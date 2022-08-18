Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages Vacant Building in Baldwin Hills-Crenshaw Area
A fire damaged a vacant commercial building in the Baldwin Hills-Crenshaw area Tuesday, but no injuries were reported. Firefighters sent to the 3600 block of West Exposition Boulevard at 11:50 a.m. extinguished the flames in about 45 minutes, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. The single-story building was the site...
mynewsla.com
Excessive Heat Watch Issued for Lancaster and Palmdale
An excessive heat watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of Los Angeles County starting Tuesday morning. Lancaster and Palmdale are expected to see temperatures up to 109 degrees on Tuesday. The heat watch is in place until Tuesday evening. Dangerously hot conditions along with very...
mynewsla.com
High Heat Bakes Northern Reaches of LA County
Triple-digit heat was baking parts of northern Los Angeles County Tuesday, prompting warnings for residents to take precautions. “A persistent ridge of high pressure aloft over the region will result in very warm to hot temperatures from the valleys and inland through Tuesday with some cooling on Wednesday,” according to the National Weather Service.
mynewsla.com
LAFD Knocks Down Fire Inside Florence Apartment Building
Firefighters made quick work Sunday of a fire inside a vacant apartment building in the Florence area of Los Angeles. The blaze inside the building at 7411 S. Stanford Ave. was reported at 7:25 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. The department dispatched 40 firefighters and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Man Injured During Fight in Palmdale
A man is in the hospital after he was wounded during a fight in Palmdale, authorities said Tuesday. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded to a shots fired call at 10:15 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of West Rancho Vista Boulevard, Lt. Thomas Kim told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
5-Day Closure of Eastbound 210 Freeway in Irwindale Area Ends
Following a five-day closure of the eastbound Foothill (210) Freeway in the Irwindale area — one that included three days of workday aggravations for commuters — normalcy began returning Tuesday as the stretch was fully reopened to traffic. The eastbound freeway was closed at 10 p.m. Wednesday between...
mynewsla.com
Bicyclist, 69, Crashes Into Truck And Dies in Irvine
A bicyclist was killed Tuesday after crashing into a stopped truck in Irvine, police said. The 69-year-old man was injured at about 7:25 a.m. on Alton Parkway near Technology Drive, and he died at the scene, the Irvine Police Department reported. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
mynewsla.com
Two Injured in Beverly Hills Collision
Two people were injured in a collision in Beverly Hills Monday evening. The collision was reported about 8 p.m. at the intersection of North Doheny Drive and Clifton Way, one block north of Wilshire Boulevard, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department. The two people were taken to a hospital...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
One Killed, One Injured In Two-Vehicle Collision In Palmdale Area
One person was killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle collision in Palmdale Monday. The crash occurred about 1:20 p.m. in the 23000 block of East Avenue O, near Sierra Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. One person was trapped inside their vehicle following the collision but was...
mynewsla.com
Half Of 91 Freeway To Shut Down This Weekend For Improvement Project
The eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to shut down this weekend for re-surfacing work, and motorists are advised to plan for alternate routes or be prepared for long delays. The full eastbound closure is slated to start at 9 p.m. Friday between Main Street and the...
mynewsla.com
Body Found Over 30 Years Ago in Thermal Finally Identified
More than 30 years after she disappeared, remains found in the eastern Coachella Valley were confirmed to be those of a Baldwin Park woman who died under suspicious circumstances, authorities said Tuesday. According to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office, the county’s Cold Case Homicide Unit, which is managed by...
mynewsla.com
Venice-Area Outage Leaves Hundreds Without Power
Approximately 500 Department of Water and Power customers in the Venice/Marina del Rey area were without electricity Sunday from an outage that originally affected at least 9,000 customers. The outage occurred at 10:06 a.m., the utility reported. By 10:23 a.m., power was restored to all but about 500 customers, according...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Two Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash in South LA Area ID’d
The man and woman who were killed in South Los Angeles when a motorist allegedly avoiding an attempted police traffic stop sped into an intersection and slammed into their vehicle were publicly identified Monday. Jamarae Keyes, 38, died from blunt force traumatic injuries, the coroner’s office said. His city of...
mynewsla.com
Woman Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Long Beach Identified
Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 48-year-old woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Long Beach. Larita Davis was struck about 1:40 a.m. Monday at East Seventh Street and Campus Drive, and she died at the scene, according to the Long Beach Police Department. The motorist remained at the...
mynewsla.com
Man Riding Bike in Pomona Struck by Pickup and Killed
A 50-year-old man riding a bike was killed when he was struck by a pickup in Pomona, authorities said Monday. The crash was around 5 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Val Vista Street and Paige Drive, just north of the Pomona (10) Freeway, according to Pomona police. The bicyclist...
mynewsla.com
Mitchell Calls for Relocation of Young Offenders to Probation Camp in Malibu
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Holly Mitchell called on the county Probation Department Tuesday to immediately begin transferring more than four dozen youth offenders out of the much-criticized Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar to a probation camp in Malibu. In a lengthy statement, Mitchell cited “a...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Fatally Struck By Car In Huntington Beach
A man was hit by a car and killed in Huntington Beach, and an investigation was underway, police said Monday. The 42-year-old pedestrian was injured about 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Beach Boulevard, south of Ellis Avenue, and he died at a hospital, the Huntington Beach Police Department reported. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
mynewsla.com
LASD to Conduct Traffic Safety Operation in Commerce
Sheriff’s deputies will conduct traffic operations Tuesday intended to ensure the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists in Commerce. The sheriff’s department will have extra deputies patrolling for “the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk” in the Commerce area from 2 to 8 p.m., according to a department statement.
mynewsla.com
Two Taken Into Custody in Bellflower Following Pursuit
Two robbery suspects were taken into custody in Bellflower after leading authorities on a pursuit Monday. The suspects allegedly robbed a sunglasses store in Lakewood, and authorities began pursing the two in a gray sedan about 4:50 p.m. on the northbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in Long Beach. The sedan...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in Valencia Fight With Male Juvenile
A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fight involving a teenage boy in Valencia — an altercation that was caught on cell phone video and posted online. Regan Coultas, 46, of Palmdale, was booked on suspicion of felony child abuse, and he remained in custody Tuesday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Comments / 0