Pike County District Attorney Raymond J. Tonkin announced the following criminal sentences were issued by Pike County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Gregory Chelak:. Shawn Joseph Donovan, age 63, of China, ME, was sentenced to 3 months to 1 year in the Pike County Jail and fined $300.00 for the crime of Possession of a Controlled Substance. The state police checked on Donovan who was sitting in his truck which was running, with the windows open and his head down in the driver’s seat at a business parking lot along SR 739 in Blooming Grove Township on December 28, 2021. The trooper immediately detected the smell of Marihuana upon approaching Donovan’s vehicle. Donovan admitted to being in possession of Marihuana and consented to the search of his vehicle. The search revealed Marihuana and Methamphetamine.

PIKE COUNTY, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO