmet kitchen & family room, which accesses the vast covered back patio, outdoor kitchen, pool/spa, & sprawling yard. Accented by coved ceilings, crown moulding, & plentiful natural light, the master & ensuite features a sitting area, generous walk-in sower, jetted tub, custom closet, & private access to the backyard oasis. The main level includes 3 addt'l bedrooms, 1 w/ an ensuite full bath, & the others share a Jack & Jill. Upstairs, enjoy entertaining in the gameroom, complete w/ a kichenette, or a movie in te dedicated media room.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Ban on Residential Burning of Limbs and Leaves in Unincorporated Parts of Montgomery County has been Lifted
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Recent rainfall has reduced our wildfire risk in Montgomery County, allowing for the lifting of the ban on residential burning of limbs and leaves, effective immediately. All other burning must follow applicable state law. Garbage burning prohibited in subdivisions or on less than 5 acres. While...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Woodlands Online Classifieds – Updated Tips on Staying Safe
THE WOODLANDS, TX – In our digital world, buying and selling goods online has become the norm. However, there are some who wish to take advantage of the online marketplace. We here at Woodlands Online pride ourselves on providing a safe and convenient way to buy and sell goods online by utilizing the latest in anti-malware, spybot, phishing, spamming, virusware, and ransomware products and processes, but unfortunately even with constant vigilance, there are those bad actors who will always try to sneak onto the site in an effort to overcome our best efforts.
Woodlands Online& LLC
WOODLANDS WEATHER THIS WEEK – Now might be a good time to ensure your flood insurance is up to date
THE WOODLANDS, TX – As of this writing, Dallas is getting pummeled by rains that are reaching up to 10 inches in some areas. While we here in The Woodlands are nowhere near that danger level yet, this week still promises a lot of precipitation, with possibly even more as we stretch into September.
Comments / 0