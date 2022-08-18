ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curry County, NM

everythinglubbock.com

2-vehicle crash in Curry County Saturday kills 1, injures 3

CURRY COUNY, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — On August [20], 2022 at 6:30 PM, Curry County Sheriff’s deputies were notified of a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Curry Roads 14 and K. The investigation has determined that a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Alejandro Alba-Martinez (29,...
CURRY COUNTY, NM
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Man wanted for murder of Clovis 16-year-old arrested in North Carolina

CLOVIS, N.M. — The Clovis Police Department said that 42-year-old Jimmy Whitlock was arrested around 5:00 a.m. Tuesday in Raleigh, North Carolina. Whitlock was wanted for the August 14 murder of 16-year-old Jessie Villanes. Police were still searching for a second suspect, 29-year-old Deionte Fannin. Clovis police asked anyone with information to call CPD at […]
CLOVIS, NM
Curry County, NM
Curry County, NM
everythinglubbock.com

Clovis man convicted of trafficking methamphetamine

CLOVIS, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Brian Scott Stover, announced that on August 22, 2022, Thomas Ferguson, age 37, of Clovis, was convicted of trafficking methamphetamine, a second-degree felony. In May 2021, Adult Probation and Parole Officers located Mr. Ferguson during a search of a home....
CLOVIS, NM
KFDA

Several injured after possible shooting at Curry County Fair

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Late last night, Curry County officials responded to a call about shots being fired at the Curry County Fair. According to the report, on Tuesday Aug. 18, at around 8:50 p.m., officers were called near the south-end of the midway at the Curry County Fair on reports of someone shooting.
CURRY COUNTY, NM
everythinglubbock.com

Cannon AFB: Airman killed in Portales motorcycle crash Sunday

The following is a press release from the 27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs at Cannon Air Force Base:. CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — Airman 1st Class Brendan Carr of the 27th Special Operations Maintenance Squadron was killed in a motorcycle accident in Portales, New Mexico on August 21, 2022.
PORTALES, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 dead after being hit by trailer near Portales

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the New Mexico State Police released information regarding a Thursday afternoon incident outside of Portales that left one woman dead. According to a news release from New Mexico State Police, officials responded to the 1400 block of Roosevelt Road 5, just outside Portales, around 12 p.m. Thursday after […]
PORTALES, NM
KFDA

Organizations in Eastern New Mexico awarded grant money for art programs

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - The New Mexico Arts awarded some organizations in Eastern New Mexico grant money for art programming and services. Clovis Community College received a $7,133 grant for the Clovis Community College Cultural Arts Series, which brings performing arts to its community. “We are excited to have...
CLOVIS, NM
KOAT 7

River levels reach historic levels due to heavy rains and flooding

Several rivers and streams in New Mexico reached or neared historic flood levels not seen since the 1960s. According to the National Weather Service, a flood warning was issued for the Pecos River from Fort Sumner through Roswell on Saturday. Those are in effect until Sunday. The National Weather Service...
FORT SUMNER, NM

