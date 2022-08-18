Morgan Reviews ‘Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure’ After First Time Watching

Morgan is the youngest on The Bobby Bones Show , so sometimes Bobby Bones , Amy , Eddie , and Lunchbox make references and she doesn't know them due to difference in age. Some of those references come from popular movies and TV shows before Morgan was born or when she was young.

So Bones has been tasking Morgan with watching, for the first time, the popular things from "back in the day" to see if they are still loved and relatable in the same ways today. Here are all of the things she's watched and reviewed since this started:

Her latest assignment was to watch Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure . At first she was worried the movie was a lot like Beavis and Butt-Head, but in real life. However, she said the movie picked up towards the middle when they were grabbing big figures from history to bring them to the present. By the end, she admitted it was a solid movie that she enjoyed learning from and watching. She gave it 3.5/5 Phone Booths.

Her next assignment is to watch Stand By Me .