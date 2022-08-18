ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump says he’s ‘very happy’ with legal team as investigations escalate

By Andrew Feinberg
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UHD6a_0hLyr77O00

Former president Donald Trump on Thursday denied reports that he or his inner circle are concerned by his current legal team’s lack of experience dealing with the sort of complex federal litigation he could face if indicted for crimes related to his alleged unlawful retention of classified documents.

Over the 10 days since his Palm Beach, Florida home was searched by FBI agents, Mr Trump’s associates have raised concerns that the stable of lawyers who’ve been representing him in a variety of lawsuits since he left office is not up to the job. Multiple news outlets have reported on the unease with his current representation among some of his aides, including The Independent and The Washington Post.

Mr Trump took to his own Truth Social platform to refute the Post report at 1.33 am on Thursday, writing that it was “fake news”.

“I already have excellent and experienced lawyers — am very happy with them,” he wrote, adding that the investigation into the boxes of documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago was “highly political prosecutorial misconduct”.

Although two of his current attorneys — Jim Trusty and Evan Corcoran — are well-regarded defence practitioners who cut their teeth prosecuting federal criminal cases, the highest-profile members of his legal team are far less experienced.

The most visible of his new lawyers are Christina Bobb, a former US Marine Judge Advocate who previously worked for the right-wing One America News channel as an anchor and correspondent, and Alina Habba, who runs her own small law firm located near Mr Trump’s New Jersey golf club. Ms Habba has been the ex-president’s lead counsel on a series of lawsuits against media outlets, Hillary Clinton, and the Democratic National Committee, while it was Ms Bobb who signed for a receipt documenting what the FBI seized from his home last week.

Neither Ms Bobb or Ms Habba has any experience handling federal criminal cases, while another of his attorneys, Florida-based lawyer Lindsey Halligan, has never appeared in federal court on any matter.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Independent

Trump’s surgeon general calls flurry of vicious attacks following Fauci retirement ‘scary’

Former US Surgeon General Jerome Adams denounced a wave of attacks from conservatives after Dr Anthony Fauci announced that he would step down as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID).Mr Adams wrote on Twitter that it was “scary” to see such public vitriol from conservatives who are convinced that any public health guideline or rule was an illegal assault on Americans’ freedoms. The US’s Covid response was widely hampered by noncompliance with public health guidelines that were weak to begin with, leading the US to suffer more recorded deaths than any country on Earth.“Scary...
POTUS
The Independent

Jared Kushner reveals Trump told Ivanka about his surprise marriage proposal via intercom

Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has revealed in his upcoming book that the former president told his daughter Ivanka about his surprise plan to propose.In his book Breaking History: A White House Memoir, Mr Kushner, 41, wrote about his time as the White House advisor and also refered to his relationship with the former president’s daughter, who is now his wife.Mr Kushner said he had informed Mr Trump of his plans to surprise Ivanka with a proposal, but the former president had intimated his daughter.He said that he visited Trump Tower to ask for Ivanka’s hand in marriage and...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jared Kushner addresses FBI raid on Trump home for first time amid speculation he may be mole

Jared Kushner has claimed that the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was another example of Donald Trump’s “enemies” persecuting him.“President Trump is a fighter, he’s always been a fighter,” Mr Kushner told Fox News host Mark Levin on Saturday in his first public comments about the 8 August search of Mr Trump’s Florida home.“In the way that he drives his enemies so crazy, they always over pursue him and make mistakes in trying to get him. That’s basically what happened here.”Speculation has been mounting about which member of Mr Trump’s inner circle was helping the FBI, after reports emerged that...
POTUS
The Independent

Political analyst fired from news network for calling Trump ‘orange face’

A political analyst and commentator has been fired by a news network for referring to Donald Trump as “orange face” on air.Bill Crane, who has worked with ABC affiliate WSB-TV, was let go for his remarks made during the channel’s 6pm ET Action News broadcast as they did not reflect “unbiased reporting and analysis”, the Atlanta-based network said in a statement on Monday.WSB-TV vice president and general manager Ray Carter said in the statement on Monday that Mr Crane had “uttered remarks not aligned with our commitment for fair and unbiased reporting and analysis”.“As a result, we’re ending...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hillary Clinton
The Independent

Former White House press secretary says Trump treated classified docs like ‘his own shiny toy’

Donald Trump’s former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham has said that her former boss treated classified information as his own personal object to show off to people. Ms Grisham spoke to the Associated Press as Mr Trump faces increased scrutiny for keeping documents related to his presidency at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida. That tendency was what triggered the FBI to execute a search warrant at his home earlier this month. The FBI said it collected 11 boxes of classified records, including some marked “sensitive compartmented information”.Ms Grisham, who served as both Mr Trump’s press secretary...
POTUS
The Independent

New poll shows Mar-a-Lago search bolstered Trump in 2024 Republican primary

A new NBC News poll showed that the FBI’s execution of a search warrant at former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, improved his standing in a potential 2024 Republican presidential primary. The survey asked Republicans respondents if they considered themselves more of a supporter of the former president or the Republican Party, to which 41 per cent said they identified more as supporters of the former president, compared to 50 per cent who identify more as supporters of the GOP. By comparison, 34 per cent of Republican respondents said they identified more as supporters of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Ferris Bueller actor revives famous catch-phrase to beg Trump-supporting Devin Nunes to return to Congress

Outspoken Republican activist Ben Stein has revived his famous catch-phrase from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off to plead with former GOP congressman Devin Nunes to run for office again.Mr Stein, 77, posted a clip to Truth Social on Sunday mimicking the “Bueller, Bueller, Bueller” line delivered by his monotoned economics teacher in the 1986 comedy.“Nunes, Nunes, Nunes, we have to have Nunes here because there has to be at least one person here who tells the truth,” he said.“Please come back. We need at least one person that tells the truth.”Mr Stein, a Republican commentator and lawyer, is a former...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Marines#News Channel#Attorneys#Prosecutorial Misconduct#Truth Social#America News
The Independent

Former Fox News political editor blasts network

The former political editor of Fox News, Chris Stirewalt, had spent 11 years at the company when he was “canned” in January 2021 after having overseen the network’s decision desk when it became the first to call Arizona for Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Fox claimed that he was removed because of restructuring alongside other journalists from the news division that had been at the network for a long time. But Mr Stirewalt outlines what he believes was the real cause of his removal in his new book Broken News: Why the Media Rage Machine Divides America and...
ARIZONA STATE
Salon

Treasury Dept. clears up rumor regarding armed IRS Agents

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. An official from the U.S. Treasury Department confirmed Friday that, contrary to the unrelenting barrage of lies repeated by GOP operatives for over a week, the Internal Revenue Service is not going to hire 87,000 new agents to harass working people at their homes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
City Journal

Trump Derangement Won’t End with Trump

Several days before the 2016 presidential election, the comedian-cum political commentator Bill Maher made an extraordinary admission to his audience. In the past, he said, he’d heaped derision on Republican candidates and officeholders like George W. Bush, John McCain, and Mitt Romney, portraying them as extremists. “We attacked your boy Bush as if he was the end of the world,” he told former presidential speechwriter David Frum, “and he wasn’t.” Maher spoke of giving President Obama $1 million to defeat Romney because he feared him so much. But “Mitt Romney wouldn’t have changed my life that much,” he admitted in 2016. For years, Maher said, liberals like himself had been “crying wolf” about Republicans, including “honorable men” like Bush and McCain. But the 2016 election, and Donald Trump, were different. “Once fascists get power, they don’t give it up,” Maher said, as he pleaded for votes against Trump.
POTUS
The Independent

Donald Trump and GOP continue to deny Gretchen Whitmer kidnap plot – even after two more found guilty

Donald Trump and other top Republicans continue to question the seriousness of the foiled right-wing plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in October 2020, even as two more people were found guilty for their roles in the scheme.On Tuesday, a federal court found Adam Fox and Barry Croft, Jr., guilty of plotting to kidnap the Democratic governor and blow up a bridge, part of what prosecutors said was an attempt to kick off a second US civil war.On Truth Social, the social network founded by the former president, Mr Trump continued his long-running feud with Ms Whitmer, sharing...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Washington Examiner

Lock-em-up Libs on the beach: Grim Reaper lawyer wants to imprison opponents

Along with Michael Avennati, Andrew Cuomo, and Rebekah Jones, the Trump-era media fraudster All-Star team includes Daniel Uhlfelder. You may not recognize the Florida man's name — you probably know him better as “Idiot Grim Reaper Attorney.”. Tomorrow is primary day, and Uhlfelder could become the Democrats’ nominee...
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Amid Trump-linked probes, GOP is evolving into the 'Stop Snitchin'' Party

If you can’t tell by now, I take pleasure in highlighting the Republican Party’s anti-law-enforcement rhetoric in light of the court-approved FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. There’s just something about calling out the hypocrisy of people who’ve spent decades preaching to folks —...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump lawyer never claimed ex-president declassified documents in correspondence with Biden administration

Attorneys for former president Donald Trump never claimed he declassified any documents that were retrieved from his Florida home in January in communications with the Biden administration, and unsuccessfully tried to use claims of executive privilege to prevent the National Archives and Records Administration (Nara) from allowing FBI agents access to the records.A 10 May letter from the National Archives to one of Mr Trump’s lawyers, M Evan Corcoran, reveals that Mr Trump’s legal team sent a 12 April letter asking the Biden administration for permission to inspect the records contained in 15 boxes which Nara officials picked up...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Americans Are Dangerously Divided (And Not Just Over Trump)

Is America coming apart at the seams? A new Generation Lab poll of rising college sophomores conducted for NBC News confirms that young Americans are segregating themselves along partisan lines. And as Axios notes, 46 percent of respondents “said they would probably/definitely not room with someone who supported the opposing...
POTUS
The Independent

The Independent

805K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy