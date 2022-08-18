Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. In the United States, Virginia had among the largest decreases in layoffs in June 2022. According to the August Bureau of Labor Statistics Jobs Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, the rate of job quitting was up by a third from five years ago. June saw an increase of 12,000 job openings in Virginia compared to May, but remained below the total number of openings reached in March 2022.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO