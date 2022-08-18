ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Isaac Smith
5d ago

We were camping at the Penny bridge and we seen a cougar it was almost like pure white but it was in the middle of the night and it was just stocking up creeping behind us most you don’t It’s one of those places that you have to hike into and then carry your stuff up a hill and you can camp at State Park this was back in early that was before 201990s and I’ve seen three of them since then and no one believes me and it’s finally coming out to the open that they are here

Guest
5d ago

I saw one of these cougars from our cabin window 25 years ago in Reber Township, Chippewa County. Everybody thought I was seeing things but I know I did not imagine this.

