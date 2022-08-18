Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
No, the University of Alabama's famous #RushTok hasn't been shut down
The sorority rush TikToks that went mega-viral last summer haven't been banned. There's a simpler reason why you're seeing fewer #BamaRush videos right now.
NFL・
Jim Tressel Speech Going Viral: College Football World Reacts
Legendary Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel was back in Columbus for the 100th anniversary of The Horseshoe. Tressel, who led the Buckeyes to a national championship in 2002, delivered a special speech to the Ohio State football family. "On the 100th Anniversary of The Horseshoe Jim Tressel delivers on...
thecomeback.com
Surprising team reportedly wants to join Big Ten
The Big Ten’s expansion efforts appeared to have cooled down after the conference added USC and UCLA over the summer, but recent comments from Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren indicated that the conference will look to continue growth in the coming years. And it looks like there’s another west coast team that’s interested in joining the fold.
College Football World Reacts To Concerning Scott Frost News
Nebraska Huskers head coach Scott Frost made a concerning admission about his team's offensive line earlier this week. Frost, who could have been exaggerating, said that his offensive linemen have been throwing up 15-20 times per practice under the new regime. "He's coaching them hard," Frost said of new assistant...
Big Ten Could Look To Add Longtime ACC Football Power
Realignment has been one of the biggest storylines in college football each of the last two years. Texas and Oklahoma announced their plan to move to the SEC in 2025 last year and then USC and UCLA followed that up by announcing their plans to move to the Big Ten in 2024.
Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Longtime Wife, A Former Cheerleader
Things are about to get pretty crazy in the Herbstreit household. It's likely always pretty crazy for Kirk Herbstreit and his wife, Allison, but the fall - and football season - is an especially wild time for the family. This year, that will be even more true than normal. Kirk...
NFL・
saturdaytradition.com
Conference realignment rumors: Pac-12 program initiating 'preliminary discussions' with B1G
Conference realignment rumors continue to swirl throughout the offseason and in the wake of the B1G’s new media rights agreement. Shortly after the B1G’s new deal was announced, various reports surfaced to indicate the B1G is likely not done expanding. That was more or less confirmed with a...
Veteran NFL Kicker Reportedly Cut Over The Weekend
The Jacksonville Jaguars parted ways with a veteran placekicker over the weekend. According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars released veteran kicker Elliott Fry. Fry, a standout kicker from South Carolina, has bounced around the league since going undrafted in 2017. The Jaguars signed Fry earlier this offseason,...
Texans Made Surprising Veteran Release Sunday Afternoon
The Houston Texans got even younger on Sunday. As teams cut their rosters down before the NFL's 80-man deadline, the Texans let go of a pair of veterans in fullback Andy Janovich and linebacker Tae Davis. Janovich still received his $200,000 signing bonus as a part of the one-year $1.1...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day says he discussed OSU role for James Laurinaitis prior to former LB joining Notre Dame
Ryan Day will not only be facing Notre Dame in the season opener but will also be going against a former Ohio State player who’s now on the Fighting Irish staff. However, Day assured everyone that he has a lot of respect for him even though he tried to create a role for him on the Ohio State sideline.
College Football Coach Steps Down 9 Days Before Season Opener
A top college football assistant coach has stepped down nine days before his season opener. Lou Spanos, the defensive coordinator at UConn, has taken a leave of absence from the program. It's unclear why. Spanos, the Huskies' defensive coordinator, is leaving for personal reasons, though specific details are unclear. Spanos...
saturdaytradition.com
2 Ohio State newcomers become latest to shed black stripes
No Ohio State newcomer is considered a part of the Buckeyes brotherhood until they shed the black tape which is affixed over the scarlet stripe on their helmet. To earn the black stripe removal you must show that you work hard enough and show respect towards the values of the Ohio State culture.
saturdaytradition.com
AP 2022 Preseason All-Americans: 13 B1G stars make the list
The Associated Press released its 2022 preseason All-American team. The B1G had 13 players officially make the list. There weren’t any players from the B1G who ended making 2nd-team special teams. The B1G looks like its loaded with talent on offense. Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are coming off of...
saturdaytradition.com
Michael Penix Jr., former Indiana Hoosier, learns fate in Washington QB competition
Michael Penix Jr. will be the starting quarterback at Washington, the program announced Tuesday. Penix beat out sophomore Dylan Morris and redshirt freshman Sam Huard to be the Huskies’ QB1. After 4 seasons at Indiana, Penix transferred to Washington. He reunited with Kalen DeBoer. The former Indiana quarterbacks coach...
saturdaytradition.com
Former Penn State punter gets hit with random drug test after 81-yard punt
Former Penn State Nittany Lion and current New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin booted an 81 yard punt in Friday’s preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. He was scheduled for a random drug test less than 48 hours later. Gillikin spent four years at Penn State from 2016-2019,...
Ohio State transfer among Shedeur Sanders backup options
Deion Sanders has several options to back up Shedeur Sanders, including a former Ohio State walk-on in J.P. Andrade. The post Ohio State transfer among Shedeur Sanders backup options appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
saturdaytradition.com
Big Ten Network analyst Joshua Perry names second-best QB in B1G
In the Big Ten, there’s no question about the top quarterback entering the 2022 season. Ohio State QB CJ Stroud was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2021, throwing for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns as a starting redshirt freshman. Behind Stroud, though, who is the No. 2 quarterback in...
ESPN releases final SP+ preseason Top 25 college football rankings
College football is less than a week away. Week 0 gets underway on Saturday, Aug. 27, which means it is game week for some teams across the country. With Week 0 right in front of us and Week 1 nearing as well, ESPN has released its final SP+ preseason Top 25 rankings.
saturdaytradition.com
4-star 2023 defensive lineman announces B1G commitment
Jalen Thompson, a 4-star Class of 2023 defensive lineman out of Detroit Michigan, will stay in the Great Lake State for his college football career. the 6-foot-3, 245 pound defensive lineman committed to play for Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans Monday afternoon. He chose State over Cincinnati, Penn State, Ohio State and Pittsburgh, among others.
