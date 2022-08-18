ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Spun

Jim Tressel Speech Going Viral: College Football World Reacts

Legendary Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel was back in Columbus for the 100th anniversary of The Horseshoe. Tressel, who led the Buckeyes to a national championship in 2002, delivered a special speech to the Ohio State football family. "On the 100th Anniversary of The Horseshoe Jim Tressel delivers on...
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Surprising team reportedly wants to join Big Ten

The Big Ten’s expansion efforts appeared to have cooled down after the conference added USC and UCLA over the summer, but recent comments from Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren indicated that the conference will look to continue growth in the coming years. And it looks like there’s another west coast team that’s interested in joining the fold.
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Concerning Scott Frost News

Nebraska Huskers head coach Scott Frost made a concerning admission about his team's offensive line earlier this week. Frost, who could have been exaggerating, said that his offensive linemen have been throwing up 15-20 times per practice under the new regime. "He's coaching them hard," Frost said of new assistant...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Texans Made Surprising Veteran Release Sunday Afternoon

The Houston Texans got even younger on Sunday. As teams cut their rosters down before the NFL's 80-man deadline, the Texans let go of a pair of veterans in fullback Andy Janovich and linebacker Tae Davis. Janovich still received his $200,000 signing bonus as a part of the one-year $1.1...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

College Football Coach Steps Down 9 Days Before Season Opener

A top college football assistant coach has stepped down nine days before his season opener. Lou Spanos, the defensive coordinator at UConn, has taken a leave of absence from the program. It's unclear why. Spanos, the Huskies' defensive coordinator, is leaving for personal reasons, though specific details are unclear. Spanos...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

2 Ohio State newcomers become latest to shed black stripes

No Ohio State newcomer is considered a part of the Buckeyes brotherhood until they shed the black tape which is affixed over the scarlet stripe on their helmet. To earn the black stripe removal you must show that you work hard enough and show respect towards the values of the Ohio State culture.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

AP 2022 Preseason All-Americans: 13 B1G stars make the list

The Associated Press released its 2022 preseason All-American team. The B1G had 13 players officially make the list. There weren’t any players from the B1G who ended making 2nd-team special teams. The B1G looks like its loaded with talent on offense. Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are coming off of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Big Ten Network analyst Joshua Perry names second-best QB in B1G

In the Big Ten, there’s no question about the top quarterback entering the 2022 season. Ohio State QB CJ Stroud was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2021, throwing for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns as a starting redshirt freshman. Behind Stroud, though, who is the No. 2 quarterback in...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

4-star 2023 defensive lineman announces B1G commitment

Jalen Thompson, a 4-star Class of 2023 defensive lineman out of Detroit Michigan, will stay in the Great Lake State for his college football career. the 6-foot-3, 245 pound defensive lineman committed to play for Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans Monday afternoon. He chose State over Cincinnati, Penn State, Ohio State and Pittsburgh, among others.
EAST LANSING, MI

