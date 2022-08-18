Read full article on original website
Playboi Carti Shocks Fans With New “Satan” Tattoo
Playboi Carti is never afraid to push the boundaries when it comes to his aesthetic. The Georgia rapper, known for his goth persona, recently took his image to the next level with a new neck tattoo that says "Satan." Aside from sharing a photo of his new ink, the 25-year old star has yet to speak about the meaning behind the tattoo. However, fans quickly hopped on social media to share their strong opinions about the new tat.
Snoop Dogg Speaks On Tupac As A Revolutionary: "My Spirit Is Bubbling"
Their friendship was one that was immortalized in the studio and in the various interviews that can still be recovered. In the decades that have followed Tupac Shakur's unexpected death, Snoop Dogg has memorialized his collaborator whenever possible, often speaking about Pac's revolutionary mindset. The slain rapper was an activist as well as a hitmaker, and many of his impassioned moments with the media have continued to motivate people looking for political change.
Cardi B To Direct New Offset Music Video With A "Very Sexy, Talented Artist"
One of hip-hop's favourite couples – Cardi B and Offset – are gearing up for yet another collaboration, from the sounds of things. While the mother of two has been hard at work on her follow-up to 2018's debut album, Invasion of Privacy, her husband has been steadily dropping off solo singles of his own as his fellow Migo members Quavo and Takeoff work on their dual projects.
Offset Teases Moneybagg Yo Collab As Follow-Up To Baby Keem-Produced Single
With Quavo and Takeoff embarking on a new side project, it seems like Offset is taking the solo route. It's been three years since Migos embarked on their solo ventures to follow the commercial success of Culture II. 'Set easily had the most successful project out of the three artists but it looks like he's leveling up with his sophomore solo album.
NBA Youngboy's Team Shades DJ Khaled For "GOD DID" Exclusion
Whenever DJ Khaled drops an album, you better believe that it'll have the biggest names in the game. God Did is no different. This afternoon, the famed Miami DJ shared the official tracklist for the project. The 18-song album includes two features from Drake, an appearance from Jay-Z,Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and plenty of other legendary figures. As far as the younger artists in the game, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Kodak Black, and Nardo Wick are featured on God Did. However, one artist -- the most prolific of them all -- seems to feel excluded from the album.
Natalie Nunn Claims Blueface's Mom Tried To Take Chrisean Rock's Checks
The relationship between Blueface and Chrisean Rock has caused concern for years, but they've outdone themselves in 2022. For (at least) the second time this year, Rock was arrested due to an incident involving the rapper. Previously, she was reportedly taken into custody in Oklahoma after she was said to have broken into his house and driven off with his vehicle. It was reported that she was driving cross country back home to Baltimore.
Chrisean Rock Arrested After Blueface Fight, Blueface's Mom Reacts
The feuds and fistfights between L.A. rapper Blueface and his girlfriend Chrisean Rock continue to escalate. Blueface recently took to Instagram to claim that Rock is now in police custody for their altercation in an Arizona lounge, occasionally stating "Free Rock!" throughout the clip. "We ain't never make the same...
Jackboy Calls Kodak Black A "Federal Agent" Over Jay-Z & Eminem's "Renegade"
Jackboy's remained a pivotal force in Florida's dominant rap scene. Though the rapper was attached to Sniper Gang, he parted ways from Kodak Black's label to establish his own empire. Unfortunately, the falling out between the two friends continues to play out publicly. The latest update on the saga comes in the form of Jackboy's latest release, "Renegade Freestyle (Closure)." In the song, Jackboy takes on Jay-Z and Eminem's iconic collaboration and directly reflects on their issues. Jackboy accuses Yak of wanting to hold back his artists, if they become bigger than him, while calling him a "federal agent" for his Trump ties. A large portion of the subs towards Yak comes in the second verse.
Kevin Gates Reacts To Druski's Roast Of Explicit "D U Down" Dance
Kevin Gates has the internet in a frenzy, once again. During a recent date on the Big Lyfe tour, Kevin Gates provided fans with a visual companion to his single, "D U Down" in the form of a dance routine, one that he's been performing stage to stage in different cities. The rapper's performance led to plenty of reactions, largely due to the rapper's shamelessness in the imaginary dramatization of his moves in the bedroom.
Janet Jackson's "Rhythm Nation" Causes Older Laptops To Crash Due To "Natural Resonant Frequencies"
It's pretty hard to deny the star power of R&B vocalist Janet Jackson, but did you know that one of her 1989 songs has allegedly been causing older laptops to crash? Earlier this month, Microsoft's principal software engineer, Raymond Chen, explained the phenomena in a blog post. "The song contained...
Kodak Black Shouts Out Tory Lanez, Boosie, & DaBaby On "They Fear Me"
Though he's best known for stirring the pot and causing trouble, Kodak Black's fans have noticed a maturity coming through in his lyrics as of late. With his most recent arrival – a surprise 4-track EP, Closure, which dropped this weekend – the 25-year-old continued this theme, particularly on "They Fear Me."
Capitol Records "Severed Ties" With AI Rapper FN Meka, Issues Apology: Report
Conversations about Artificial Intelligence have been mulling about for some time, but music fans were not ready for FN Meka. The AI rapper has been amassing a tremendous following online as it had over 10 million Instagram followers alone. The computer-generated hitmaker has gone viral on TikTok on more than one occasion, but not everyone was thrilled about Capitol Records' latest venture. Some have complained that FN Meka was purposefully made to be racially ambiguous, however, it repeatedly says the n-word in its rhymes.
Beyoncè, Jay-Z & Kids Enjoy Family Fun On a $200 Million Mega Yacht
Beyoncè is taking a pause from running the world to spend quality time with her husband, Jay-Z and their three children on a $200 million mega yacht. According to reports, the couple kicked off their vacation on the coast of Croatia via a luxury yacht named Faith. The famous boat was designed with the rich and famous in mind and charters for prices starting at $1.3 million a week in the summer and $1.5 million a week in the winter.
Dj Khaled Reveals Whether He Would Work With T-Pain Again
DJ Khaled and T-Pain made music history together over the years, dropping hit collaborations that became mainstays on the music charts. From "All I Do Is Win" to "I'm So Hood," there was a time when it was rare to turn on the radio without hearing a T-Pain and DJ Khaled record. But as with most great things, the Florida stars' relationship took a turn in 2013 when T-Pain spoke about Khaled and his relationship with Future during an interview.
Doe Boy Pays Homage To Biggie On "What's Beef"
It's been a huge year for Doe Boy. After amassing a huge following through mixtapes and singles, he came through with his official debut album at the top of the year, OH REALLY. Little did we know that this was just the beginning of a bigger roll out across the remainder of 2022. Last month, he shared his latest project, Catch Me If You Can. However, it doesn't look like that's the end of his release schedule for the summer.
"Rolling Stone UK" Names Harry Styles The "New King Of Pop" & Swiftly Earns Backlash
If there's one thing Rolling Stone can do, it's causing a viral moment among music fans. The publication has often come under fire for its hot takes, including the Top 200 Rap Albums list they shared last month. Their placements caused Hip Hop to implode as the publication was scrutinized for allegedly not understanding Rap culture, with many artists and industry professionals coming forward to publicly condemn that publication's choices.
Chris Brown Reveals He's Still Banned From Performing At Award Shows
Chris Brown has had an incredible year thanks to the success of his tenth studio album Breezy as well as his current "One Of Them Ones" Tour with Lil Baby. But according to the star, despite all of his accomplishments, he's still banned from performing at award shows. The "Warm Embrace" singer took to social media over the weekend to thank his fans for their undying support and revealed that even BET hasn't invited him to take the stage during their award shows.
Quando Rondo Mourns 23-Year-Old Lul Pab's Death After L.A. Shooting
Though Quando Rondo survived the recent shooting at a gas station in Los Angeles of which he was reportedly the target, the Georgia native didn't make it out totally unscathed as he lost a close friend – 23-year-old Lul Pab – in the tragic incident. As we previously...
