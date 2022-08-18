Read full article on original website
wiproud.com
Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Yesterday was national Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day. Marcy Hurlburt, a drug treatment counselor with the lE Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center, says the drug was originally developed as a pain medication, typically used to treat chronic pain and for people recovering from surgery. It’s a synthetic opioid...
Wisconsin governor calls for tax cut as rival tours Kenosha
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers proposed a $600 million annual tax cut on Tuesday — an election year proposal that Republican legislative leaders rejected as a “vote-buying ploy. Evers announced the proposed cut at the same time as his Republican rival, Tim Michels, was...
Western fires outpace California effort to fill inmate crews
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — As wildfires rage across California each year, exhausted firefighters call for reinforcements from wherever they can get them — even as far as Australia. Yet one homegrown resource is rarely used: thousands of experienced firefighters who earned their chops in prison. Two state programs...
Ohio teachers strike before start of school year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (NewsNation) — Ohio’s largest school district is up for an unconventional first day Wednesday: Teachers with picket signs and students learning from substitutes and administrators online. The Columbus Education Association, which represents about 4,500 teachers and other education professionals, is striking after 94% of its members...
Dad of injured Utah Little Leaguer hopeful of full recovery
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — The father of the Little League World Series player who seriously injured his head when he fell out of his top bunk in the dorms said there is a chance his son can make a full recovery when he returns home to Utah. Jace Oliverson...
‘Aww man!’ Florida man tries to hide half a pound of meth under cop car, deputies say
DELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested Thursday on allegations that he tried to stash meth under a deputy’s patrol vehicle during a traffic stop. Bodycam video showed a deputy tell Lee Sanberg, 49, that she needed to get her written warning from another deputy who was patting down her boyfriend, 49-year-old John Schneider.
