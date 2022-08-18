ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Y95 Country

Two FREE Outdoor Concert Lined Up This Weekend In Cheyenne

I'm not saying we're nearing the end of summer, or that this weekend would mark an end to the Summer, BUT, I will say, both Friday and Saturday, we have two outdoor concerts coming up that will be the perfect way to have a last hurrah before we all head out of town for Labor Day weekend coming up the following weekend.
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

Cheyenne Students Get Free Backpacks, Mini-Golf, & More on Sunday

Can you believe school starts next week? Cheyenne kids will be lining up at school buses and eating lunch in the cafeteria again, starting on August 24. The Cheyenne community has been amazing in donating supplies to teachers and students for the 2022-2023 School Year. It's been really heart-warming seeing private businesses and the folks around Cheyenne putting their time and effort into setting up our city's kids for a successful year. And, it looks like that spirit of giving and support isn't slowing down!
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

Another Big Weekend In Cheyenne! Here’s What’s Happening

Well, just look at that! We made it to another weekend. The summer heat has taken the top off a bit, so it's pretty comfortable to wander around aimlessly about town if you're looking for something to do. If you're looking for something to do, this weekend is a great weekend to wander. Let's take a look at what's going on around town.
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

Wine Lovers, the 2022 Wine Gala is Happening

Here-ye, here-ye, calling all wine lovers of Laramie to join the 2022 Wine Gala, presented by the Hospice of Laramie. The theme of this year's Wine Gala is "Boots and Bowties". Cowboy Boots? Rain Boots? High-Heeled Boots? You decide! Just don't be bootless, or you'll be BOOTed out! (Kidding!) Dress...
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

All that’s happening in Laramie, THIS WEEKEND!

Oh boy, what an unexpected weekend it was last week, huh? I hope that no one was injured and this weekend will be all sunshine and butterflies so that we all can enjoy some time outside, while the weather is still nice!. Friday, August 19. Downtown Laramie Farmers Market. Shop...
LARAMIE, WY
Y95 Country

Chancey Williams to Headline Free Concert at Frontier Park

To thank its volunteers and the community for a successful 126th event, Cheyenne Frontier Days will be hosting a free concert on Thursday, Aug. 25. The show starts at 7 p.m. and will feature Chancey Williams with special guest Josh Dorr. "Cheyenne Frontier Days invites our community, sponsors, and volunteers...
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

Albany County Schools Get Low Grades In Equitability Study

Albany County schools did not fare well in a recent equitability study by the financial website Wallethub. Albany County School District#1 was rated as only the 43rd most equitable district in the state.:. The study rates Laramie County School District#2 as the fourth most equitable school district in Wyoming, with...
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Y95 Country

City Of Cheyenne To Parking Violators: Beware The Barnacle

The City of Cheyenne is warning anyone with more than three unpaid parking tickets to. The Barnacle is basically a high-tech 21st-century version of the "boot' car immobilization device. Mayor Patrick Collins, in his ''Mayor's Minute' news release last Friday set a goal for city parking officers of installing the...
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

NWS Cheyenne: Morning Lows to Drop Into the 40s This Weekend

Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could get an early taste of fall this weekend, as a surface cold front is expected to usher in cooler temperatures. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, some locations could struggle to make it out of the 70s Friday and Saturday. "Morning...
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

Cheyenne Frontier Days Names New Committee Leaders

Cheyenne Frontier Days has named its new committee chairs for the 127th Daddy of 'em All. That's according to a CFD Friday morning news release. The new chair of the Concessions Committee is Woody Acord, a Senior IT Analyst, Acord has a BS degree in management and has volunteered on the concessions committee for 23 years. He was named Volunteer of the Year in 2002 and was inducted into the HEELS in 2012. Acord will follow Brad Westby as concessions chair.
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

Laramie County Resident Listed On DCI Missing Persons Website

An 18-year-old Laramie County resident is listed as missing on a Division of Criminal Investigation website. The "Wyoming Missing Persons" website includes the following entry for Alan Balderas:. Missing Person, August 4 2022, Laramie County, Wyoming: Alan Balderas, age 18, was last seen in Laramie County, Wyoming on August 4,...
Y95 Country

Whoa! Country Singer That Has Written A Ton Of Hits Is Coming To Cheyenne

The Outlaw Saloon in Cheyenne has been on a roll as of late with some great artists coming through their doors. Cheyenne Frontier Days was a great time to make your way to the Outlaw Saloon after a long day of rodeo with some awesome live music each night. Last Friday, the Outlaw had social media sensation and country singer, Cooper Alan performing(if you missed the show, he came on stage like he was shot out of a cannon). Friday night, rockers Buckcherry will perform and they aren't done with that. Country hitmaker and songwriter Colt Ford is the next to hit the stage at the Outlaw Saloon.
CHEYENNE, WY
Y95 Country

Laramie’s Weekly News Recap [AUG 13-19]

Don't you just love it when your textbook has that section towards the end of the chapter with all the recaps and summary? Me too. To make it easier for you to catch up with all that was happening this past week, here's a recap!. Laramie's Flash Flood Weekend. If...
LARAMIE, WY
Cheyenne, WY

Y95 Country

Cheyenne, WY
