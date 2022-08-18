ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kenosha.com

Capturing Kenosha: King salmon invade the harbor

Recently retired after 25 years with the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department, Corrao enjoys fishing, gardening, foraging for wild foods, golfing and photography. His favorite subjects are sunrises and sunsets. Corrao's future retirement plans include traveling the United States in a recreational vehicle with his wife and documenting their journey through a travel blog and YouTube channel.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa shop filed with unique furniture, décor

If you’re downsizing, up-sizing or just need a change of scenery, there’s a place that perfect all three occasions. Brian Kramp is in Wauwatosa at Optimist’s Bazaar getting a tour of their fine fabulous furniture consignment shop.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bristol exotic pet surrender, 37 animals turned in

BRISTOL, Wis. - Thirty-seven animals were turned in during an "Exotic Pet Surrender Event" in Bristol Saturday, Aug. 20. The event was held at the Pringle Nature Center on 160th Avenue in Bristol. Area organizations were on hand accepting fish, invertebrates, reptiles, pet birds, small mammals and plants -- no questions asked.
BRISTOL, WI
fox32chicago.com

PAWS Chicago holding dog adoption event at suburban mall this weekend

CHICAGO - PAWS Chicago is asking the community to help with overcrowding by adopting a dog. The animal shelter is partnering with Westfield Old Orchard for an adoption event this weekend. Dogs will be on hand to play with shoppers, and hopefully find a "fur-ever" family. The majority of pets...
CHICAGO, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

David and Wiesia Bullamore of Kenosha mark 50th wedding anniversary |

David and Wiesia Bullamore of Kenosha marked their 50th wedding anniversary in May with a family dinner at the Hob Nob. They plan a family trip to Universal Studios in Florida. David Bullamore met Wiesia Siecinski through mutual friends and later reconnected after David returned from serving in the Army...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Northridge Mall owner in violation still, city says

MILWAUKEE - The city of Milwaukee says the owner of Northridge Mall continues to be in violation of the agreement to secure and maintain the shuttered and crumbling property, according to newly filed court documents. "It is obvious from these reports and photos that US Black Spruce is non-compliant for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

SUV pulled from Racine's Root River, alcohol believed involved

RACINE, Wis. - Rescue crews pulled an SUV from the Root River in Racine near 6th Street and Memorial Drive Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21. According to Racine police, the driver, a man, 43, was headed south on the Root River Pathway, which is a bike path that goes along the Root River, when he drove into the river.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha County Fair Narcan training, giveaway

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - You probably go to the fair for the rides, music and food, but in Kenosha County, you can come back with something life-saving. You might not expect to talk about drug overdoses at a fair booth, but with Wisconsin fentanyl deaths up 97%, it’s important to talk about that everywhere.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis missing man found safe

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A missing West Allis man was found safe Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21. West Allis police asked for help finding Nghi Nguyen, 33, missing since Saturday, Aug. 20. There were concerns because police said Nguyen suffers from bipolar disorder and is unable to care for himself due...
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Owners of Paradise Memorial Funeral & Cremation Services Open Funeral Care Supply Company

MILWAUKEE – Dr. Camelia L. Clarke and her husband Marcel A. Clarke, MBA, opened the Wisconsin Casket and Funeral Care Supply Company, which will source a substantial casket product line and sell a wide array of funeral care supplies, Paradise Memorial Funeral & Cremation Services announced on August 11th . It is the first such Black-owned company in Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin health officials warn of increased overdose risk

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Health departments across Wisconsin are warning residents about an increased risk of overdose from opioid use. Data from the Milwaukee County medical examiner shows from 2018 to 2021, fatal overdoses increased by 68%, from 364 to 613. The West Allis Fire Department sends the first...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls ULTA theft, 2 wanted

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for two people who stole from ULTA Beauty on Falls Parkway. The theft happened on Friday, Aug. 19 around 1:15 p.m. According to police, the man and woman took $2,895 worth of merchandise from the store. The woman concealed it in a bag, and the two left the store without attempting to pay.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI

