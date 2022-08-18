Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Bridgewater College welcomes Class of 2026
Approximately 1,500 students returned to Bridgewater College as the 2022-2023 academic year began on Tuesday. Among these students was more than 500 new students, including first-year freshmen, transfer students and graduate students from 19 different states and...
Augusta Free Press
VPAS launches fall cafes and recreational programs for older adults
As part of a strategy to build engagement among older adults, Valley Program for Aging Services is launching a series of recreational and educational gatherings for adults 60 years and older this fall. The gatherings will include...
Augusta Free Press
Students return to MBU without pandemic restrictions for the first time since 2019
Mary Baldwin University is set to welcome 322 new undergraduate students to the main campus in Staunton for the start of the 2022–2023 academic year – and another 92 students online. First-year and transfer students...
Augusta Free Press
¡10th Anniversary Tapas! event to celebrate first decade of Scholars Latino Initiative
The Harrisonburg-based college access nonprofit Scholars Latino Initiative is celebrating its first decade with an event named ¡10th Anniversary Tapas!. The event will be hosted on Sunny Slope Farm in Harrisonburg from 5-9:30 p.m. on Sunday,...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Roundtables planned to lend your voice to comprehensive plan update
Albemarle County is hosting a series of in-person roundtables for residents to weigh in on thoughts on building a place where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. The two in-person roundtables will be held Aug. 29 and...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Comment period for zoning approach extended through Sept. 6
Earlier efforts focused on creation of an affordable housing plan and updating Charlottesville's comprehensive plan. The third and final part of this project is a zoning ordinance rewrite. The zoning ordinance comprises a set of municipal...
Augusta Free Press
FlingGolf mania coming to the Valley with open tournament planned in Harrisonburg, McGaheysville
The Virginia FlingGolf Open will be played in Harrisonburg and McGaheysville on Oct. 22-23. FlingGolf is an emerging sport, with its first national tournament broadcast on ESPN2 in August 2022. The Virginia FlingGolf Open will be the...
Augusta Free Press
Mary Baldwin President Pamela R. Fox announces retirement: Fox stepping down in 2023 after 20 years of service
Mary Baldwin University President Pamela R. Fox will retire as the university's ninth president on June 30, 2023, after two decades at the Staunton-based liberal-arts school. "With humility, I have been extraordinarily honored to lead and...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia men’s golf adds Dustin Grove to coaching staff
Dustin Groves, a Charlottesville native and Monticello High School alum, has been hired as an assistant coach for the Virginia men's golf program. "I'm excited to announce Dustin as our new assistant coach," head coach Bowen...
Augusta Free Press
Youngkin blames politics for police staffing shortage in Fairfax County: There’s more to it than that
Gov. Glenn Youngkin is saying that Fairfax County "better get its act together soon" to address a manpower shortage in its local police department, but Fairfax County is hardly alone among Virginia communities having trouble hiring cops.
Augusta Free Press
Rockfish River Rodeo to bring bull riders, barrel racing and more to Nelson County
The Rockfish River Rodeo comes to Nelson County on Labor Day weekend and features professional bull riders and bucking bulls from across the nation. This new event is coming to Blue Toad Hard Cider in Roseland on...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton District Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Aug. 22-26
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.
Augusta Free Press
Brunner’s brace helps No. 4 Virginia down Loyola Maryland
The offense was on display for the Cavaliers on Sunday night as No. 4 Virginia (2-0-0) scored six goals – featuring a brace from Sarah Brunner and three assists from Lia Godfrey – on the way to a 6-0 victory over Loyola Maryland (0-2-0) at Klöckner Stadium.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Authorities locate runaway Greenville teen
Update: Tuesday, 10:27 a.m. Jasmine Lisa Kay Smith has been safely located, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office. First report: Tuesday, 9:37 a.m. The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's...
Augusta Free Press
AWARE Foundation highlights 2003 Rachel Good missing person’s case
The AWARE Foundation published an unsolved cold case file this weekend on social media for Rachel Nicole Good who went missing on Oct. 18, 2003, from Elkton. She was 10 weeks pregnant when she disappeared. Investigators believe she was murdered but say they do not have enough evidence without her body.
Augusta Free Press
Alleged affair, a busted lip: And now a school superintendent faces assault and battery charge
Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Cassell and United Way of Greater Augusta executive director Kristi Williams are caught up in a legal matter involving the latter's estranged husband. Cassell faces a misdemeanor assault and battery charge in...
Augusta Free Press
Inside how people really didn’t like the Youngkin-Rockingham County Fair piece
Boy, howdy, a few Republicans really didn't like the article that I wrote on Gov. Glenn Youngkin's visit to the Rockingham County Fair this week. One guy tried to tell on me to my boss, which is funny, since I'm the boss, and when I emailed him back to tell him that, he demanded that I never contact him again.
Augusta Free Press
Wayne Theatre to feature first live band since pandemic in ‘You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown’
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The production is the first in-house, on-stage production to feature a live band since the pandemic at the downtown Waynesboro theatre. Based on the beloved Charles Schulz comic strip, this award-winning musical has delighted audiences of all...
Augusta Free Press
Woodbridge man dies in single-vehicle accident on Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Shenandoah County that occurred on Sunday at 3:50 p.m. along Interstate 81 at the 291 exit ramp. A 2005 Ford F-150 was traveling south on I-81 when...
