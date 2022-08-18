Read full article on original website
wiproud.com
La Crosse sees massive uptick in break-ins
LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – La Crosse police are asking for the community’s help after several reports about broken windows throughout the city. Officers say since August 12, several windows to homes and vehicles have been broken, mostly during the overnight hours. They want to remind the community...
wiproud.com
Chippewa Falls dog show celebrates 62nd year
CHIPPEWA FALLS Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – In Chippewa falls, lots of wagging tails and their owners competed in the Indian Head Kennel Club dog show. Events included rally and obedience, conformation, the barn hunt and junior showmanship. Community members got the chance to see and learn about different breeds of...
wiproud.com
One person injured after rollover crash in Buffalo County
BUFFALO COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – One person is hurt, and another is arrested on suspicion of OWI after a crash in Buffalo County. It happened around 12:30 am Saturday on Highway 95 near County Road C in the town of Glencoe. The sheriff’s office says 20-year-old Wilfrido Ortiz Sandoval...
