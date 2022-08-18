Read full article on original website
1 arrested, 1 wanted in relation to August apartment homicide in Clovis
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Police Department announced Tuesday that a man has been arrested in relation to the recent homicide investigation in the 1100 block of Sycamore. According to a post made on the department’s Facebook page, U.S. Marshals located Jimmy Whitlock in Raleigh, N.C., around 5 a.m. Tuesday. This comes […]
2-vehicle crash in Curry County Saturday kills 1, injures 3
CURRY COUNY, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — On August [20], 2022 at 6:30 PM, Curry County Sheriff’s deputies were notified of a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Curry Roads 14 and K. The investigation has determined that a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Alejandro Alba-Martinez (29,...
New Mexico judge sentences Clovis man to 10 years in prison for meth trafficking
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - A New Mexico judge sentenced a Clovis man to 10 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine stemming from last year. The Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office said today that 37-year-old Thomas Ferguson was convicted of trafficking meth, a second-degree felony. In May 2021, adult...
Man wanted for murder of Clovis 16-year-old arrested in North Carolina
CLOVIS, N.M. — The Clovis Police Department said that 42-year-old Jimmy Whitlock was arrested around 5:00 a.m. Tuesday in Raleigh, North Carolina. Whitlock was wanted for the August 14 murder of 16-year-old Jessie Villanes. Police were still searching for a second suspect, 29-year-old Deionte Fannin. Clovis police asked anyone with information to call CPD at […]
Clovis man convicted of trafficking methamphetamine
CLOVIS, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — Ninth Judicial District Attorney, Brian Scott Stover, announced that on August 22, 2022, Thomas Ferguson, age 37, of Clovis, was convicted of trafficking methamphetamine, a second-degree felony. In May 2021, Adult Probation and Parole Officers located Mr. Ferguson during a search of a home....
Clovis PD respond to fight, shots fired at Curry Co. fairgrounds
CLOVIS, NM— On Wednesday, law enforcement responded to a fight and possible shots fired call at the Curry County fairgrounds around 8:50 p.m., according to a press release from the Clovis Police Department. After investigating, police determined there had been no shots fired, but confirmed the occurrence of a fight amongst a group of juveniles, […]
Several injured after possible shooting at Curry County Fair
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Late last night, Curry County officials responded to a call about shots being fired at the Curry County Fair. According to the report, on Tuesday Aug. 18, at around 8:50 p.m., officers were called near the south-end of the midway at the Curry County Fair on reports of someone shooting.
Cannon AFB: Airman killed in Portales motorcycle crash Sunday
The following is a press release from the 27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs at Cannon Air Force Base:. CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — Airman 1st Class Brendan Carr of the 27th Special Operations Maintenance Squadron was killed in a motorcycle accident in Portales, New Mexico on August 21, 2022.
1 dead after being hit by trailer near Portales
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the New Mexico State Police released information regarding a Thursday afternoon incident outside of Portales that left one woman dead. According to a news release from New Mexico State Police, officials responded to the 1400 block of Roosevelt Road 5, just outside Portales, around 12 p.m. Thursday after […]
Organizations in Eastern New Mexico awarded grant money for art programs
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KFDA) - The New Mexico Arts awarded some organizations in Eastern New Mexico grant money for art programming and services. Clovis Community College received a $7,133 grant for the Clovis Community College Cultural Arts Series, which brings performing arts to its community. “We are excited to have...
River levels reach historic levels due to heavy rains and flooding
Several rivers and streams in New Mexico reached or neared historic flood levels not seen since the 1960s. According to the National Weather Service, a flood warning was issued for the Pecos River from Fort Sumner through Roswell on Saturday. Those are in effect until Sunday. The National Weather Service...
Clovis, August 23 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Lovington High School soccer team will have a game with Clovis High School on August 23, 2022, 15:30:00. Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!
