fox4news.com

Rainfall totals break August record thanks to Monday's storm

DALLAS - Rainfall totals at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport fell just short of record-highs on Monday, but it did help break a different record. This month is the wettest August DFW has ever seen, according to the National Weather Service. The previous record was 10.33 inches of rain in August...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Flash Flood Warnings issued Monday for parts of North Texas

DALLAS - Heavy rain prompted Flash Flood Warnings for several North Texas counties Monday. The National Weather Service allowed the Flash Flood Warnings for Dallas and Tarrant counties to expire at 1:15 p.m. They are still in effect for Henderson, Hill, Ellis and Somervell counties. Dallas, Johnson, Kaufman, Van Zandt...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
#K12#Education
fox4news.com

Gov. Abbott signs disaster declaration to help Texas flood victims

DALLAS - Gov. Greg Abbott signed a disaster declaration in Dallas Tuesday as people in the city and across the area swept water and mud from their homes. Gov. Abbott met with Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and other officials to get an update on Monday’s severe weather and flooding.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD to restrict gender and race discussions under new policy

GRAPEVINE, Texas - A suburban school board approved controversial new policies that limit classroom lessons on race and gender. The Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District’s trustees heard from nearly 200 speakers during four hours of public comments on Monday night, many in opposition to the new policy. They called it politically motivated and discriminatory.
GRAPEVINE, TX
fox4news.com

Ransomware attack takes down computers in Mansfield ISD

MANSFIELD, Texas - Mansfield ISD's computer systems went down Monday after a cyberattack. The district says the attack resulted in an outage of all district systems requiring Internet connectivity, including the district website, email and phone systems. "Once the issue was discovered, we immediately notified the appropriate authorities and are...
MANSFIELD, TX
fox4news.com

Bouncer killed at DeSoto lounge described as 'gentle giant'

DESOTO, Texas - FOX 4 is learning more about the bouncer who was shot and killed while working at a DeSoto lounge Friday night. Friends of 47-year-old Derek Phillips describe him as a "gentle giant." Phillips was working at Brickhouse Lounge. Police said he didn’t have a gun on him,...
DESOTO, TX
fox4news.com

Police seek man who stole vehicle with 4 kids inside in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Texas - Lake Worth police are hoping the public can help them identify the man who stole a vehicle with four children inside. This happened Friday afternoon when a mother, who was on the job as a food deliver driver, was picking up the customer’s order at a local business near Rocky Point Trail and Boat Club Road.
fox4news.com

Fort Worth officer arrested for alleged family violence

FORT WORTH, Texas - A 16-year veteran of the Fort Worth Police Department is facing a family violence charge. Nickolas Honea turned himself in to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Department on Monday after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Police said he was accused of violence against a family...
fox4news.com

Fort Worth police shoot man armed with rifle

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police shot a man who they said pointed a rifle at officers Sunday night on the city’s east side. It happened around 9:30 p.m. after police got a call about a man threatening to kill himself in an apartment on Vincent Street. Police...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Delivery driver's car stolen with 4 kids inside

Lake Worth police need help identifying the person who stole a delivery driver's car with four children inside. The delivery driver was picking up a food order when the unknown man jumped into the unlocked car and took off.
LAKE WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

People can't get enough of this true crime podcast

Millions of people cannot get enough of the murder and mystery in the true crime podcast 'Criminal." It's one of the most popular podcasts in the world. Host Phoebe Judge joined Good Day to talk more about the stories of murder victims, missing persons and even a bank robbery in Irving.
IRVING, TX

