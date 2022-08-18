Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Meet this 8-year-old pup, Khaleesi, available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For our Pet of the Week segment on Tuesday, Aug. 23 we're talking to Maren McFarland with the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS). McFarland introduced us to Khaleesi, an 8-year-old pup available for adoption now. Plus she tells us all about the WHS' Kids Night Out events.
kenosha.com
Capturing Kenosha: King salmon invade the harbor
Recently retired after 25 years with the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department, Corrao enjoys fishing, gardening, foraging for wild foods, golfing and photography. His favorite subjects are sunrises and sunsets. Corrao's future retirement plans include traveling the United States in a recreational vehicle with his wife and documenting their journey through a travel blog and YouTube channel.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa shop filed with unique furniture, décor
If you’re downsizing, up-sizing or just need a change of scenery, there’s a place that perfect all three occasions. Brian Kramp is in Wauwatosa at Optimist’s Bazaar getting a tour of their fine fabulous furniture consignment shop.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bristol exotic pet surrender, 37 animals turned in
BRISTOL, Wis. - Thirty-seven animals were turned in during an "Exotic Pet Surrender Event" in Bristol Saturday, Aug. 20. The event was held at the Pringle Nature Center on 160th Avenue in Bristol. Area organizations were on hand accepting fish, invertebrates, reptiles, pet birds, small mammals and plants -- no questions asked.
CBS 58
Residents still out of a place to stay as apartment fire details become more clear
BROWN DEER, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Forty units are uninhabitable, and at least 110 people are out of their homes after an apartment fire in Brown Deer Saturday afternoon, on Aug. 20. North Shore Fire Rescue officials said the fire was likely caused by lightning, although they can't say for...
Death investigation temporarily closes SB I-43/94 at Holt in Milwaukee
An investigation into a death Tuesday morning shut down southbound I-43/94 from Holt to Howard, officials say.
fox32chicago.com
PAWS Chicago holding dog adoption event at suburban mall this weekend
CHICAGO - PAWS Chicago is asking the community to help with overcrowding by adopting a dog. The animal shelter is partnering with Westfield Old Orchard for an adoption event this weekend. Dogs will be on hand to play with shoppers, and hopefully find a "fur-ever" family. The majority of pets...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
David and Wiesia Bullamore of Kenosha mark 50th wedding anniversary |
David and Wiesia Bullamore of Kenosha marked their 50th wedding anniversary in May with a family dinner at the Hob Nob. They plan a family trip to Universal Studios in Florida. David Bullamore met Wiesia Siecinski through mutual friends and later reconnected after David returned from serving in the Army...
Nearly 40 exotic animals surrendered at Wisconsin event
WBBM Newsradio’s Nancy Harty reports it was part of an effort to prevent another Chance the Snapper situation. That’s the alligator that showed up in the Humboldt Park lagoon three years ago.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Northridge Mall owner in violation still, city says
MILWAUKEE - The city of Milwaukee says the owner of Northridge Mall continues to be in violation of the agreement to secure and maintain the shuttered and crumbling property, according to newly filed court documents. "It is obvious from these reports and photos that US Black Spruce is non-compliant for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
SUV pulled from Racine's Root River, alcohol believed involved
RACINE, Wis. - Rescue crews pulled an SUV from the Root River in Racine near 6th Street and Memorial Drive Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21. According to Racine police, the driver, a man, 43, was headed south on the Root River Pathway, which is a bike path that goes along the Root River, when he drove into the river.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha County Fair Narcan training, giveaway
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - You probably go to the fair for the rides, music and food, but in Kenosha County, you can come back with something life-saving. You might not expect to talk about drug overdoses at a fair booth, but with Wisconsin fentanyl deaths up 97%, it’s important to talk about that everywhere.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis missing man found safe
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A missing West Allis man was found safe Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21. West Allis police asked for help finding Nghi Nguyen, 33, missing since Saturday, Aug. 20. There were concerns because police said Nguyen suffers from bipolar disorder and is unable to care for himself due...
Lanes reopen on I-43 northbound after semi rollover in Ozaukee County
All lanes of I-43 northbound are closed at Pioneer Road in Ozaukee County due to a semi rollover. The Sheriff's Department expects the closure to last at least a couple of hours.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Owners of Paradise Memorial Funeral & Cremation Services Open Funeral Care Supply Company
MILWAUKEE – Dr. Camelia L. Clarke and her husband Marcel A. Clarke, MBA, opened the Wisconsin Casket and Funeral Care Supply Company, which will source a substantial casket product line and sell a wide array of funeral care supplies, Paradise Memorial Funeral & Cremation Services announced on August 11th . It is the first such Black-owned company in Wisconsin.
Kenosha police plead for community's help after shooting injures 3 people
Two people who were shot following an argument at a Kenosha bar are expected to survive but remain hospitalized, according to Kenosha police.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin health officials warn of increased overdose risk
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Health departments across Wisconsin are warning residents about an increased risk of overdose from opioid use. Data from the Milwaukee County medical examiner shows from 2018 to 2021, fatal overdoses increased by 68%, from 364 to 613. The West Allis Fire Department sends the first...
17-year-old girl dies in UTV crash in Muskego
A 17-year-old female died after she hit her head while driving a utility terrain vehicle in Muskego Sunday evening.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls ULTA theft, 2 wanted
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for two people who stole from ULTA Beauty on Falls Parkway. The theft happened on Friday, Aug. 19 around 1:15 p.m. According to police, the man and woman took $2,895 worth of merchandise from the store. The woman concealed it in a bag, and the two left the store without attempting to pay.
WISN
It's been two years since Kenosha police officer shot Jacob Blake seven times, sparking unrest
KENOSHA, Wis. — It's been two years since a Kenosha police officer shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back. On Aug. 23, 2020, police responded to a domestic disturbance and Officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake, paralyzing him. The shooting sparked days of unrest, chaos and the Kyle Rittenhouse...
