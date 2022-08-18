Police: Amarillo man arrested in Dallas area after killing ex-girlfriend in her home

Read full article on original website
abc7amarillo.com
Pair of 19-year-olds indicted for robbing Toot'n Totum at gunpoint
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — A pair of teenagers were indicted for robbing a Toot'n Totum at gunpoint. Gavin Cole Williams, 19, and Isaiah David Buchanan, 19, were indicted by a Randall County grand jury for aggravated robbery. According to the indictment, Williams and Buchanan robbed the Toot'n Totum...
2 suspects in custody after theft at Ulta
LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A purse theft in Allen led to a standoff with police in Lewisville on Tuesday.One suspect is in custody and one suspect surrendered after a standoff in an apartment at the Pine Prairie at Lewisville in the 900 block of Leora Lane. The second suspect surrendered at about 8:30 p.m.Police said that apparently these two suspects stole multiple items from an Ulta cosmetics store in McKinney and Allen. Officers from McKinney, Allen, Frisco and Texas DPS responded to the scene. DPS made the first arrest.The vehicle they were driving was recovered at that scene as well.
fox4news.com
2 arrested in connection to shooting on Santa Fe Trail that injured Dallas artist
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested two men who they say shot a jogger on the Santa Fe Trail in Old East Dallas last month. Jonathan Chapa, 21, and Gilbert Uvalle, 20, were arrested on August 18 and are currently in the Dallas County Jail on multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Man wanted after allegedly shooting girlfriend multiple times in Prosper, police say
PROSPER, Texas — A 56-year-old man is wanted after he allegedly shot his girlfriend multiple times in Prosper on Wednesday morning, police said. Prosper police said they responded to a shooting call around 8:25 a.m. in the 5500 block of Crestwood Drive, near FM 1385 and East University Drive.
fox4news.com
Wrong order at Wendy's leads to shooting, Frisco police say
FRISCO, Texas - A fight over an incorrect order at a Wendy's ended in gunfire, according to Frisco police. Three people have been arrested in connection to the shooting. Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17 police responded to a shooting call at the Wendy's on Eldorado Parkway. According to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Officer Arrested, Accused of Family Violence in Azle
A Fort Worth police officer is under investigation after being accused of family violence late last year. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, Azle Police obtained an arrest warrant for Fort Worth police officer Nickolas Honea on Monday related to an allegation of family violence dating back to Nov. 30. 2021.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Man Found Fatally Shot in Vehicle
The gunman who fatally shot a man in downtown Dallas early Saturday is still at large. At about 3:20 a.m. on August 20, Dallas police officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue, near Cesar Chavez Boulevard. A witness had called the department to report a man had been shot inside his car.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Arrested, Accused of Murder in Death of Canales Furniture Delivery Driver
Authorities in Fort Worth confirm the arrest of a man accused of the murder of a Canales Furniture store delivery driver. Fort Worth Police told NBC 5 on Aug. 5 that a man, later identified as Fabricio Rivera-Perez, was delivering furniture on the 3800 block of Reed Street when someone stole his company's delivery truck.
KLTV
Man gets 12 years in connection with body found in Van Zandt County shallow grave
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - A Mesquite man has pleaded guilty to helping conceal the body of a man found murdered in a shallow grave in Van Zandt County in August of 2021. Roger Deloss McCasland, 45, pleaded guilty to a charge of tampering with evidence in Judge Chris Martin’s court on Tuesday. As part of the plea, McCasland accepted a 12-year prison sentence.
Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Erick Martinez, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and William Eugene Bird, of Austin, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering […]
fox4news.com
Video shows Dallas police shooting at armed man with child nearby
DALLAS - Dallas police released body camera video showing one officer firing at an armed man who was standing just feet away a child. No one was hit and the man surrendered. It happened in east Oak Cliff around 10 a.m. Saturday. Police had received a 911 call from family members who said 60-year-old Jerome Stevenson had pointed a rifle at them.
19-year-old opens fire at Wendy's after 'unhappy with order,' Frisco police say
FRISCO, Texas — A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a Wendy’s after being unhappy with an order, Frisco police say. Christian Ellis, of Glenn Heights, was arrested Friday, Aug. 19 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, the Frisco Police Department says.
fox4news.com
Flooding death: Grandmother called husband for help before being swept away
MESQUITE, Texas - The woman killed in Monday's historic storms was driving back from taking a friend to work when the floodwaters swept away her vehicle. 60-year-old Jolene Jarrell was almost home after the trip to Terrell when her car was swept off of the service road along I-635 near Military Parkway in Mesquite.
20 kilos of methamphetamine seized in Collin County
COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials seized 20 kilograms of methamphetamine with a street value of more than half a million dollars during a traffic stop on Aug. 23. Deputies with the Collin County Sheriff's Office and the North Texas Sheriff's Criminal Interdiction Unit pulled over a Ford F-150 on US-75 and Exchange Parkway. Inside they found the drugs hidden in a compartment. "Today's seizure is yet another example of the consequences of an open and out-of-control border with Mexico. As we know all too well, these dangerous drugs peddled by the Cartels are aimed at our citizens and are prolific killers. Investing in partnerships, manpower, and specialized training to fight these criminals is essential. I am proud of the work by my dedicated deputies and our law-enforcement partners to keep our communities safe," said Collin County Sheriff Skinner.Two people were arrested and transported to the Collin County Detention Facility. This investigation is ongoing.
abc7amarillo.com
Missing 16-year-old last seen Monday night in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are searching for a missing teenage girl. Family members said 16-year-old Espe Dueñes, legally named Esperanza Barrera, was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Monday at her home near the 4300 block of Hayden. Dueñes is 4' 11" tall and weighs approximately 144...
KHOU
Body pulled from car that was possibly swept off bridge in North Texas, city officials say
MESQUITE, Texas — A body has been pulled from a vehicle after flash flooding in Mesquite, according to officials. Late Monday afternoon, fire rescue crews were called to the Scyene Road Bridge at the East service road of Interstate 635. City officials say a car was discovered as the water receded.
nypressnews.com
Missing Irving teen found safe in Dallas, police say
IRVING, Texas — Editor’s note: This story has been updated after the teenager was found safe. A teenage girl who was reported missing early Sunday morning in Irving has been found safe in Dallas, police say. An endangered missing persons alert had been issued for the 17-year-old on...
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco Police Department arrests suspect in connection with dog park shooting
The Frisco Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting at the Frisco Dog Park. Police officers received multiple calls reporting gunfire at the Frisco Dog Park at approximately 10:30 a.m. Sunday, located at 5335 4th Army Drive.
Court: Collin County man who killed ex-girlfriend's father will not get a new trial
Christopher Holder is doing a life with parole sentence for the November 2012 murder of Bill Tanner. His lifeless body was found in his east Plano home. Tanner had been beaten and stabbed 20-times
Money Problems and Divorce Lead to Murder in Amarillo
The date was August 22, 2010, so a whopping twelve years ago when this family's life was turned upside down in Bushland, Texas. We knew about Paul Gillette before then. The talk was about his Falcon Club subdivision that was supposed to happen. Then it kind of went quiet. Why?...
