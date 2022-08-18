ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

PHF launches AED grant program

HANCOCK, MI— Portage Health Foundation (PHF) is announcing a one-time automated external defibrillator (AED) grant program to address the foundation's long-term sustainability goal of building safer communities. In recent years, several requests have been made to acquire AEDs throughout the four-county (Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw and Ontonagon) service area. PHF...
HANCOCK, MI
Board of State Canvassers approves ballot language for term limits amendment

LANSING, MI (MPRN)— The Michigan Board of State Canvassers approved ballot wording Friday for a proposed constitutional amendment going before Michigan voters this fall. The proposal would require lawmakers to file annual financial disclosure reports. It would also limit them to serving a maximum of 12 years combined in...
MICHIGAN STATE
Remaining defendants convicted in conspiracy to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

GRAND RAPIDS, MI— A federal jury today convicted two men charged in connection with a conspiracy to kidnap the Governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer. Adam Fox, of Wyoming, Michigan, and Barry Croft Jr., of Bear, Delaware, were found guilty of conspiracy to kidnap the governor and conspiracy to use weapons of mass destruction against persons or property. Croft was additionally convicted of knowingly possessing an unregistered destructive device, specifically an improvised explosive wrapped in pennies for shrapnel.
MICHIGAN STATE
UP Health System – Marquette welcomes Chief Financial Officer, Henrietta Skeens, CPA

MARQUETTE, MI— UP Health System – Marquette is proud to announce that Henrietta Skeens, CPA has been named permanent Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Skeens has served as the hospital’s Interim CFO since May. A seasoned, hands-on finance executive, Henrietta Skeens, CPA, brings extensive experience in private practice,...
AG Nessel hears record expungement success stories in Marquette

MARQUETTE, MI— An Upper Peninsula program that helps people expunge their criminal records shared success stories with Attorney General Dana Nessel in Marquette Friday. The Michigan Works Clean Slate UP program covers attorney fees and other costs for those who want their records cleared of certain offenses. Officials hope that leads to better careers, housing, and education.
MARQUETTE, MI
Price of gas inches down

DEARBORN, MI— Gas prices in Michigan are down 4 cents from a week ago. AAA Michigan says drivers are now paying an average of $3.91 per gallon for regular unleaded. That’s 57 cents less than this time last month, but still 75 cents more than this time last year.
MICHIGAN STATE
Missing Houghton County man located in good health

HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI— A Houghton County man who went missing on Sunday has been found alive and well. Michigan State Police from the Calumet Post were notified that 68-year-old Ralph Aleo had walked away from his residence on Firetower Road near South Sidnaw Road. Troopers and a number of...
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI
Wendy's pulls lettuce from sandwiches amid E. coli outbreak

COLUMBUS, OH (AP)— The fast-food chain Wendy’s says it is pulling lettuce from sandwiches in its restaurants in Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania after people eating them there reported falling ill. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating the source of the E. coli outbreak that has...
MICHIGAN STATE
Marquette man injured in Sands dirt bike crash

SANDS TOWNSHIP, MI— One person was injured in a dirt bike accident in Sands Township Monday. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched around 8:30 p.m. to M-553 near Silver Creek Road. Deputies say a 60-year-old Marquette man was northbound on the shoulder of the road when his...
MARQUETTE, MI

