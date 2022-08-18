ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tips & Tricks: Planning ahead for the Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska State Fair 2022 is only days away and fair officials are urging guests to plan their trip ahead of time. With countless options for snacks, treats and entertainment, spending a day or two at the fair can end up costing a pretty penny — but there are ways to get the best bang for your buck.
NPCC raffle car to round out summer tour at state fair

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 2022 North Platte Community College raffle car, a 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442, will spend the remainder of its summer tour at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. The Cutlass will be on display from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 26 through Sept....
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over closes summer driving season

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol removed from the road 15 impaired drivers during the first weekend of the annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. The national campaign marks the end of the summer driving season. Troopers and dispatchers will be working overtime...
From Paxton to Bellevue, Nebraska Communities Consider Outlawing Abortion

NEBRASKA, (KNOP) - Communities throughout Nebraska are considering passing ordinances outlawing abortion within the borders of their communities. The effort is being spearheaded by a Texan who has been finding himself spending a lot of time in Nebraska. Mark Lee Dickson is a Director with Right to Life of East...
Medical marijuana initiatives fail to make November Ballot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Secretary of State Bob Evnen announced Monday that two medical marijuana ballot initiatives failed to qualify and will not appear on the November 2022 general election ballot. Evnen said the Medical Cannabis Patient Protections Initiative and the Medical Cannabis Regulation Initiative failed to meet the Nebraska...
