Augusta Free Press
Wildlife Center of Virginia’s ‘UNTAMED’ television series cancelled on VPM
"All good things must come to an end," said Ed Clark, president and founder of the Wildlife Center of Virginia. "UNTAMED," the television series co-produced by the center and the Richmond-based VPM, will not be renewed...
Virginia will release summer P-EBT benefits this week
Another round of P-EBT benefits will be released on Thursday, August 25th, according to the Virginia Department of Social Services.
Augusta Free Press
Coronado Global Resources expands with $169.1M investment in Southwest Virginia
Coronado Global Resources Inc., a leading international producer of high-quality metallurgical coal, will expand in Buchanon and Tazewell counties with a $169.1 million commitment. Coronado Global will increase capacity at its Buchanan Mine Complex to meet growing...
Augusta Free Press
¡10th Anniversary Tapas! event to celebrate first decade of Scholars Latino Initiative
The Harrisonburg-based college access nonprofit Scholars Latino Initiative is celebrating its first decade with an event named ¡10th Anniversary Tapas!. The event will be hosted on Sunny Slope Farm in Harrisonburg from 5-9:30 p.m. on Sunday,...
Augusta Free Press
Virginians continue to struggle with unemployment backlog and concerns
In the United States, Virginia had among the largest decreases in layoffs in June 2022. According to the August Bureau of Labor Statistics Jobs Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, the rate of job quitting was up by a third from five years ago. June saw an increase of 12,000 job openings in Virginia compared to May, but remained below the total number of openings reached in March 2022.
Augusta Free Press
Wayne Theatre to feature first live band since pandemic in ‘You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown’
The production is the first in-house, on-stage production to feature a live band since the pandemic at the downtown Waynesboro theatre. Based on the beloved Charles Schulz comic strip, this award-winning musical has delighted audiences of all...
PhillyBite
Best Seafood Restaurants in Virginia
VIRGINIA - The best seafood restaurants in Virginia are a dime a dozen, but you may be surprised by just how good they are. The state has access to large bodies of water, such as the Atlantic Ocean and the Chesapeake Bay, making Virginia's seafood a highly prized commodity. However, Virginia seafood is also incredibly competitive, and to make our list of the best Virginia seafood restaurants, a restaurant must have some special qualities.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom names executive director
Every year, an estimated 500,000 Virginia schoolchildren better understand the value of agriculture thanks to Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom. The program, housed at Virginia Farm Bureau Federation since 1992, has connected children with agricultural concepts through professional development and resources for educators, school grants, teacher awards, volunteer initiatives and fundraisers. In the last year, a record-breaking $430,000 was raised to support AITC activities.
theriver953.com
Virginia decreases worker discharges and layoffs
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey found that Virginia was among the the states with the largest decreases in worker discharges and layoffs for the month of June. Virginia saw an increase in 12,000 job openings at 324,000 but lower than the peak of...
Augusta Free Press
FlingGolf mania coming to the Valley with open tournament planned in Harrisonburg, McGaheysville
The Virginia FlingGolf Open will be played in Harrisonburg and McGaheysville on Oct. 22-23. FlingGolf is an emerging sport, with its first national tournament broadcast on ESPN2 in August 2022. The Virginia FlingGolf Open will be the...
Augusta Free Press
VPAS launches fall cafes and recreational programs for older adults
As part of a strategy to build engagement among older adults, Valley Program for Aging Services is launching a series of recreational and educational gatherings for adults 60 years and older this fall. The gatherings will include...
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the Country
(Omnibus/WikiCommons Images) Choosing a college can be a stressful time and also a momentous occasion. Making sure you choose the right school is of the utmost importance for many prospective students.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Energy Plan: Youngkin touts development of ‘all of the above approach’
Gov. Glenn Youngkin is taking comments toward the development of a Virginia Energy Plan that he says will encompass an “all of the above approach.”. An informational webinar about how you can participate in building the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 2 p.m.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Roundtables planned to lend your voice to comprehensive plan update
Albemarle County is hosting a series of in-person roundtables for residents to weigh in on thoughts on building a place where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. The two in-person roundtables will be held Aug. 29 and...
Augusta Free Press
Youngkin blames politics for police staffing shortage in Fairfax County: There’s more to it than that
Gov. Glenn Youngkin is saying that Fairfax County "better get its act together soon" to address a manpower shortage in its local police department, but Fairfax County is hardly alone among Virginia communities having trouble hiring cops.
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 17,183 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 59,176 PCR tests processed over the past week.
Virginia's eviction surge is here
Housing advocates have been warning of the potential for a wave of evictions since the pandemic began. What's happening: It's here. After the last of the state-level eviction protections expired at the beginning of July, eviction filings have shot back up above pre-pandemic levels and are rising fast. Why it...
Glenn Youngkin Says NIMBY Regulations Are Making Virginia an Impossibly Expensive Place To Live
Today, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin took a surprising YIMBY-inflected ("yes in my backyard") swipe at restrictive development regulations that he says are making the state increasingly unwelcoming for renters and homebuyers. "The cost to rent or buy a home is too expensive," said the governor in a wide-ranging speech before...
Can you pronounce the names of these North Carolina places?
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Tar Heel State is a vibrant and diverse place with a little slice of paradise for everyone to enjoy, whether you prefer the beauty of the mountains or the sandy shores of the coastline. With that diversity, comes a wild variety of names, some of which may be pronounced […]
Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax files $35M defamation suit against New York Public Radio
Former Lt. Gov. of Virginia, Justin Fairfax, has filed a $35 million defamation lawsuit against New York Public Radio.
