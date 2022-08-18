Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg County: How public works improves roads
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Not only are we pointing out Upstate county roads that need attention, but we’re also asking the roads and bridges departments how they budget and rank these roads for improvements. We learned the state’s Department of Transportation and Pickens County’s process. We move...
FOX Carolina
Several Upstate, WNC cities in running for Top Adventure Town of 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Blue Ridge Outdoors is looking for the top adventure town of 2022, and several Upstate and Western North Carolina cities are in the running. Blue Ridge Outdoors has narrowed the field down to 100 contenders spanning from tiny towns to large cities with numerous trails, public greenspaces, water recreation, and an abundance of parks.
FOX Carolina
New technology coming to select courtrooms in SC
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - New technology is coming to select courtrooms across the state of South Carolina and Greenville County is one of them. The new technology is set to create more reliable access for hearings in the courtroom and remotely. Greenville County is one of five counties that...
FOX Carolina
Death of Tammy Zywicki remains unsolved
Coroner gives update after man set house on fire during eviction. The Anderson County coroner said a man who was being evicted set a home on fire while SWAT was called to the scene. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The Anderson County Coroner's Office is on scene after a man...
FOX Carolina
Deputies serving warrant at home in Piedmont, dispatch says
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a home in Piedmont, according to dispatch. Dispatch said officials were called to Mansion Circle to serve a warrant Tuesday morning. Neighbors tells us there are more than a dozen officers responding to the home. We...
FOX Carolina
Warrant served at home in Piedmont
FOX Carolina
Millions in funding given to Abbeville Co. schools to improve infrastructure
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced that the state is allocating $38 million in state funding to Abbeville County School District to help them improve the infrastructure of multiple schools. Officials said the funding is part of the $140 million that falls under...
Another earthquake rocks South Carolina
An earthquake was reported early Thursday morning in Anderson County.
FOX Carolina
Roper Mountain Science Center home to historic telescope
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Did you know one of the largest telescopes of its kind in the nation is right here in Greenville?. Nestled at the highest point of the Roper Mountain Science Center, when the roof on the observation opens up and the telescope is pointed at the right place there are some good sights to see.
FOX Carolina
Rutherford Co. deputies involved in three chases over weekend
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were involved in multiple pursuits with suspects over the weekend. Deputies said the first chase began on August 20, when deputies tried to stop a motorcyclist for traffic offenses near US 221. The motorcyclist led deputies on a pursuit into South Carolina, where he was taken into custody by deputies from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
FOX Carolina
Pedestrian hit by logging truck in Oconee County, SCHP says
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash that involved a pedestrian who was hit by a logging truck in Oconee County. The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. on Cassidy Bridge Road near Amber Breann Drive in Mountain Rest, according...
FOX Carolina
Who killed Tammy Zywicki? SC grad’s death remains unsolved 30 years later
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday marks the 30th anniversary of the kidnapping and murder of a college student who grew up in Greenville. To this day, the case remains unsolved. Tammy Zywicki, who graduated from Eastside High School, vanished on Aug. 23, 1992 while driving back to Grinnell College...
FOX Carolina
Death of Rockstar Cheer founder under investigation in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The owner and founder of Rockstar Cheer died in Greenville County on Monday according to officials. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death of 49-year-old Scott Foster, who opened Rockstar Cheer in 2007. The gym now has locations in multiple states. Office manager...
FOX Carolina
Pickens County School officials address Critical Race Theory controversy
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Critical race theory sparks controversy in Pickens County. Monday, parents on both sides of the issue had a lot to say. This comes after a Daniel High School parent said the book “Stamped: Racism, Anti-Racism, and You” was assigned reading for her son’s 10th grade English class.
FOX Carolina
Greenville named one of the best places in the world to visit this fall
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fall is right around the corner, and CNN recently spotlighted Greenville as one of the best places to visit this fall. In CNN’s recent list, “A dozen of the best places to go worldwide,” Greenville is described as “a great hub from which to see southern leaves take a bow.” In particular, it is noted that Greenville is within driving distance of destinations such as Paris Mountain, Table Rock, Caesars Head and Congaree National Park.
FOX Carolina
New technology coming to Greenville County courtrooms
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Supreme Court announced on Monday that they have begun testing new technology in courtrooms in Greenville County. Officials said the Technology Enhanced Courtroom (TEC) Project - which includes outfitting courtrooms with reliable internet, video conferencing, screen sharing, live streaming and digital evidence presentation - is coming to circuit and family court proceedings.
FOX Carolina
“Woven” West Greenville project moves forward in tight city council vote
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It was a packed house Monday night for Greenville City Council, almost standing room only. The main focus- a new mixed-use development in West Greenville. It’s called Woven. More than 25 people spoke to the council to give their opinion ahead of the vote. It...
FOX Carolina
Controversial development debated at city council meeting
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said two suspects are in custody and two more are wanted after a deadly drive-by shooting. First Alert meteorologist Chrissy Kohler breaks down a new earthquake advisory for part of South Carolina. 95-year-old crossing guard comes out of retirement. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. A...
FOX Carolina
VIDEO: More than 40 dogs seized from Upstate home
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating as dozens of dogs were seized from a home on Tuesday. Deputies and Anderson County PAWS were at a home on Highway 221 North in Enoree where dogs were being taken away in crates. A spokesperson...
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating gunshots fired at house in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after gunshots were fired at a house along Stribling Circle on Tuesday night. Deputies said they responded to the scene shortly after gunshots were reported. A witness at the scene told deputies they saw...
