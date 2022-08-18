Read full article on original website
James W. Rodock
James W. Rodock, age 79, resident of Shelby died on August 17, 2022 at 10:50 p.m.. Born February 26, 1943, in Mansfield, to Emment and Thelma (Lafever) Rodock, he had been a lifelong area resident. A 1962 graduate of Mansfield Senior High School, he had been employed with Cornell's IGA as a stock clerk. James was veteran of the U.S. Army having served during Vietnam.
Lisa D. Jones
Lisa D. Jones, 56, of Crestline, Ohio passed away on Monday August 22, 2022 at Avita Hospital in Ontario. Born November 18, 1965 in Mansfield the daughter of Harold (Jack) Pritchett and Marilyn Pritchett. She was a homemaker that loved being around her family and friends. To plant a tree...
John R. Withrow
John R. Withrow, 30, of Mansfield, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022. John was born October 26, 1991, in Mansfield, to Douglas E. and Denise M. (Sprutte) Withrow. John enjoyed doing many things. He loved video games, movies and going to the movie theater, going out to eat, receiving gift cards, bowling, airplanes, and riding elevators. He loved dogs, and especially loved playing with his dog, Sadie.
Joseph Walter Tomsic
Joseph Walter Tomsic, aka “Jo Jo”, passed away peacefully, in his sleep, on Saturday August 20, 2022, at the age of 82. He was born December 6, 1939, in Ashland, Ohio. Jo Jo attended Ashland High School and later attended Ohio Northern University where he acquired his pharmaceutical degree. He loved to fish, golf, bowl, play cards, and chill at the Clearfork reservoir for a siesta. Jo Jo loved to spend time at Bucks Bar and Grill in Lexington, cutting it up with all of his friends, and was a frequent breakfast customer of Paul Revere Restaurant. He was a big lover of animals and loved spending time with all of his grand dogs and grand cats.
Margaret Catherine (Ensman) Sifferlin
Margaret Catherine Ensman-Sifferlin, age 89, of Shelby, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022 at OhioHealth Hospice after a period of declining health surrounded by her loving family. Margaret was born on October 31,1932 in Shelby to the late Fredrick and Francis (Spangler) Ensman. Margaret was a member of Most Pure...
GALLERY: Lexington vs. Mansfield Senior Boys Soccer
Lexington beat Mansfield Senior 8-1 in Ohio Cardinal Conference boys soccer action Tuesday at Malabar Intermediate School. Dylan George scored four goals for the Minutemen, who improved to 2-0. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
New Area Agency on Aging fund will be a catalyst for giving
MANSFIELD -- Jana and Pat Mulherin are providing a pathway for people to donate to the Area Agency on Aging Ohio District 5. They awarded a grant from their Richland County Foundation donor-advised fund to the Area Agency on Aging to establish an agency endowed fund.
Clear Fork graduate leads expansion of pre-college program into Richland County
MANSFIELD -- The road to college wasn't paved and well-lit for Jacob Gillam. Smart but shy, Gillam was one of four children growing up in a low-income, single-parent household in southern Richland County. Neither of his parents had gone to college, but his mother saw his academic gifts and was determined to get him there.
“The Legend of the White Dove” available at Mansfield/Richland County Public Library
MANSFIELD – Making a dream a reality is a wonderful feeling for anyone who has had a dream for 30 years. Rashida Rawls, founder of Ra Communications LLC and published author, is an inspiration and an example that anything is possible. Now her debut children’s book is featured in the local authors section of the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library.
Buckeye Iron Will Club hosts Tractor & Gas Show Sept. 10 & 11 at Richland County Fairgrounds
MANSFIELD -- The Buckeye Iron Will Club will have its annual Tractor & Gas Engine Show Sept. 10 and 11, 2022 at. Richland County Fairgrounds. The Buckeye Iron Will Club is excited to be able to welcome the B. F. Avery Collectors & Associates to our September 2022 show.
B&O Bike Trail hosts maintenance facility, picnic pavilion ribbon cutting
LEXINGTON -- The 18-mile B&O Bike Trail now has a central maintenance facility behind Lexington Community Church. The new 40-by-30 foot maintenance facility, which hosted a ribbon cutting Aug. 23, can now house multiple mowers and large equipment for volunteers to access in a more convenient location than the space storage sheds that Gorman Nature Center previously provided.
Shelby bids adieu to W.W. Skiles Field in style
Ohio welcomed back high school football in grand style last week with the kickoff of Week 1 of the 2022 season. In a combined effort, the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association would like to highlight athletes and teams who had standout performances with the OPSWA High School Football Notebook. Each week, the OPSWA will release its top performers from all around the state.
Section of Bowman St. closed through Aug. 25 in Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- Due to storm line repairs, the City of Mansfield will close the following road while repairs are being completed. Bowman Street from West Third Street to West Fourth Street.
Discovery School creates "Retreat Room" for students, staff
MANSFIELD -- Discovery School has created a new "Retreat Room" space for students and staff members. This calming space has a variety of applications in the grades Preschool-6 setting. Classes can visit as a group for guided meditations, breathing exercises, and yoga classes.
Finnegan paces Whippets to B-Dry boys cross country title
MADISON TOWNSHIP -- The cross country season has just begun, but Shelby's Huck Finnegan is already playing the long game. The senior standout won his third straight Richland County B-Dry Boys Cross Country Invitational championship amid cloudy skies on Monday afternoon at Madison High School.
Richland Source introduces new business reporter, Grace McCormick
I’ve known I wanted to write for a living since I was about 8 years old. When I stopped thinking I wanted to create my own characters, I turned to the people and community around me as inspiration and had help from a high school teacher in discovering journalism.
TEA executive director talks energy during Crawford County visit
BUCYRUS — Matt Hammond, executive director of The Empowerment Alliance, visited the Bucyrus Rotary Club's weekly luncheon on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Hammond talked with club and community leaders and later met with Crawford County Commissioners.
Avita Ontario Hospital earns 5-star quality rating
ONTARIO – Avita Ontario Hospital has earned a 5-star quality rating by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). This is the highest rating and reflects the best performance. “We reached the CMS 5-star rating for quality of care because of the hard work, diligence, and dedication of...
BCI seizes 1,000 firearms, 140,000 rounds of ammo at Knox Co. shooting site
MONROE TOWNSHIP -- The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) has seized more than 1,000 firearms and over 140,000 rounds of ammunition from the Monroe Township property where brothers Randy A. Wilhelm and Bradley L. Wilhelm were shot and killed by law enforcement Saturday morning, according to a press release issued by the agency Monday.
Beyond Black & White Episode 3: How has COVID impacted our students
MANSFIELD -- Over the past two-plus years, the world has been embroiled in the COVID crisis. While many, many stories have been written about the disease itself, far fewer have discussed the impact, not just of the disease, but our response to it.
