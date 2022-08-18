Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said Dr. Anthony Fauci has been "lying to us" about the origins of coronavirus Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." SEN. RAND PAUL: We learned that Dr. Fauci has been lying to us. The three scientists agreed that this was dangerous research. Two of the three absolutely said it was gain-of-function. The third said it was dangerous research and should have gone before a committee. When Dr. Fauci said, "Oh, we’ve reviewed this and the experts have looked at this, and said it’s not gain-of-function," even that wasn’t true. There was a committee that was formed after 2017 to look at this dangerous research. They didn't look at this research at all because they never reviewed it. So no one reviewed this to say it wasn't gain-of-function research. They didn't review it, period.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 20 DAYS AGO