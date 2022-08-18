Read full article on original website
Hyundai may speed up construction of U.S. EV plant
SEOUL — A new U.S. law excluding electric vehicles assembled outside North America from tax credits could persuade South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co to bring forward the start-date for construction of an EV and battery plant in the United States to as early as this year, Yonhap news agency reported on Monday.
This little-discussed provision in the Inflation Reduction Act just established the world’s largest green lending program
U.S. President Joe Biden signs the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 on Aug. 16. The law contains key provisions to tackle climate change and high health care costs. If you have been waiting on the sidelines, punting your participation in the clean energy economy, and wanting proof that clean energy is America’s future or that the U.S. government would put serious money behind tackling climate change, the Inflation Reduction Act is here—and there are no more excuses for not jumping into action.
The EU banned Russian airlines, but Russian tourists are simply driving their luxury cars to Finland to kick off their European holidays
The European Union allows for borderless travel in the Schengen area as long as tourists hold valid visas issued by any member state.
China warns of 'severe' threat to harvest from worst heatwave on record
China's autumn harvest is under "severe threat" from high temperatures and drought, authorities have warned, urging action to protect crops in the face of the country's hottest summer on record. "The rapid development of drought superimposed with high temperatures and heat damage has caused a severe threat to autumn crop production," the statement said.
Central bankers head to U.S. mountains with a bad case of inflation reflux
LONDON/FRANKFURT, Aug 24 (Reuters) - This time last year, the world's biggest central banks were united in getting the inflation story wrong. Now, as top policymakers gather for the Kansas City Federal Reserve's annual monetary policy conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, the U.S. central bank looks like it might manage a "soft landing" for its own economy, but the outlook for Europe is far more worrying.
