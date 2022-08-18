Read full article on original website
Related
'House of the Dragon' star Steve Toussaint responds after casting criticism
Toussaint plays Lord Corlys Velaryon in the series.
Cody Jinks & Clint Black’s Homage To Merle Haggard Is Country Music Perfection
I’ve been eating up the videos of Cody Jinks and Clint Black from their tour stint together. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clint Black (@clint_black) It is a pairing on stage that I would not have thought of working together, but their stage chemistry is electric. Classic country meeting rockin’ red dirt sound is a match made in heaven. They took the stage in Alpharetta, Georgia, and covered a classic from legend Merle Haggard. “Big City” […] The post Cody Jinks & Clint Black’s Homage To Merle Haggard Is Country Music Perfection first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Comments / 0