Harrisonburg, VA

Augusta Free Press

Bridgewater College welcomes Class of 2026

Approximately 1,500 students returned to Bridgewater College as the 2022-2023 academic year began on Tuesday. Among these students was more than 500 new students, including first-year freshmen, transfer students and graduate students from 19 different states and...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
Augusta Free Press

VPAS launches fall cafes and recreational programs for older adults

As part of a strategy to build engagement among older adults, Valley Program for Aging Services is launching a series of recreational and educational gatherings for adults 60 years and older this fall. The gatherings will include...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia men’s golf adds Dustin Grove to coaching staff

Dustin Groves, a Charlottesville native and Monticello High School alum, has been hired as an assistant coach for the Virginia men's golf program. "I'm excited to announce Dustin as our new assistant coach," head coach Bowen...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Staunton District Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Aug. 22-26

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Brunner’s brace helps No. 4 Virginia down Loyola Maryland

The offense was on display for the Cavaliers on Sunday night as No. 4 Virginia (2-0-0) scored six goals – featuring a brace from Sarah Brunner and three assists from Lia Godfrey – on the way to a 6-0 victory over Loyola Maryland (0-2-0) at Klöckner Stadium.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Augusta County: Authorities locate runaway Greenville teen

Update: Tuesday, 10:27 a.m. Jasmine Lisa Kay Smith has been safely located, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office. First report: Tuesday, 9:37 a.m. The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

AWARE Foundation highlights 2003 Rachel Good missing person’s case

The AWARE Foundation published an unsolved cold case file this weekend on social media for Rachel Nicole Good who went missing on Oct. 18, 2003, from Elkton. She was 10 weeks pregnant when she disappeared. Investigators believe she was murdered but say they do not have enough evidence without her body.
ELKTON, VA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
