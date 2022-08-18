ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Kharkiv suffers ‘one of most tragic nights’ since war began after fresh Russian strikes

By Andy Gregory
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vsEqb_0hLyr80700

Ukraine ’s second city of Kharkiv has suffered “one of the most tragic” nights of Vladimir Putin ’s war so far, regional authorities have said.

The northeastern city and surrounding area have been struck by multiple Russian attacks in the past 24 hours – leaving a double-figure death toll and scores of injuries.

Seven people were said to have been killed and 17 wounded in an attack in the city’s Saltivka district on Wednesday, which Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky branded a “devious and cynical strike on civilians with no justification”.

One resident who said their dormitory was hit with a missile on Wedesnday, Tamara Kramarenko, told Reuters: “We’ve got three windows – nothing else left. The stairs started collapsing, people started helping each other.”

This was follwed by a pre-dawn Russian strike on the city, which hit an apartment building. The shelling killed two people and wounded 18, including two children, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said.

“Last night was one of the most tragic of the entire war in the Kharkiv region,” he lamented, also alleging that a further two people were killed on Thursday in a rocket attack on the town of Krasnohrad.

While Moscow largely abandoned its attempts to seize Kharkiv in May, withdrawing its troops and refocusing them in the eastern Donbas region, the city is still subject to less concentrated Russian attacks from the sky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zu4wt_0hLyr80700

The fresh devastation came as Mr Zelensky hosts United Nations chief Antonio Guterres and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the western city of Lviv on Thursday afternoon.

While diplomatic efforts to help bring the war to an end were likely to be discussed, the passage of grain to the world’s hungry was also on the agenda – with both parties helping to broker last month’s agreement aimed at allowing some exports from Russian-blockaded Black Sea ports.

The three leaders were also set to discuss the volatile situation at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, which Moscow and Kyiv have accused each other of shelling.

The meeting comes a day after Nato called on Russia to allow UN inspectors into the power plant, warning of the risk “of a nuclear accident or incident”.

But on Thursday, Russia said it may shut the nuclear plant down if shelling continues there, and denied accusations it had deployed heavy weapons in and around the facility.

Announcing that Moscow was taking measures to ensure the plant’s safety, Russia’s defence ministry claimed Kyiv was planning a “provocation” there on Friday during Mr Guterres’ visit.

Furthermore, the head of Russia’s radioactive, chemical and biological defence forces, Igor Kirillov, claimed the plant’s back-up support systems have already been damaged as a result of shelling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rsCQ1_0hLyr80700

At a briefing on Thursday, he presented a slide showing that, in the event of an accident at the plant, radioactive material would cover Germany, Poland and Slovakia.

Meanwhile, in his nightly video address, Mr Zelensky appeared to reference the recent wave of explosions at Russian facilities in annexed Crimea , as he alluded to attacks behind enemy lines and said: “The invaders will die like dew in the sun.”

Nine Russian warplanes were reportedly destroyed at an air base in Crimea last week, while an ammunition depot on the peninsula blew up on Tuesday. Ukrainian officials have stopped short of publicly taking responsibility for the attacks.

The recent blasts – which Moscow has blamed on “sabotage” – appear to be turning the formerly secure territory into a fresh battleground, and threaten to further stretch Mr Putin’s forces as the Kremlin’s war grinds on.

In a move some 750 miles to the north of Crimea, Russian state media reported that Moscow had relocated three MiG-31E warplanes equipped with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles to Kaliningrad , where they would be on round-the-clock duty.

The Russian Baltic coast exclave became a flashpoint in the war several months ago, with Moscow pledging to retaliate after neighbouring Lithuania – a Nato member – sought to limit the movement of goods to the region, in line with EU sanctions.

Interfax’s report of the relocation of the warplanes – whose missiles can fly at 10 times the speed of sound and carry either nuclear or conventional warheads – came shortly after Finland said two such jets were suspected of violating its airspace near the city of Porvoo.

With many analysts having expressed surprise at the standard of Russia’s military performance and equipment on the ground during what has become a grinding war of attrition, the UK’s Ministry of Defence sought on Thursday to explain the heavy toll on Moscow’s battle tanks.

Pointing to “widespread” and “well-documented” incidents of turret ejection, the ministry said the tanks’ apparent vulnerability “is highly likely partially due to Russia’s failure to fit and properly employ” vehicle armour.

Poor use of Explosive Reactive Armour among Russian troops dates back to the First Chechen War in 1994, the ministry said in its “intelligence update”, adding that it was likely many tank crews lack the training to properly deploy the armour.

“The war has seen numerous failures by Russian commanders to enforce low-level battle discipline – such as the use of [Explosive Reactive Armour],” the ministry said.

“The cumulative effect of these failures is likely a significant factor behind the poor performance of Russia’s forces.”

In areas which Russia has managed to capture, such as Kherson, the occupiers are said to be attempting to force school leaders to teach children pro-Kremlin material.

In an interview with The Times , Ukraine’s education minister Serhiy Shkarlet alleged that Mr Putin’s soldiers were arresting and even torturing teachers who resist the changes, and burning Ukrainian books.

Additional reporting by agencies

Comments / 1

Related
nationalinterest.org

Navy Day: Putin’s New Russian Fleet Has a Message for NATO

This year’s lineup reflects the Russian Navy’s slow-but-deliberate shift away from the hulking cruisers and destroyers of the Soviet era in favor of a leaner and smaller rapid-response force. On Sunday, Russia held a large-scale parade in St. Petersburg to mark Navy Day. This year’s parade featured forty-seven...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
HuffPost

I'm A Ukrainian Refugee. Here's What No One Is Telling You About The War.

People ask me how I’m doing in exile. Well, let’s see ― my city is being bombed, my country’s future is under threat from a superpower, the father of my children is at war, and I’m a thousand miles from home in a country where I don’t speak the language, have no job, and can only watch my savings dwindle to zero while I try to provide for my two boys, my mother and our dog.
IMMIGRATION
24/7 Wall St.

Every Plane in Russia’s Air Force

Russian soldiers accidentally shot down one of their own warplanes on July 18, a brand new Sukhoi Su-34M. The upgraded Su-34 is roughly comparable to the U.S. Air Force’s F-15E and is considered Russia’s most advanced warplane, according to Forbes. The Dutch defense analysis site Oryx reports that at least 185 Russian aircraft, including 37 […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#United Nations#Kharkiv#Russian World#Ukraine War#Reuters
TheDailyBeast

Russia’s Panicked Confession: This Is What Scares Us Most

In a recent interview with Russian state media outlet TASS, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s North American Department, Aleksandr Darichev, said that in the event the U.S. designates Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, it would represent “a point of no return” in relations between the two countries. Speaking on behalf of the country that ruthlessly invaded its smaller neighbor and is continually being accused of human rights violations and serious war crimes, Darichev shamelessly claimed on Saturday that the West, led by the United States, “has trampled upon international law and absolute taboos in diplomatic practice.”Appearing on...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russia is mocked over video boasting of 'beautiful women, cheap energy, no cancel culture and an economy that can withstand sanctions' in bid to get people to move there

Russia has been mocked over a bizarre promotional video intended to encourage emigration to the pariah state entitled 'Time to Move to Russia'. With a gravelly voiceover that sounds comedic and a monotonous listing of national qualities that feels satirical, it has baffled viewers as to whether it is a parody or actually serious.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Finland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant 'has wired it with explosives and told the Ukrainians he will blow it up if they try to take it back', Kyiv's state atomic energy firm says

The Russian commander in charge of Europe's largest nuclear plant has wired it with explosives and threatened to blow it up if Ukraine tries to take it back, Kyiv claims. Major-general Valery Vasilyev, who commands Russia's nuclear, biological and chemical protection troops, has reportedly told Ukraine about the bombs and warned: 'This will be either Russian land or scorched earth.'
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

Soldiers fighting Russians have a new weapon. See what it can do

Ukrainian troops are loving their new Polish “Krabs” artillery system - a high-tech GPS-directed artillery system that is more accurate and safer than the old Soviet era kit. CNN’s Nic Robertson joins an artillery battery commander as he calls in fire on Russian positions.
MILITARY
TMZ.com

Steven Seagal Ripped by Org Helping Ukrainians, Says Hollywood Should Cut Ties

Steven Seagal's pro-Russia publicity stunt isn't sitting well with orgs dedicated to helping Ukraine ... not in the slightest. A rep for NOVA Ukraine, a nonprofit that spreads awareness of the war while providing aid to Ukrainians, tells TMZ ... the fact Seagal showed up at a Russian prison site -- where upwards of 50 innocent lives were taken at Putin's behest -- is despicable, especially since it served as nothing more than a photo-op.
CELEBRITIES
LADbible

Russia threatens to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant if Ukraine doesn't back off

Russian forces have reportedly threatened to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. The head of Russia’s radiation, chemical, and biological forces, Major-General Valeriy Vasilyev shared in a since-deleted statement that Russian arms have planted explosive mines inside the Zaporizhzhia facility in Ukraine and began attacking, according to Energoatom.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

805K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy