Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mountain-topmedia.com
Pike man jailed on attempted rape, strangulation charges
SHELBIANA, Ky. — A Pike County man is in jail facing a number of charges related to an alleged drunken rampage. State troopers were called Sunday night just before midnight to the Greasy Creek home of 41-year-old Robin Pettit. Family members told police that Pettit drank an entire bottle of liquor, then got into a quarrel with his mother and sister. The women say at one point, Pettit strangled his mother and tried to put his hands down his sister’s pants.
q95fm.net
Man Arrested Following Discovery Of Woman’s Body
A man out of Norton was arrested on a murder charge, following the discovery of a woman’s body on Saturday. Officers with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Petrey Street, in Norton, over a report of an unresponsive woman. The 61-year-old was found...
WATE
Tazewell woman arrested after burglary attempt at Frostee Freeze
TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman, from a prior encounter at a bank Friday, was arrested at a Frostee Freeze on North Broad Street early Monday, according to the Tazewell Police Department. Tazewell Police Officer Dylan Keck responded to the Frostee Freeze Drive-In on 1617 North Broad Street for...
inkfreenews.com
Kentucky Man Arrested After Traffic Stop
FULTON COUNTY — A Kentucky man was arrested after a traffic stop at US 31 near Old US 31, Saturday, Aug. 20. John P. Madden, 46, Evarts, Ky., was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, level 3 felony; dealing in marijuana, level 5 felony; possession of marijuana, class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, class C misdemeanor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newstalk987.com
Authorities Searching for a Man Wanted out of Several East Tennessee Counties
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is helping local law enforcement find a suspect known to be armed and dangerous. 18 year-old Mekiah Davis is wanted out of Jefferson County on several outstanding warrants for his arrest including Reckless Driving, Vehicle Theft, Vandalism, Felony Evading Arrest and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
clayconews.com
Man Wanted on Warrants of Arrest found with Methamphetamine, Taken into Custody at Safety Checkpoint in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Drew Wilson arrested Albert Paul Chandler age 59 of Hopkins Cemetery Road, London early Friday morning August 19, 2022 at approximately 2:29 AM. The arrest occurred on KY 229 at the intersection of KY 1189 approximately...
wymt.com
Woman reported missing in Laurel County later found, arrested
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - ***UPDATE***. Laurel County Dispatch confirmed Beverly Couch was arrested Sunday afternoon. Couch was previously reported missing on the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. She was charged with Criminal Trespassing and Disorderly Conduct. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are looking...
Kingsport man accused of driving drunk with 2 kids in car
MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrested a Kingsport man late Saturday night after reportedly discovering two unrestrained children in the backseat of his vehicle. An arrest report penned by a Hawkins County deputy stated that he responded to a Chevy Malibu parked at the Valley Mart as a male […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted on multiple outstanding warrants
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A suspect known by law enforcement to be armed and dangerous is wanted out of Jefferson County, according to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. Mekiah Davis, 18, is being sought by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on several outstanding warrants for his arrest, which...
somerset106.com
Laurel County Sheriff’s Department To Conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says his department will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints at various locations that are experiencing a high rate of traffic crashes resulting injuries. These traffic safety checkpoints are part of the department’s efforts to make roads safer for families to travel. The checkpoints will be held now through September 5th. The checkpoints are coordinated by Lt. Chris Edwards .The locations they will concentrate on will include:
JCSO: 18-year-old on the run after stealing car was convicted in 2019 for killing couple in Mascot crash
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it was searching for an 18-year-old previously involved in some high-profile cases in East Tennessee. It said Mekiah Tre Davis, 18, was wanted on several misdemeanor and felony charges, and he is considered armed and dangerous. He is known to move between Morristown, Kodak, Sevierville and Knoxville, according to a release from authorities.
clayconews.com
BROWN COUNTY, OHIO MAN ARRESTED, ASSORTMENT OF DRUGS, CASH, FIREARM, LOCATED AND SEIZED DURING LSO WELLFARE CHECK/INVESTIGATION AT RESIDENCE OFF KENTUCKY 312 IN LAUREL COUNTY
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's interdiction unit Justin Taylor (case officer) along with interdiction unit Landry Collett, shift Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Brian France, and Deputy Marcus Stigall arrested James William Edwards age 41 of Mount Orab, Ohio early Friday morning August 19, 2022 approximately 6:17 AM.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fugitive considered armed and dangerous after police pursuit in Jefferson County
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is searching for a suspect who's said to have multiple outstanding warrants and is armed and dangerous.
993thex.com
Southwest Virginia Man Charged With Numerous Offenses After Leading Police On Three County Chase
A Southwest Virginia man is jailed after attempting to break into a woman’s residence in Abingdon Virginia, then setting fire to a neighboring house before leading authorities on a three county chase over the weekend. 33 year old Chandler Meade, of Meadowview, Virginia was finally apprehended after leading police on a chase through Washington, Sullivan and Johnson Counties. Chandler, allegedly set fire to a house and fled the scene into Sullivan and Johnson County where he was stopped with the aid of spike strips. Chandler is charged with two felony counts of arson, two felony counts of vandalism, breaking and entering, a firearms charge and felony eluding.
wymt.com
Missing woman found in Laurel County
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, the Laurel County Sheriff shared a release about a missing woman in the area. Stormi Maxey. 25, was last seen off Walton Road in London on August 22 around 8 p.m. The Laurel County Sheriff’s office said she was found safe Tuesday afternoon....
wymt.com
Sheriff: Woman found dead in Wise County, one man arrested
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a death in Norton. Around 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning, officials got a call of an unresponsive woman at a home on Petrey Street. Officials found a 61-year-old woman in the home. She was taken to...
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan County Courthouse News
• Hillary Ty Saylor, 58, of Baxter, to Christopher Lee Creech, 39, of Cumberland. • Skyler Paige Cooper, 25, of Harlan, to James Cody Grant Hansel, 29, of Harlan. • Kayla Michelle Stewart, 28, of Evarts, to Derrick Lee Miller, 29, of Evarts. • Tara Mae Elswicks, 27, of Kenvir,...
mountain-topmedia.com
Man charged with murder after woman’s body found
NORTON, Va. — A Norton man has been arrested on a murder charge, after a woman’s body was found Saturday. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of an unresponsive woman at a home on Petrey Street, in Norton. A 61-year-old woman was found...
wtloam.com
Laurel County Officials Continue To Accept Items, Especially Non Perishable Food For Flood Victims
Laurel County Judge-Executive David Westerfield said they’re still collecting non-perishable food items desperately needed for the victims of the devastating flood in Eastern Kentucky. Donations of non-perishable food items are being accepted at the Laurel County Road Department on McWhorter Street Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Judge Westerfield has been taking truckloads of food to Fleming-Neon Middle School in Letcher County Saturdays and Tuesdays, which has morphed into the de-facto distribution center for the region. The basement of the school was flooded, but otherwise the school was spared. It operates on generator power. Volunteers assist the 75-100 people who stop by every day to pick up needed supplies. Fleming-Neon Middle School Principal David Robinson said he’s seen the school empty out of supplies eight or nine times already. In addition to food, recent shipments out of Laurel County provided tents, sleeping bags, wheelbarrows and a load of 190 shovels to help people remove thick mud from their homes and businesses. When Heather Bullock of Robinson Stave learned that a co-worker is a close relative of a couple that lost their four children in the flood, she and facilities manager Jim Stiles set up a Go Fund Me page to pay for the children’s funerals. That effort raised more than $75,000 that went directly to the couple. The company also paid $1,800 for another load of shovels that the judge plans to deliver to Fleming-Neon in a few days. Bullock, who traveled with Westerfield and other Laurel County employees said this is not going to be a quick fix. Wayne Riley has been soliciting donations through the Laurel County African American Heritage Center that he leads. The center filled another 24-foot truck with supplies including two large pallets of Kroger peanut butter. For more information contact the judge’s office at 606-864-4640 or visit their Facebook page.
wymt.com
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a missing woman. 60-year-old Beverly Couch was last seen on Laurel River Road around 2 p.m. on Saturday. Officials said Couch is mentally handicapped. The Sheriff’s Office did not have a picture of Couch....
Comments / 0