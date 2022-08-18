Read full article on original website
Open Letter to Beef on Weck Enthusiasts in Western New York
There’s absolutely zero debate, Buffalo, NY has tremendous food. Not only is the city and region known for chicken wings, we also have tons of awesome local restaurants for Buffalo-style pizza, which is basically midway between New York City’s thin-crust and Chicago’s deep dish. Extra cheese, cup-and-char pepperoni and a sweeter tomato sauce make the Buffalo pizza experience.
Hate Grubhub? Try This Service In Western New York Instead
When technology made it possible to order food with the push of a button on our phones, the world changed. Suddenly, we could get more than just a pizza delivered to our door, giving us the ability to try new restaurants we’ve had our eye on without having to drive for miles to pick it up ourselves.
161 Acre Homestead For Sale In Western New York [PHOTOS]
The summer is fading away and, for some, the bets part of the year is about to begin. As we get to September and the start of autumn here in Western New York, the bets weather of the year is upon us. The idea of taking a walk on a crisp day and looking at the beautiful fall colors sounds amazing. It would be even more exciting if you could do that on your own property.
Dine in a treehouse and pick your own blueberries at this magical Upstate NY farm (photos)
Slightly southwest of Buffalo, N.Y., is a family-owned blueberry farm where the sky’s the limit when making memories. That isn’t just a figure of speech, though. The Blueberry Treehouse Farm doesn’t only have rows and rows of u-pick blueberries bushes, they also have treehouses where visitors can dine, sip local brews, and explore.
8 Great Places For Pierogies In Buffalo, New York
It doesn’t have to be Dyngus Day to indulge in a batch of delicious pierogies. Who knew that simple ingredients like potatoes, butter, eggs, and sour cream could taste so amazing together? Polish-American Buffalonians knew, that’s who. Pierogies have been a staple of Buffalo-area restaurants and household freezers...
Here’s Where New York State Landed On The List Of Best States To Live In
Where do you think New York landed on the list of best states to live in? New York State often gets a bad wrap for one reason or another, but is it actually deserved? WalletHub.com put together a list of the best states to live in and you might be surprised where New York landed on it.
Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything
The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
Fast Food Restaurants Needs These in New York
New York State should make it a law that all fast food restaurants have to have these simple, but important things. Not only for convenience but also for emergencies. In New York State there are over 20,000 restaurants of all kinds and flavors. New York has some of, if not the, best food in the world. From the Wings and Beef on 'Weck in Buffalo to the Pizza and bag3ls in New York City, which are the stereotypical things to fall back on here. You can find every ethnicity and flavor across the entire state. New York State also has thousands of drive-thru fast food restaurants. Church's is reportedly the most popular. There are of course the standards like McDonald's, Wendy's Burger King, Taco Bell, Chik-fil-a, Dunkin Donuts, Tim Hortons, Starbucks, and Sonic. There are also regional favorites like Might Taco and White Castle.
Did The ‘Push Present’ Start In Western New York?
With so many things created in Buffalo, New York, you have to wonder who started the idea for a "push present." If this is your first time hearing about the push present, join the club. Apparently the present is meant to be given to a new mother to mark the special celebration of life for her baby. Usually the person’s partner will be the one to get her a push present, but sometimes the mother’s family will step in, too.
Take A Look Inside Von Miller’s New Home In Orchard Park
It looks like the newest Buffalo Bill Von Miller is living large here in Western New York. According to filings with the Erie County clerk's office, Miller bought a home for $1.15 million dollars back in June. It looks like based on all the data, this is the home that...
Winning Lottery Ticket Sold At Wegmans In Amherst, New York
One lucky Western New Yorker has a couple of extra thousand dollars in their pocket after they won the New York Take 5 drawing on Saturday night. The winning ticket is worth $37,369 and was sold at the Wegmans on Niagara Falls Blvd. in Amherst. The ticket holder now has...
Fans Love This Bills Mafia Demolition Derby Car [PHOTOS]
The Erie County Fair has come to an end after it's very successful twelve day run in Hamburg, New York. The weather was mostly decent for the fun of the fair and after two long pandemic years, it sure was good to get back to the fair. From the concerts...
The Secret Ingredient Used In Original Buffalo Wings Is…
Have you ever wondered why the wings are so much better in Buffalo?. You are about to find out the secret ingredient to the original Buffalo wings, but even if you did not know before, you probably could have guessed. When you eat wings, what is the one thing you...
News 4 Announces Another Western New York Departure
Another face will soon leave News 4. The news channel has experienced some serious changes to their morning Wake Up, with Mel Orlins and Jhas Williams announcing their departure within the last two months. Now, we’re losing Gabrielle Mediak, the voice and face behind Good News with Gabby. Mediak...
National Buffalo Wing Fest Is Returning To Buffalo, New York
Chicken Wings lovers will have a couple of reasons to celebrate over the next couple of weeks. First off, it looks like the price of wholesale chicken wings is dropping which means prices on the retail side will be dropping as well. That means more wings for less money. The...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Paint recycling program launches in New York state
VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
Passion to Profits: Local baker shows Buffalo pride through cookies
Like most small businesses, Jaime Berebko started out small, baking cookies in her kitchen after work.
14-unit Winspear Avenue apartment building sells for $1.4 million
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An apartment building that sits in the shadow of the VA Western New York Health Care System Buffalo has been acquired by a Queens real estate investor. According to an Aug. 22 filing in the Erie County Clerk’s office, Rahman Mozibur of Queens paid $1.5 million for the 14-unit Winspear Apartments at 372 Winspear Ave. The building was owned by New York City investor BEBH Assets Inc., which paid $966,000 in April 2021.
Get Ready For Music And Good Times At Buffalo Funk Fest This Weekend
It's time to celebrate and have a great time at Buffalo Funk Fest. Buffalo Funk Fest Foundation, Inc. will be hosting the free-to-attend event on Sunday, August 28, 2022. It will take place at MLK Park. The six-hour event will be held from 4 pm to 10 pm. P Funk Connection will be performing live, along with Unity Band and The Music Group. LA Sky's Band will do a tribute to Rick James.
WNY apple farm feeling impact of drought
GASPORT, N.Y. — With parts of Western New York continuing to experience a summer drought, local businesses like Becker Farms in Niagara County are seeing the effects first hand. Last weekend Becker Farms opened its gates for Western New Yorkers to get their first glimpse of this year’s apple...
