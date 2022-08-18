ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Vote now: Who is the best high school cornerback in the country?

By Mike Swanson
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TGz4L_0hLysyPV00

We want to hear from you: Who is the best of the best?

The 2022 high school football season is upon us, and we're highlighting some of the best players in the country.

We recently took a look at 20 of the top high school cornerbacks in the nation.

Meet 20 cornerbacks from 20 states who should have a 2022 season to remember

Now, we want to hear from you: Who is the best of the best?

Vote in the poll and let us know who you think will be the top high school cornerback in the nation in 2022.

Cornerback voting will conclude Thursday, Aug. 25, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.

(Malik Muhammad photo by Brian McLean)

View the original article to see embedded media.

Vote now: Who is the best high school quarterback in the country?

Vote now: Who is the best high school linebacker in the country?

Vote now: Who is the best high school running back in the country?

Vote now: Who is the best high school edge rusher in the country?

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Mclean
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Cornerbacks#Football Season#American Football#Highschoolsports
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
728K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy