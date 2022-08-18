Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
1 arrested on suspicion of OWI offense in Pierce County
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, around 3:21 p.m. a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper responded to the El Paso Parade in Pierce County for a report of a person who drove through a road-closed barricade. The location was at County Road N at 640th Avenue.
WEAU-TV 13
Police respond to report of man grabbing children at Irvine Park
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Police Officers made an arrest after responding to Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls for a report of a man grabbing children. It happened Friday just before 4:00 p.m. Officers spoke to the suspect who was still at the park. The man says that children on the...
WEAU-TV 13
Cornell woman killed, 2 people hurt in crash in southern Wisconsin
TOWN OF DARIEN (Walworth County), Wis. (WEAU) - One Cornell woman is dead and another is in critical condition after a crash in southern Wisconsin on Sunday, Aug. 14. According to the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office, 96-year-old Grace White died and 71-year-old Pamela White, who was driving, was flown to a trauma center with critical injuries after a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 11 Aug. 14 around 5 p.m. in the Town of Darien, or about 45 miles southwest of Madison.
WEAU-TV 13
Barron County man sentenced for 2020 homicide by vehicle
BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Cumberland man who pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle with the use of a controlled substance is sentenced to prison. 29-year-old Cody Hase was sentenced to five years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision on Tuesday in Barron County Circuit Court for a crash on September 30, 2020 that killed one person.
nbc15.com
What the hawk? Eau Claire family surprised when hawk flies into their home
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A family in Eau Claire had quite a surprise Monday morning. A hawk flew through a window in a home on the north side of the city Monday. 14-year-old Ashlynn Mallett was home when she heard what sounded like glass shattering, and when she went to investigate, she discovered a hawk had flown into the house. The girl then called her father for help to deal with the feathered intruder, which also brought a mouse with it. The hawk was stuck inside of the porch, unable to find its way out on its own through the window it had broken.
Man Thought He Had A Good Excuse To Break Into A Wisconsin House
A man visiting Wisconsin broke into a house but he thought it was a good excuse. Is There Ever A Good Reason To Break Into A House?. Do you think there is ever a good excuse to break into a house? I would say maybe one. That's when you're locked out of your own house and it's the only way to get in. Otherwise, I say no way. It's definitely not worth the risk. I don't know about you but personally, I would like to avoid going to jail. A man visiting Wisconsin might disagree.
drydenwire.com
Dunn County Man Sentenced To Over 12 Years For Methamphetamine Trafficking
MADISON, Wis. -- Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Adam Beliveau, 42, Downing, Wisconsin, was sentenced yesterday by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 12 ½ years in prison for attempt to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Beliveau pleaded guilty to this charge on April 19, 2022.
Inmate at Stillwater prison found dead in cell, investigators suspect drug use
STILLWATER, Minn. -- An inmate at the Minnesota Correction Facility - Stillwater was found dead in his cell on Monday, the Minnesota Department of Corrections announced.Castle Rodger Ahlbeck, 30, was found unresponsive in his cell around 11 a.m. Prison staff attempted life-saving measures, and EMS was dispatched to the facility and pronounced him dead at the scene.Staff in Ahlbeck's cell said they noticed substances and paraphernalia that appeared consistent with possible narcotic use. Preliminary testing indicates the substances were positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy on Ahlbeck to determine his cause of death.The incident is under investigation by the Department of Corrections Office of Special Investigations and local law enforcement.
Inmate found dead at Stillwater Prison
STILLWATER, Minn. — A special investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead in a Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater prison cell, surrounded by substances that tested positive for narcotics. A Department of Corrections (DOC) spokesman says prison staff found 30-year-old Castle Rogers Ahlbeck unresponsive around 11 a.m. Monday. Staffers...
nbc15.com
Menomonie’s ‘Mullet Boy’ wins USA Mullet Championship
Emmitt Bailey, also known as “Mullet Boy,” was able to surge from second to first place on the last day of voting and win the kids’ division of the USA Mullet Championships. The Menomonie Boy won the competition with a total of 9,896 votes. In second place...
2 ejected, 1 killed in crash that closed southbound I-35
Police say two passengers were ejected from a pickup truck that crashed on I-35 Friday, with one of them suffering fatal injuries. The Chevy truck crashed on southbound I-35 in Wyoming around 12:15 p.m., with the State Patrol saying it struck a right guardrail and rolled into the left median.
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Rush City prison promotes violence
Recently a close friend of mine committed suicide. Peace and love, Derreck. He was young and had a release date, which confused a lot of people. It tells you that you never know what a person is really going through on the inside. Prison is a mental matrix...
WEAU-TV 13
1 arrested for suspected drug use around children
AUGUSTA, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is arrested for suspected drug use around children. According to a media release from Augusta Police Department, on July 29, 2022 at 4:54 p.m. the Augusta Police Department was requested to assist the Eau Claire County Human Services, Department of Human Services, with a home visit.
UPMATTERS
‘Just go over to Kwik Trip’: Sheriff makes recommendation after unique 9-1-1 call
(WFRV) – Not all gas stations are Kwik Trip, and one resident apparently called the sheriff to complain that a Holiday gas station was closed at 3 a.m. The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook about an apparent incident where someone called 9-1-1 to complain that a Holiday gas station was closed at 3 a.m.
wiproud.com
Chippewa Falls dog show celebrates 62nd year
CHIPPEWA FALLS Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – In Chippewa falls, lots of wagging tails and their owners competed in the Indian Head Kennel Club dog show. Events included rally and obedience, conformation, the barn hunt and junior showmanship. Community members got the chance to see and learn about different breeds of...
River Falls Journal
River Falls racetrack plans scuttled
The proposed development of a racetrack in River Falls has been canceled, according to Community Development Director Amy Peterson. Instead of using the land to build a racetrack, the developer will look to use the land for a housing development. City Council member Diane Odeen posted on Aug. 19 about...
WEAU-TV 13
Fundraiser held for Elk Mound teenager
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On August 20, community members came out to show their support of an Elk Mount teenager battling a rare, fast spreading bone cancer. 16-year-old Chance Peters was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in January. To help cover expenses like the cost of traveling to Rochester for treatment, family members hosted a fundraiser.
WEAU-TV 13
UW-Eau Claire gets food-delivering robots on campus
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - At the start of the fall semester, UW-Eau Claire will have food-delivering robots, or Kiwibots, on campus. 15 Kiwibots will be joining the UW-Eau Claire campus. The bots will deliver food, drinks and snacks to students. “So, the students actually upload or download the Everyday...
Heavy Rain Causes Flash Flooding in Central, Northern Minnesota
UNDATED -- Some heavy rain has fallen over parts of central Minnesota. The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities says, as of 7:00 a.m. Thursday, Cosmos had 4.97 inches of rain, Cambridge had 4.32 inches, Grasston 3.48 inches, East Bethel 3.26 inches, Isanti 3.17 inches, and Maple Grove 3.05 inches of rain.
Five fishing spots in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great fishing spots in Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
