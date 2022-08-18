Read full article on original website
Related
cbs4indy.com
Some Indiana schools still working to fill special education openings
FORTVILLE, Ind. – Even though the school year has already started in Indiana, some school districts are still working to fill special education jobs. “It’s continually gotten harder and harder to find quality teacher candidates,” said Jack Parker, superintendent of the Mount Vernon Community School Corporation. As...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana needs more school nurses, commission says
INDIANAPOLIS – A state-level committee says Indiana needs more school nurses. The recommendation comes from a report issued by the Governor’s Public Health Commission, which was created last year to help improve health outcomes in the Hoosier State. According to Joy Sunday, president of the Indiana Association of...
cbs4indy.com
Gov. Holcomb embarks on economic development trip to Asia
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is out of the country this week as he visits Asia for an economic development trip. According to Holcomb’s office, the Governor landed Sunday morning in Taipei for the beginning of the trip which will take him to Taiwan and the Republic of Korea. While there, Holcomb will visit with Taiwanese and South Korean government officials, business leaders and academics.
cbs4indy.com
Batesville man arrested, accused of getting into fight after touching women at Florida bar
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Batesville, Indiana man was arrested in Florida after police say he got in a fight after being asked to leave a bar where several customers said he was putting his hands on women. An arrest affidavit filled out by police in Lake County, Florida...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4indy.com
A quiet week of weather with a chance for rain by Friday
Indiana’s 15th tornado of the year touched down and did minor damage this weekend. A weak tornado was on the ground Saturday afternoon in Randolph County, north of Winchester. A tornado warning was issued from the weather service shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The warning expired at 3:45 p.m. and was not extended into neighboring Jay County or Ohio. The tornado was moving northeast at 20 mph.
cbs4indy.com
Temperatures, humidity and rain chances are rising this week
After two days with highs in the low 80s a warm up is on the way to central Indiana. Wednesday will start cool, and sunny skies will warm temperatures into the mid-80s in the afternoon. The warm up continues Thursday with highs near 90°, along with higher humidity. A weak cold front approaches Thursday night and a few isolated showers will be possible. Widely scattered rain chances continue into Friday. The day won’t be a washout but a few showers could impact any Friday night plans, including high school football. Expect a dry Saturday with a chance for scattered thunderstorms Sunday.
cbs4indy.com
Football Friday Night: Games we are watching for week 2 of high school football
INDIANAPOLIS — It is week two of high school football for central Indiana. We are following 13 games in central Indiana this week. We will post the final results for the games on our scoreboard below. Tune in at 10:35 on FOX59 Friday for highlights from this week’s games.
Comments / 0