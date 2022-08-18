ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Augusta Free Press

Coronado Global Resources expands with $169.1M investment in Southwest Virginia

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Coronado Global Resources Inc., a leading international producer of high-quality metallurgical coal, will expand in Buchanon and Tazewell counties with a $169.1 million commitment. Coronado Global will increase capacity at its Buchanan Mine Complex to meet growing...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Virginians continue to struggle with unemployment backlog and concerns

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. In the United States, Virginia had among the largest decreases in layoffs in June 2022. According to the August Bureau of Labor Statistics Jobs Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, the rate of job quitting was up by a third from five years ago. June saw an increase of 12,000 job openings in Virginia compared to May, but remained below the total number of openings reached in March 2022.
VIRGINIA STATE
PhillyBite

Best Seafood Restaurants in Virginia

VIRGINIA - The best seafood restaurants in Virginia are a dime a dozen, but you may be surprised by just how good they are. The state has access to large bodies of water, such as the Atlantic Ocean and the Chesapeake Bay, making Virginia's seafood a highly prized commodity. However, Virginia seafood is also incredibly competitive, and to make our list of the best Virginia seafood restaurants, a restaurant must have some special qualities.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom names executive director

Every year, an estimated 500,000 Virginia schoolchildren better understand the value of agriculture thanks to Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom. The program, housed at Virginia Farm Bureau Federation since 1992, has connected children with agricultural concepts through professional development and resources for educators, school grants, teacher awards, volunteer initiatives and fundraisers. In the last year, a record-breaking $430,000 was raised to support AITC activities.
theriver953.com

Virginia decreases worker discharges and layoffs

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey found that Virginia was among the the states with the largest decreases in worker discharges and layoffs for the month of June. Virginia saw an increase in 12,000 job openings at 324,000 but lower than the peak of...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

VPAS launches fall cafes and recreational programs for older adults

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. As part of a strategy to build engagement among older adults, Valley Program for Aging Services is launching a series of recreational and educational gatherings for adults 60 years and older this fall. The gatherings will include...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Axios

Virginia's eviction surge is here

Housing advocates have been warning of the potential for a wave of evictions since the pandemic began. What's happening: It's here. After the last of the state-level eviction protections expired at the beginning of July, eviction filings have shot back up above pre-pandemic levels and are rising fast. Why it...
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX8 News

Can you pronounce the names of these North Carolina places?

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Tar Heel State is a vibrant and diverse place with a little slice of paradise for everyone to enjoy, whether you prefer the beauty of the mountains or the sandy shores of the coastline. With that diversity, comes a wild variety of names, some of which may be pronounced […]

