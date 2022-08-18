ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Emirates to suspend Nigeria flights over blocked funds

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mOW9a_0hLyrVyL00

Emirates airline will suspend all flights to Nigeria from September 1 because the West African country has failed to repatriate millions of dollars of its funds, the Dubai-based airline announced on Thursday.

The airline — which has been battling to repatriate its millions of dollars in revenue from Nigeria — said it took the “difficult decision” in order to limit further losses, citing circumstances “beyond our control,” in a statement.

Emirates announced in July that it has $85 million “awaiting repatriation from Nigeria,” a figure it said was rising by more than $10 million every month.

“Emirates has tried every avenue to address our ongoing challenges in repatriating funds from Nigeria, and have made considerable efforts to initiate dialogue with the relevant authorities for their urgent intervention to help find a viable solution,” the airline said on Thursday. “Regrettably there has been no progress.”

Other international airlines operating in Nigeria also have revenues trapped in the country which the International Air Transport Association said in June amounted to $450 million.

“Emirates are not alone in this issue. All the foreign airlines are in similar predicaments,” said Sindy Foster, a Lagos-based aviation expert, who added that the issue of trapped revenues is “a recurring problem” building up since 2016 when several airlines pulled out of Nigeria over a similar issue.

Analysts also expressed worry that Emirates’ planned suspension of flights could scare away investors from Nigeria whose foreign investments dropped by 81% over the last two years, according to government statistics released earlier this year.

Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, is facing a crisis caused by a shortage of foreign exchange, despite being one of Africa’s largest exporters of crude oil. Oil production which is the country’s largest earner of foreign exchange has been far below the government’s projections this year.

In July, Emirates informed Nigerian authorities it would reduce its flight operations to the West African nation after trying unsuccessfully “to stem the losses by proposing to pay for fuel in Nigeria in nairas (which continues to weaken against the dollar)."

Passengers affected by the planned suspension of flights to Nigeria will be assisted in making alternative travel arrangements, Emirates said, promising to reevaluate the suspension “should there be any positive developments" regarding the trapped funds.

More foreign airlines could take similar measures if the government does not act on Emirates's announcement, said analyst Foster, a principal managing partner at Avaero Capital Partners.

“Most things are imported in Nigeria, requiring dollars to perform the transaction. This isn’t just an aviation problem. It sends negative signals across the Nigerian economy,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

This little-discussed provision in the Inflation Reduction Act just established the world’s largest green lending program

U.S. President Joe Biden signs the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 on Aug. 16. The law contains key provisions to tackle climate change and high health care costs. If you have been waiting on the sidelines, punting your participation in the clean energy economy, and wanting proof that clean energy is America’s future or that the U.S. government would put serious money behind tackling climate change, the Inflation Reduction Act is here—and there are no more excuses for not jumping into action.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

British man forced to spend dream Mexico holiday alone after girlfriend deported over visa mix-up

A British man was forced to spend his dream holiday to Mexico alone after his Brazilian girlfriend was deported over a visa mix-up.Scott Kinghorn, 32, and partner Thallise Marciano, 29, splashed out £2,500 on the trip of a lifetime.But their holiday plans were left in tatters when Mr Kinghorn became separated from Ms Marciano.She is a Brazilian national and was therefore required to apply for a separate visa to gain entry to Mexico.But Mr Kinghorn claims they were not told this by the booking agent – meaning he was left stranded in Mexico for a week while Ms Marciano was...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

EasyJet rejects compensation claim from woman who was wrongly denied boarding despite having valid passport

A week after easyJet assured The Independent it would comply with European air passengers’ rights rules after wrongly turning passengers away, the airline continued to refuse compensation when it was due.Tracey Robbens from Penzance in Cornwall was booked on a flight from London Gatwick to Ljubljana in January. She and her husband Tommy were planning a week of exploring Slovenia.But ground staff working for easyJet turned her away, claiming her passport was not valid – even though it complied with both the post-Brexit conditions for travel to the European Union.The travel document was under 10 years old on...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Commission: Seoul government responsible for facility abuse

South Korea’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission has found the country’s past military governments responsible for atrocities committed at Brothers Home, a state-funded vagrants’ facility where thousands were enslaved and abused from the 1960s to 1980s.The commission on Wednesday announced the initial results from its investigation into human rights violations at Brothers, including extreme cases of forced labor, violence and deaths.The commission said it has so far confirmed 657 deaths at Brothers, which was higher than the previously known tally of 513 between 1975 and 1986 documented in the facility’s records.Jung Geun-sik, the commission's chairperson, said its findings were based...
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lagos#Business Industry#Linus Business#West African
The Independent

British pilot, 17, seconds from Pacific Ocean disaster during world-record bid

A teenage pilot attempting to be the youngest to fly the globe solo has revealed the “hairy moment” he cheated death on an abandoned Pacific Ocean island.Mack Rutherford took off from Sofia, Bulgaria, on March 23 this year and flew to Italy and Greece, before navigating Asia, Africa, the US, and two oceans.The 17-year-old made his first return to England on Monday, touching down at London’s Biggin Hill airport having visited Scotland last weekend.The British-Belgian teenager is in the final stages of his journey back to Sofia, where his key sponsor is based, and he hopes to arrive on August...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Euro falls below parity with the dollar. What's the impact?

The euro has fallen below parity with the dollar, diving to its lowest level in 20 years and ending a one-to-one exchange rate with the U.S. currency. It's a psychological barrier in the markets. But psychology is important, and the euro's slide underlines the foreboding in the 19 European countries using the currency as they struggle with an energy crisis caused by Russia's war in Ukraine. Here's why the euro's slide is happening and what impact it could have: WHAT DOES EURO AND DOLLAR PARITY MEAN?It means the European and American currencies are worth the same amount. While constantly changing,...
MARKETS
The Independent

China broadens visa availability as pandemic concerns ease

China is easing its tight restrictions on visas after it largely suspended issuing them to foreign students and others more than two years ago at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The website of the Chinese Embassy in India said the updated procedures would take effect from Wednesday, without making a specific mention of vaccine requirements or proof of a negative test for the virus. China still requires those arriving from abroad be quarantined at a hotel or private home and proof of a negative test is required for entry to many public and commercial spaces. The easing of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
Place
Dubai
The Independent

UK and Ukraine kick off talks on digital trade deal to help war-torn country

The UK and Ukraine have kicked off talks on a “landmark” digital trade agreement, aimed at providing support for “Ukrainian jobs, livelihoods, and families” after Russia’s invasion.The digital trade agreement will be designed to support Ukrainian businesses by cutting red tape and helping them to trade with the UK more efficiently through technologies such as electronic transactions, e-signatures, and e-contracts.It will also aim to make it easier for UK companies to work with Ukrainian businesses and support their economic recovery.The talks began on Tuesday, as International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan met with first deputy prime minister and minister of economy...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Liz Truss says the UK would be Ukraine’s greatest ally under her leadership

Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss has promised Ukraine will “have no greater ally” than the UK if she is made prime minister.Writing in The Daily Telegraph on Ukraine’s independence day, Ms Truss pointed to her record as Foreign Secretary since Russia’s invasion.“We are already at the vanguard of international support in providing £2.3 billion in military aid, more than any other nation in Europe,” she said.“We rallied our G7 partners in targeting Russia with the toughest sanctions ever on a major economy.”She added that she would “go further as prime minister” by declassifying more intelligence to expose Russian misinformation while...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukrainians who fled to UK happier about future as they embark on dream courses

Six months since the start of the Russian invasion, some Ukrainians who have found refuge in the UK said they now feel like they have their “future in front of (them)” as they embark on dream courses.August 24 marks Ukraine Independence Day, but also six months since Russia invaded the country with no respite to the heavy fighting.One day, there was a big explosion not far from our house and the house was shaking. We could see the light from the explosion. I didn't know if our town would be occupied in a day or two, so we decided to...
JOBS
The Independent

Canada, Germany aim to start hydrogen shipments in 2025

The leaders of Germany and Canada said Tuesday a new hydrogen pact will kick-start a transatlantic hydrogen supply chain, with the first deliveries expected in just three years.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz signed the deal in the port town of Stephenville, Newfoundland. A Canadian company has plans to build a zero-emission plant that will use wind energy to produce hydrogen and ammonia for export.Hydrogen is seen as a component of Europe’s plan to reduce its reliance on Russian fossil fuels, particularly in light of the war in Ukraine and recent reductions in the supply of...
WORLD
The Independent

India fires 3 military officers for Pakistan missile misfire

India's air force said Tuesday that three military officers have been dismissed for accidentally firing an unarmed missile into rival Pakistan in March.A formal inquiry found that “deviation from the Standard Operating Procedures by three officers" led to the BrahMos cruise missile being fired into Pakistan, the air force said in a statement.The missile launched March 9 landed in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province and damaged a wall in a residential area. No deaths or injuries were reported.Pakistan’s military at the time said it tracked the missile from its launch and during its more than three-minute-long flight inside Islamabad's airspace....
The Independent

Rishi Sunak pledges to oppose nationalism as Zahawi showcases UK aid to Scots

Rishi Sunak has promised to do more to oppose Scottish nationalism, as his successor as Chancellor heads north of the border to showcase the Government’s cost-of-living support.The Tory leadership candidate promised Conservative members he would oppose the SNP with “an argument that speaks to people’s hearts” if elected as prime minister of the United Kingdom.The commitment comes as the Chancellor, Nadhim Zahawi, will visit to Edinburgh on Wednesday to emphasise the UK Government’s commitment to energy security.Both Mr Sunak and his opponent Liz Truss continue to face scrutiny about how they would tackle rising energy costs if elected prime minister.We...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Cost of living - latest: Sunak warns ‘millions face destitution’ at Birmingham hustings

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have gone head to head at the latest Tory leadership hustings this evening. Birmingham hosted the latest debate, as the contest continues to focus on the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.It comes as business secretary and key Truss ally Kwasi Kwarteng is “seriously considering” a plan for a crisis fund to keep energy bills under control, according to the head of Scottish Power.The company’s chief executive Keith Anderson said he had suggested that a state-backed deficit fund could provide loans to energy firms so they can freeze prices – with costs then repaid over the next...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

805K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy