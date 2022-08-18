After two days with highs in the low 80s a warm up is on the way to central Indiana. Wednesday will start cool, and sunny skies will warm temperatures into the mid-80s in the afternoon. The warm up continues Thursday with highs near 90°, along with higher humidity. A weak cold front approaches Thursday night and a few isolated showers will be possible. Widely scattered rain chances continue into Friday. The day won’t be a washout but a few showers could impact any Friday night plans, including high school football. Expect a dry Saturday with a chance for scattered thunderstorms Sunday.

INDIANA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO