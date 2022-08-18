ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Open Letter to Beef on Weck Enthusiasts in Western New York

There’s absolutely zero debate, Buffalo, NY has tremendous food. Not only is the city and region known for chicken wings, we also have tons of awesome local restaurants for Buffalo-style pizza, which is basically midway between New York City’s thin-crust and Chicago’s deep dish. Extra cheese, cup-and-char pepperoni and a sweeter tomato sauce make the Buffalo pizza experience.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

161 Acre Homestead For Sale In Western New York [PHOTOS]

The summer is fading away and, for some, the bets part of the year is about to begin. As we get to September and the start of autumn here in Western New York, the bets weather of the year is upon us. The idea of taking a walk on a crisp day and looking at the beautiful fall colors sounds amazing. It would be even more exciting if you could do that on your own property.
LITTLE VALLEY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

8 Great Places For Pierogies In Buffalo, New York

It doesn’t have to be Dyngus Day to indulge in a batch of delicious pierogies. Who knew that simple ingredients like potatoes, butter, eggs, and sour cream could taste so amazing together? Polish-American Buffalonians knew, that’s who. Pierogies have been a staple of Buffalo-area restaurants and household freezers...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything

The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Fast Food Restaurants Needs These in New York

New York State should make it a law that all fast food restaurants have to have these simple, but important things. Not only for convenience but also for emergencies. In New York State there are over 20,000 restaurants of all kinds and flavors. New York has some of, if not the, best food in the world. From the Wings and Beef on 'Weck in Buffalo to the Pizza and bag3ls in New York City, which are the stereotypical things to fall back on here. You can find every ethnicity and flavor across the entire state. New York State also has thousands of drive-thru fast food restaurants. Church's is reportedly the most popular. There are of course the standards like McDonald's, Wendy's Burger King, Taco Bell, Chik-fil-a, Dunkin Donuts, Tim Hortons, Starbucks, and Sonic. There are also regional favorites like Might Taco and White Castle.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Did The ‘Push Present’ Start In Western New York?

With so many things created in Buffalo, New York, you have to wonder who started the idea for a "push present." If this is your first time hearing about the push present, join the club. Apparently the present is meant to be given to a new mother to mark the special celebration of life for her baby. Usually the person’s partner will be the one to get her a push present, but sometimes the mother’s family will step in, too.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

News 4 Announces Another Western New York Departure

Another face will soon leave News 4. The news channel has experienced some serious changes to their morning Wake Up, with Mel Orlins and Jhas Williams announcing their departure within the last two months. Now, we’re losing Gabrielle Mediak, the voice and face behind Good News with Gabby. Mediak...
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Paint recycling program launches in New York state

VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

14-unit Winspear Avenue apartment building sells for $1.4 million

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An apartment building that sits in the shadow of the VA Western New York Health Care System Buffalo has been acquired by a Queens real estate investor. According to an Aug. 22 filing in the Erie County Clerk’s office, Rahman Mozibur of Queens paid $1.5 million for the 14-unit Winspear Apartments at 372 Winspear Ave. The building was owned by New York City investor BEBH Assets Inc., which paid $966,000 in April 2021.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Get Ready For Music And Good Times At Buffalo Funk Fest This Weekend

It's time to celebrate and have a great time at Buffalo Funk Fest. Buffalo Funk Fest Foundation, Inc. will be hosting the free-to-attend event on Sunday, August 28, 2022. It will take place at MLK Park. The six-hour event will be held from 4 pm to 10 pm. P Funk Connection will be performing live, along with Unity Band and The Music Group. LA Sky's Band will do a tribute to Rick James.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

WNY apple farm feeling impact of drought

GASPORT, N.Y. — With parts of Western New York continuing to experience a summer drought, local businesses like Becker Farms in Niagara County are seeing the effects first hand. Last weekend Becker Farms opened its gates for Western New Yorkers to get their first glimpse of this year’s apple...
GASPORT, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

