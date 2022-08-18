Read full article on original website
Schenectady Man Gets Hurt, Trapped in Adirondacks, Then What Happens?
It was a scary scene at Mount Marcy in Keene, New York on Sunday, August 21st. A man from Schenectady, New York was injured while hiking the peak, which is part of the Adirondack High Peaks, and forest rangers were called to his rescue. Schenectady, New York Man Rescued from...
Streets Closed, No Parking! Where is HBO Filming this Week in Albany?
Streets Closed, No Parking! Where is HBO Filming this Week in Albany?. If you live, work, or travel through downtown Albany and its surrounding areas, get ready for a little more Gilded Age gridlock!. Producers of the hit HBO series "The Gilded Age Season 2" have spent the better part...
newyorkupstate.com
Highest-paid health care job in Albany makes over $277,000: See full list
Albany, N.Y. — Surgeons make the most money of any health care workers in the Albany metro area with an average annual salary of over $277,000, according to a recent list from Stacker. That’s over $25,000 higher than the national average. Stacker ranked the region’s top-paying health care...
Twin Lakes Resort 90 Mins From Albany Becoming Tiny Home Retreat
There's a quaint tiny home hotel that is only an hour and a half from the Capital Region where you will feel like you are in the middle of nature. It's called Hurley House and it is a new retreat on the grounds of the old Twin Lakes resort in Hurley, NY. There are tiny homes set up all throughout the rolling hills in the shadow of the Catskill Mountains alongside a beautiful lake. These 400-square-foot homes have everything you need for a relaxing stay. They all have floor-to-ceiling windows to enjoy the scenery along with a skylight in the bathroom for natural light. They hope to open soon.
Albany Central Warehouse Owner Slapped with Yet Another Deadline
In the never ending saga of Albany biggest eyesore, the current owner of Albany's abandoned and decrepit Central Warehouse building has been given.... wait for it... more time. The city set a date of September 16th saying all windows, doors and entrances must be sealed. All flammable materials must be...
Colonie police identify woman killed in crash
The Colonie Police Department has identified the woman who was killed in a crash on Monday after they had released photos of her tattoos. The woman had been identified as Stacy Benoit, 40, of Albany.
REPORT: The Capital Region’s most and least equitable school districts
Wallethub, a personal finance website, has released a report on the most and least equitable school districts in New York. In this case, "equitable" means how much each district spends on students compared to their average household income.
Several Departments Battle Raging Fire at Troy Apartment
A major fire broke out at a city of Troy apartment complex on Friday night. NewsChannel 13 reports the fire began around 7:30pm on the second floor of a building at Village Green Apartments on Morrison Ave. Crews from a number of surrounding departments responded to the blaze, including the...
Abandoned Cap Region Dry Cleaner, Vintage Clothing Left Behind
If you take Western Ave (Route 20) in Guilderland to work, you may have passed this building a number of times. It's the old Master Cleaners building and It's been falling apart for years. According to DEC records, the dry cleaning business began operations in 1956 but closed down in...
PBR Returns to Albany! Including the ’21 Champion from Upstate NY!
Pro Bull Riders’ Premier Series Returns to Albany, New York for First Time in More Than 14 Years- Tickets are On-Sale Now and you can win them all week on 1077 GNA!. The last time an event of this magnitude came to the area was back in 20008, but later this winter, it'll be bucking back in town, and for the first time in more than 14 years, Professional Bull Riders' will "Unleash The Beast"!
Finally Albany Food Desert Area Getting Much Needed Grocery Store
It was once a McDonald's and now it will serve as a brand new grocery store in an area where it is badly needed. The residents in that area of Albany have been hoping to get a grocery store in what they call a food desert. Where Is This New...
Million Dollar Winning Powerball Ticket Was Sold in New York
No one won the $90 million Powerball jackpot but someone did win the million dollar prize, matching all five numbers. And the winning ticket was sold in New York. Was it you?. The winning Powerball numbers for Monday, August 22 drawing were:. 12-27-34-55-67 +9. The winning ticket matched the 5...
Did You Skate at this Legendary Capital Region Roller Rink?
Who remembers those elementary school roller skating parties? Or maybe you had a birthday celebration there. Back in the day, Starburst Roller Skating Rink in Clifton Park was the place to be!. Remembering Starburst Roller Skating Rink in Clifton Park. Talk about a flashback! Starburst Roller Skating Rink in Clifton...
The Most Unique Hotel Experiences in New York State
Who wants to stay in a traditional hotel room these days? It's boring! Carpet that hasn't been changed since 1982, bed sheets as comfortable as construction paper, yellowing curtains that smell like cigarettes... forget it!. You can find some really incredible gems to stay in across New York state. While...
Some MA Residents May Be Mourning the Loss of a Popular Fast Food Delight
One Berkshire County restaurant I enjoyed as a kid was Burger King. I lived in North Adams at the time so my parents would take me to that location once in a while as a treat. I particularly enjoyed Burger King because what other restaurant could you get a cool crown for free? It may sound corny but getting that crown was fun and made me feel like a little king. I'm not the only one. My friends also felt special when they would receive their free crowns. It's a great marketing strategy that still works to this day.
Americans Mourn Huge Loss of 9/11 Tribute Museum in New York
It's a sad day for Americans as what some would argue as being the most important museum in the country has closed their doors forever. Yesterday, August 17, was the final day of operation for the 9/11 Tribute Museum in New York City. According to NBC New York, the decision...
Kidnapping, robbery reported on UAlbany campus
University Police at UAlbany are investigating an armed robbery and kidnapping.
Popular Berkshire County Musician Has a Net Worth of $88 Million (VIDEO)
Over the past couple of years, we have taken a look at some of the most popular and successful celebrities that either live or were born in Massachusetts including Berkshire County. You can check out our latest edition of the Massachusetts/Berkshire County-born celebrities post by going here. One thing I...
Stroke Survivor Returns To NY On Inspirational Cycle Across USA
Strokes affect around 800,000 people in the US every year. With a stroke comes a physical, mental, and emotional road to recovery not just for the survivors, but their families as well. Tonight, a former Albany Academy student returns to the Capital Region on a cross-country bike ride to share his story of stroke, aphasia, and the grit to keep improving every single day.
Fall foliage in Massachusetts: Check out these Vrbo listings that have ideal scenic leaf peeping views
Fall is right around the corner and no one does fall better than New England. Particularly in Massachusetts, there are plenty of areas throughout the state to see the best views of the red, orange and yellow colors. Below is a list of some Vrbo rental listings across the state that pair nicely with the views of fall.
