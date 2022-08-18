ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remaining defendants convicted in conspiracy to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

GRAND RAPIDS, MI— A federal jury today convicted two men charged in connection with a conspiracy to kidnap the Governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer. Adam Fox, of Wyoming, Michigan, and Barry Croft Jr., of Bear, Delaware, were found guilty of conspiracy to kidnap the governor and conspiracy to use weapons of mass destruction against persons or property. Croft was additionally convicted of knowingly possessing an unregistered destructive device, specifically an improvised explosive wrapped in pennies for shrapnel.
Board of State Canvassers approves ballot language for term limits amendment

LANSING, MI (MPRN)— The Michigan Board of State Canvassers approved ballot wording Friday for a proposed constitutional amendment going before Michigan voters this fall. The proposal would require lawmakers to file annual financial disclosure reports. It would also limit them to serving a maximum of 12 years combined in...
Price of gas inches down

DEARBORN, MI— Gas prices in Michigan are down 4 cents from a week ago. AAA Michigan says drivers are now paying an average of $3.91 per gallon for regular unleaded. That’s 57 cents less than this time last month, but still 75 cents more than this time last year.
Wendy's pulls lettuce from sandwiches amid E. coli outbreak

COLUMBUS, OH (AP)— The fast-food chain Wendy’s says it is pulling lettuce from sandwiches in its restaurants in Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania after people eating them there reported falling ill. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating the source of the E. coli outbreak that has...
