ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Morgan Reviews ‘Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure’ After First Time Watching

By Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JaHrV_0hLyomLp00

Morgan is the youngest on The Bobby Bones Show , so sometimes Bobby Bones , Amy , Eddie , and Lunchbox make references and she doesn't know them due to difference in age. Some of those references come from popular movies and TV shows before Morgan was born or when she was young.

So Bones has been tasking Morgan with watching, for the first time, the popular things from "back in the day" to see if they are still loved and relatable in the same ways today. Here are all of the things she's watched and reviewed since this started:

Her latest assignment was to watch Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure . At first she was worried the movie was a lot like Beavis and Butt-Head, but in real life. However, she said the movie picked up towards the middle when they were grabbing big figures from history to bring them to the present. By the end, she admitted it was a solid movie that she enjoyed learning from and watching. She gave it 3.5/5 Phone Booths.

Her next assignment is to watch Stand By Me .

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Italy’s I Wonder Pictures Boards Finnish ‘Super Pitch-Black’ Comedy ‘The Player’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Italy’s I Wonder Pictures has boarded Finnish comedy “The Player” as a co-producer ahead of its bow at Haugesund’s industry sidebar New Nordic Films.  The company will also handle local distribution. The project is directed by Teemu Nikki and produced by It’s Alive Films’ Jani Pösö.  “I consider Teemu Nikki as one of the best European directors. He is brilliant, prolific and always surprising,” Andrea Romeo, I Wonder Pictures’ general manager and head of acquisitions, told Variety.  “I think that his cinema will be increasingly appreciated in the world, as well as in Italy. His movies always talk about important issues, keeping a perfect balance between black comedy...
MOVIES
The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
692K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

 https://bobbybones.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy