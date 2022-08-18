Read full article on original website
PHF launches AED grant program
HANCOCK, MI— Portage Health Foundation (PHF) is announcing a one-time automated external defibrillator (AED) grant program to address the foundation's long-term sustainability goal of building safer communities. In recent years, several requests have been made to acquire AEDs throughout the four-county (Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw and Ontonagon) service area. PHF...
Board of State Canvassers approves ballot language for term limits amendment
LANSING, MI (MPRN)— The Michigan Board of State Canvassers approved ballot wording Friday for a proposed constitutional amendment going before Michigan voters this fall. The proposal would require lawmakers to file annual financial disclosure reports. It would also limit them to serving a maximum of 12 years combined in...
Remaining defendants convicted in conspiracy to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer
GRAND RAPIDS, MI— A federal jury today convicted two men charged in connection with a conspiracy to kidnap the Governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer. Adam Fox, of Wyoming, Michigan, and Barry Croft Jr., of Bear, Delaware, were found guilty of conspiracy to kidnap the governor and conspiracy to use weapons of mass destruction against persons or property. Croft was additionally convicted of knowingly possessing an unregistered destructive device, specifically an improvised explosive wrapped in pennies for shrapnel.
UP Health System – Marquette welcomes Chief Financial Officer, Henrietta Skeens, CPA
MARQUETTE, MI— UP Health System – Marquette is proud to announce that Henrietta Skeens, CPA has been named permanent Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Skeens has served as the hospital’s Interim CFO since May. A seasoned, hands-on finance executive, Henrietta Skeens, CPA, brings extensive experience in private practice,...
AG Nessel hears record expungement success stories in Marquette
MARQUETTE, MI— An Upper Peninsula program that helps people expunge their criminal records shared success stories with Attorney General Dana Nessel in Marquette Friday. The Michigan Works Clean Slate UP program covers attorney fees and other costs for those who want their records cleared of certain offenses. Officials hope that leads to better careers, housing, and education.
Price of gas inches down
DEARBORN, MI— Gas prices in Michigan are down 4 cents from a week ago. AAA Michigan says drivers are now paying an average of $3.91 per gallon for regular unleaded. That’s 57 cents less than this time last month, but still 75 cents more than this time last year.
Missing Houghton County man located in good health
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI— A Houghton County man who went missing on Sunday has been found alive and well. Michigan State Police from the Calumet Post were notified that 68-year-old Ralph Aleo had walked away from his residence on Firetower Road near South Sidnaw Road. Troopers and a number of...
Wendy's pulls lettuce from sandwiches amid E. coli outbreak
COLUMBUS, OH (AP)— The fast-food chain Wendy’s says it is pulling lettuce from sandwiches in its restaurants in Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania after people eating them there reported falling ill. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating the source of the E. coli outbreak that has...
Manistique-area man arrested in connection with fatal Mackinac County crash
NEWTON TOWNSHIP, MI— The driver involved in a fatal July rollover crash in Mackinac County has been arrested on a four-count felony warrant. James Bedard, 43, of Manistique is charged with operating while intoxicated, causing death, open intoxicants in a motor vehicle, operating without security, and unlawful use of registration.
3 law enforcement officers in Arkansas are suspended following viral video of beating
Authorities in Arkansas are sharing more details after bystander video captured three law enforcement officers beating a suspect on Sunday. Michael Hibblen, with Little Rock Station KUAR, has been following the case and joins us now. Hi, Michael. MICHAEL HIBBLEN, BYLINE: Hi, Ari. SHAPIRO: Tell us about today's developments. What's...
Marquette man injured in Sands dirt bike crash
SANDS TOWNSHIP, MI— One person was injured in a dirt bike accident in Sands Township Monday. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched around 8:30 p.m. to M-553 near Silver Creek Road. Deputies say a 60-year-old Marquette man was northbound on the shoulder of the road when his...
