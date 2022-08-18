Read full article on original website
Man Injured During Fight in Palmdale
A man is in the hospital after he was wounded during a fight in Palmdale, authorities said Tuesday. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded to a shots fired call at 10:15 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of West Rancho Vista Boulevard, Lt. Thomas Kim told City News Service.
Man Arrested in Valencia Fight With Male Juvenile
A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fight involving a teenage boy in Valencia — an altercation that was caught on cell phone video and posted online. Regan Coultas, 46, of Palmdale, was booked on suspicion of felony child abuse, and he remained in custody Tuesday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Man Shot to Death in Montebello
A man was shot and killed in Montebello Monday. Deputies responded at approximately 3:12 p.m. to the 8100 block of East Slauson Avenue , near Rio Hondo, regarding a gunshot victim call and found a man lying between two motorhomes on the ground suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to his back, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Body Found Over 30 Years Ago in Thermal Finally Identified
More than 30 years after she disappeared, remains found in the eastern Coachella Valley were confirmed to be those of a Baldwin Park woman who died under suspicious circumstances, authorities said Tuesday. According to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office, the county’s Cold Case Homicide Unit, which is managed by...
Woman Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Long Beach Identified
Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 48-year-old woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Long Beach. Larita Davis was struck about 1:40 a.m. Monday at East Seventh Street and Campus Drive, and she died at the scene, according to the Long Beach Police Department. The motorist remained at the...
Two Taken Into Custody in Bellflower Following Pursuit
Two robbery suspects were taken into custody in Bellflower after leading authorities on a pursuit Monday. The suspects allegedly robbed a sunglasses store in Lakewood, and authorities began pursing the two in a gray sedan about 4:50 p.m. on the northbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in Long Beach. The sedan...
Man Convicted of Rampage in 2 OC Cities
A 36-year-old man was convicted Tuesday of going on a rampage on a June morning three years ago, attacking four people in two Orange County cities, including a Fullerton police officer. Kenneth Alexander Heimlich was convicted of two counts of robbery, one count of battery with serious bodily injury and...
Teen Fatally Struck by Two Vehicles Near Large South LA Party ID’d
The coroner’s office Monday confirmed the identity of a 17-year-old boy struck and killed by two vehicles during a gang-related assault in South Los Angeles on the outskirts of a party that included at least 150 people. Matthew Lobos was a Los Angeles resident. The death occurred shortly before...
Arraignment Delayed for Suspect in Daytime Robbery at Beverly Grove Home
Arraignment was delayed Monday for a man accused of breaking into a Beverly Grove home, pistol-whipping a 71-year-old woman inside and making off with a cache of high-end jewelry. Dillon Klincke, 31, was charged Friday with felony counts of residential robbery and residential burglary with a person present. The charges...
Two Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash in South LA Area ID’d
The man and woman who were killed in South Los Angeles when a motorist allegedly avoiding an attempted police traffic stop sped into an intersection and slammed into their vehicle were publicly identified Monday. Jamarae Keyes, 38, died from blunt force traumatic injuries, the coroner’s office said. His city of...
Man With Dementia, High Blood Pressure Reported Missing in Compton
An 82- year-old man who has been missing for three days and who authorities say has been diagnosed with dementia and high blood pressure was reported missing Tuesday in Compton. Walter Lee Taylor was last seen at 8 a.m. Saturday on the 200 block of North Mayo Avenue, said Deputy...
Woman, 67, Reported Missing in Compton
Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to find a 67-year-old woman with schizophrenia, diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease who was last seen in Compton. Arcelia Looney was last seen about 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 12000 block of Wilmington Avenue, near Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
One Killed, One Injured In Two-Vehicle Collision In Palmdale Area
One person was killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle collision in Palmdale Monday. The crash occurred about 1:20 p.m. in the 23000 block of East Avenue O, near Sierra Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. One person was trapped inside their vehicle following the collision but was...
Man Riding Bike in Pomona Struck by Pickup and Killed
A 50-year-old man riding a bike was killed when he was struck by a pickup in Pomona, authorities said Monday. The crash was around 5 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Val Vista Street and Paige Drive, just north of the Pomona (10) Freeway, according to Pomona police. The bicyclist...
Woman Shot Dead in Downtown LA, Suspect Flees on Bicycle
A woman in downtown Los Angeles was shot dead Sunday morning by a man who fled the scene on a bicycle, authorities said. The shooting occurred shortly before 6 a.m. in the area of Seventh Street and Central Avenue, where the victim and suspect were arguing, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
Assault Suspect Surrenders After 7-Hour Standoff at Carson Residence
A man suspected of committing an assault with a deadly weapon — who barricaded himself inside a Carson residence for more than seven hours — has surrendered to a sheriff’s SWAT team, authorities said. “After several hours and many verbal attempts by Carson Station deputies, [a Special...
Man, 31, Found Dead in Perris
A 31-year-old man was found dead in a street in Perris, authorities said Sunday. Deputies responding to a call of an unconscious man in the 100 block of Perry Street at about 3:50 p.m. Saturday found Sergio Arredondo, a resident of Perris, dead at the scene, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Visitors to Griffith Park Warned to Keep Vehicles Secure
Authorities warned tourists and visitors to Griffith Park Tuesday that thieves have been targeting vehicles in the area, especially rentals. The Los Angeles Police Department held a news conference Tuesday morning at the Griffith Park Observatory to remind people to lock their vehicles and keep valuables out of sight. Detectives...
Fire Damages Vacant Building in Baldwin Hills-Crenshaw Area
A fire damaged a vacant commercial building in the Baldwin Hills-Crenshaw area Tuesday, but no injuries were reported. Firefighters sent to the 3600 block of West Exposition Boulevard at 11:50 a.m. extinguished the flames in about 45 minutes, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. The single-story building was the site...
Long Beach Police: Armed Woman Tries To Snatch Baby in Stroller
Two people are in custody Sunday for allegedly attempting to snatch a baby at gunpoint from two women in Long Beach, authorities said. The women were walking the baby in a stroller in the area of Pine Avenue and 10th Street around noon Saturday when they were approached by an unknown, armed female suspect, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
