I’ve been eating up the videos of Cody Jinks and Clint Black from their tour stint together. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clint Black (@clint_black) It is a pairing on stage that I would not have thought of working together, but their stage chemistry is electric. Classic country meeting rockin’ red dirt sound is a match made in heaven. They took the stage in Alpharetta, Georgia, and covered a classic from legend Merle Haggard. “Big City” […] The post Cody Jinks & Clint Black’s Homage To Merle Haggard Is Country Music Perfection first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

ALPHARETTA, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO